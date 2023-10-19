40 More Photos Of 2000s Things People Between The Ages Of 32–45 Have Forgotten About, But That Live Rent-Free Deep In Their Minds

1.VH1's Best Week Ever, which caught you up on almost everything that had happened that week through witty commentary:

2.The super-annoying HeadOn commercial that constantly played throughout the day and on the weekends:

3."Jesus is my homeboy" T-shirts that they sold at Urban Outfitters:

Ethan Miller / Getty Image

4.And the sassy Tinker Bell T-shirts Disney put out:

Orlando Sentinel / Tribune News Service via Getty Images

5.Cellphones accessorized with charms or adorned with rhinestones glued onto them:

Image Source / Getty Images/Image Source

6.While You Were Out, which was like Trading Spaces and also aired on TLC:

Medianews Group / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

7.The Pepsi and iTunes promotion where you could win a free song if you found a code under the bottle cap:

8.And Starbucks' Pick of the Week cards, which gave you a free pre-selected song that you could download to your iTunes:

9.Women wearing Juicy Couture velour pants with the bottoms stuffed into their Uggs:

Donato Sardella / WireImage / Getty Images

10.MTV's Diary that really gave you so much insight into celebrities' daily lives — especially back in the pre-social media days:

11.And when TRL would film at the MTV Beach House in the summer time:

Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

12.American Apparel stores that always overwhelmingly smelled like new clothes and would use grid panels to display their merchandise:

Houston Chronicle / Houston Chronicle via Getty Imag

13.Cars with built-in DVD players and monitors, which were such a flex if someone had it in their car:

Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

14.Guinness Book of World Records that came with iridescent covers and was usually a gift you would get from a relative that had NO idea what to get you:

15.Going directly to the iPod section anytime you visited the Apple Store:

Scott Olson / Getty Images

16.Expensive luxury iPod cases that cost almost as much as an iPod:

17.And the iPod dog — that everyone wanted at some point:

18.Slim camera cases that not only protected your camera, but also allowed you to carry the charger and extra memory cards in it:

19.Jessica Simpson as the spokesperson for Proactiv:

Red Mountain Retro / Via youtube.com

20.McDonald's when they had red roofs with yellow accents and white painted brick walls as their color schemes:

Tim Boyle / Getty Images

21.Gwen Stefani's designer clothing brand L.A.M.B:

ebay.com , Michael Loccisano / FilmMagic

22.And the L.A.M.B bag line collab that Gwen did with LeSportsac:

Myrna Suarez / Getty Images

23.The Mac vs. PC commercials:

Angus Lo/ Apple / Via youtube.com

24.The foot massagers inside Sharper Image that people would take off their shoes and use (which is majorly gross in retrospect):

Tony Savino / Corbis via Getty Images

25.Hollister stores that had an exterior that looked like a beach house porch and were dim AF inside:

Carlos Osorio / Toronto Star via Getty Images

26.Abercrombie & Fitch's Ezra Fitch line, which was their more expensive (which was saying something 'cause the regular clothes were already pricey) and premium line:

David Pomponio / FilmMagic for Paul Wilmot Communications

27.Talk Sex with Sue Johanson — which you had to watch with one finger on the remote control in case your parents walked in:

28.Early DVDs that came in cardboard cases:

South China Morning Post / South China Morning Post via Getty Images

29.And buying a DVD of your favorite artist's music videos 'cause that was the only real way you could rewatch them whenever you wanted:

30.The questionable Photoshop job you would do to digital photos whenever you fixed "red eye" (usually, it resulted in just two giant black dots instead of pupils):

31.The Gap commercial that featured Juliette Lewis dancing alongside to Daft Punk to their song, "Digital Love":

Gap Inc./ elliothahah / Via reddit.com

32.Sarah Jessica Parker starring in commercials and ad campaigns for the Gap:

Peter Kramer / Getty Images

33.MTV's fake boy band, 2gether, who legit could have passed for a real boy band from that era:

Mtv / ©MTV/Courtesy Everett Collection

34.Hilary Duff's Stuff clothing line she had with Target:

Michael Caulfield Archive / WireImage

35.And Mary-Kate and Ashley's Walmart line that included everything from clothes to home goods:

Tony Bock / Toronto Star via Getty Images

36.TV Guide when they were digest size:

37.On the Line, the random AF rom-com that starred Lance Bass and Joey Fatone from NSYNC:

/ ©Miramax/Courtesy Everett Collection

38.Sprite Remix, which tasted like sugary deliciousness:

Getty Images

39.The "Coming soon to theaters" announcement that would play right before the trailers played on Disney DVDs:

The AVTB Archives/ Disney / Via youtube.com

40.And lastly, the hard plastic feeling of Blockbuster membership cards:

