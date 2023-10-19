40 More Photos Of 2000s Things People Between The Ages Of 32–45 Have Forgotten About, But That Live Rent-Free Deep In Their Minds

BuzzFeed
·4 min read
0
40 More Photos Of 2000s Things People Between The Ages Of 32–45 Have Forgotten About, But That Live Rent-Free Deep In Their Minds

1.VH1's Best Week Ever, which caught you up on almost everything that had happened that week through witty commentary:

"Best Week Ever"
VH1/ Nicole / Via youtube.com

2.The super-annoying HeadOn commercial that constantly played throughout the day and on the weekends:

"HeadOn"
MyHeadHurty / Via youtube.com

3."Jesus is my homeboy" T-shirts that they sold at Urban Outfitters:

A man modeling a "Jesus is my Homeboy" T-shirt
Ethan Miller / Getty Image

4.And the sassy Tinker Bell T-shirts Disney put out:

A Tinker Bell T-shirt
Orlando Sentinel / Tribune News Service via Getty Images

5.Cellphones accessorized with charms or adorned with rhinestones glued onto them:

bedazzled phones
Image Source / Getty Images/Image Source

6.While You Were Out, which was like Trading Spaces and also aired on TLC:

The cast of "While You Were Out"
Medianews Group / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

7.The Pepsi and iTunes promotion where you could win a free song if you found a code under the bottle cap:

"Free Song"
EliseRSR/ Pepsi / Via youtube.com

8.And Starbucks' Pick of the Week cards, which gave you a free pre-selected song that you could download to your iTunes:

"Pick of the week" cards

9.Women wearing Juicy Couture velour pants with the bottoms stuffed into their Uggs:

Closeup of Juicy Couture pants with Uggs
Donato Sardella / WireImage / Getty Images

10.MTV's Diary that really gave you so much insight into celebrities' daily lives — especially back in the pre-social media days:

"Diary"
MTV/ WorldofFlowers / Via youtube.com

11.And when TRL would film at the MTV Beach House in the summer time:

Screenshot from "TRL"
Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

12.American Apparel stores that always overwhelmingly smelled like new clothes and would use grid panels to display their merchandise:

racks of clothes
Houston Chronicle / Houston Chronicle via Getty Imag

13.Cars with built-in DVD players and monitors, which were such a flex if someone had it in their car:

Screens in a car
Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

14.Guinness Book of World Records that came with iridescent covers and was usually a gift you would get from a relative that had NO idea what to get you:

"Guinness World Records 2004"

15.Going directly to the iPod section anytime you visited the Apple Store:

People looking at iPods
Scott Olson / Getty Images

16.Expensive luxury iPod cases that cost almost as much as an iPod:

A Coach iPod case

17.And the iPod dog — that everyone wanted at some point:

iPod dog
yoki2 / Via reddit.com

18.Slim camera cases that not only protected your camera, but also allowed you to carry the charger and extra memory cards in it:

A camera case
amazon.com

19.Jessica Simpson as the spokesperson for Proactiv:

Closeup of Jessica Simpson
Red Mountain Retro / Via youtube.com

20.McDonald's when they had red roofs with yellow accents and white painted brick walls as their color schemes:

McDonald's
Tim Boyle / Getty Images

21.Gwen Stefani's designer clothing brand L.A.M.B:

A L.A.M.B jacket

22.And the L.A.M.B bag line collab that Gwen did with LeSportsac:

L.A.M.B bags
Myrna Suarez / Getty Images

23.The Mac vs. PC commercials:

Two men standing side-by-side
Angus Lo/ Apple / Via youtube.com

24.The foot massagers inside Sharper Image that people would take off their shoes and use (which is majorly gross in retrospect):

a person's feet in a foot massager
Tony Savino / Corbis via Getty Images

25.Hollister stores that had an exterior that looked like a beach house porch and were dim AF inside:

Hollister entrance
Carlos Osorio / Toronto Star via Getty Images

26.Abercrombie & Fitch's Ezra Fitch line, which was their more expensive (which was saying something 'cause the regular clothes were already pricey) and premium line:

An Ezra Fitch tag
David Pomponio / FilmMagic for Paul Wilmot Communications

27.Talk Sex with Sue Johanson — which you had to watch with one finger on the remote control in case your parents walked in:

Talk Sex with Sue Johanson
suejovideo / Via youtube.com

28.Early DVDs that came in cardboard cases:

"Training Day" on DVD
South China Morning Post / South China Morning Post via Getty Images

29.And buying a DVD of your favorite artist's music videos 'cause that was the only real way you could rewatch them whenever you wanted:

<span><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=74679X1524629&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.buzzfeed.com%2Fbriangalindo%2F2000s-things-millennials-have-forgotten-about&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ebay.com%2Fitm%2F285488787360&xcust=7551914%7C0%7CRSS%7C0&xs=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ebay.com;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">ebay.com</a></span>

30.The questionable Photoshop job you would do to digital photos whenever you fixed "red eye" (usually, it resulted in just two giant black dots instead of pupils):

Closeup of someone's eyes
u/sammyyam22 / Via reddit.com

31.The Gap commercial that featured Juliette Lewis dancing alongside to Daft Punk to their song, "Digital Love":

Juliette Lewis and Daft Punk
Gap Inc./ elliothahah / Via reddit.com

32.Sarah Jessica Parker starring in commercials and ad campaigns for the Gap:

Closeup of Sarah Jessica Parker
Peter Kramer / Getty Images

33.MTV's fake boy band, 2gether, who legit could have passed for a real boy band from that era:

2gether
Mtv / ©MTV/Courtesy Everett Collection

34.Hilary Duff's Stuff clothing line she had with Target:

Hilary Duff with her clothing line
Michael Caulfield Archive / WireImage

35.And Mary-Kate and Ashley's Walmart line that included everything from clothes to home goods:

Mary-Kate and Ashley showing their clothes
Tony Bock / Toronto Star via Getty Images

36.TV Guide when they were digest size:

TV Guide

37.On the Line, the random AF rom-com that starred Lance Bass and Joey Fatone from NSYNC:

Poster for "On the Line"
/ ©Miramax/Courtesy Everett Collection

38.Sprite Remix, which tasted like sugary deliciousness:

Cans of Sprite Remix
Getty Images

39.The "Coming soon to theaters" announcement that would play right before the trailers played on Disney DVDs:

"Coming Soon to Theaters"
The AVTB Archives/ Disney / Via youtube.com

40.And lastly, the hard plastic feeling of Blockbuster membership cards:

Blockbuster membership cards
nogoinghome / Via reddit.com

More on this

Recommended Stories