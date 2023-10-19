40 More Photos Of 2000s Things People Between The Ages Of 32–45 Have Forgotten About, But That Live Rent-Free Deep In Their Minds
1.VH1's Best Week Ever, which caught you up on almost everything that had happened that week through witty commentary:
2.The super-annoying HeadOn commercial that constantly played throughout the day and on the weekends:
3."Jesus is my homeboy" T-shirts that they sold at Urban Outfitters:
4.And the sassy Tinker Bell T-shirts Disney put out:
5.Cellphones accessorized with charms or adorned with rhinestones glued onto them:
6.While You Were Out, which was like Trading Spaces and also aired on TLC:
7.The Pepsi and iTunes promotion where you could win a free song if you found a code under the bottle cap:
8.And Starbucks' Pick of the Week cards, which gave you a free pre-selected song that you could download to your iTunes:
9.Women wearing Juicy Couture velour pants with the bottoms stuffed into their Uggs:
10.MTV's Diary that really gave you so much insight into celebrities' daily lives — especially back in the pre-social media days:
11.And when TRL would film at the MTV Beach House in the summer time:
12.American Apparel stores that always overwhelmingly smelled like new clothes and would use grid panels to display their merchandise:
13.Cars with built-in DVD players and monitors, which were such a flex if someone had it in their car:
14.Guinness Book of World Records that came with iridescent covers and was usually a gift you would get from a relative that had NO idea what to get you:
15.Going directly to the iPod section anytime you visited the Apple Store:
16.Expensive luxury iPod cases that cost almost as much as an iPod:
17.And the iPod dog — that everyone wanted at some point:
18.Slim camera cases that not only protected your camera, but also allowed you to carry the charger and extra memory cards in it:
19.Jessica Simpson as the spokesperson for Proactiv:
20.McDonald's when they had red roofs with yellow accents and white painted brick walls as their color schemes:
21.Gwen Stefani's designer clothing brand L.A.M.B:
22.And the L.A.M.B bag line collab that Gwen did with LeSportsac:
23.The Mac vs. PC commercials:
24.The foot massagers inside Sharper Image that people would take off their shoes and use (which is majorly gross in retrospect):
25.Hollister stores that had an exterior that looked like a beach house porch and were dim AF inside:
26.Abercrombie & Fitch's Ezra Fitch line, which was their more expensive (which was saying something 'cause the regular clothes were already pricey) and premium line:
27.Talk Sex with Sue Johanson — which you had to watch with one finger on the remote control in case your parents walked in:
28.Early DVDs that came in cardboard cases:
29.And buying a DVD of your favorite artist's music videos 'cause that was the only real way you could rewatch them whenever you wanted:
30.The questionable Photoshop job you would do to digital photos whenever you fixed "red eye" (usually, it resulted in just two giant black dots instead of pupils):
31.The Gap commercial that featured Juliette Lewis dancing alongside to Daft Punk to their song, "Digital Love":
32.Sarah Jessica Parker starring in commercials and ad campaigns for the Gap:
33.MTV's fake boy band, 2gether, who legit could have passed for a real boy band from that era:
34.Hilary Duff's Stuff clothing line she had with Target:
35.And Mary-Kate and Ashley's Walmart line that included everything from clothes to home goods:
36.TV Guide when they were digest size:
37.On the Line, the random AF rom-com that starred Lance Bass and Joey Fatone from NSYNC:
38.Sprite Remix, which tasted like sugary deliciousness:
39.The "Coming soon to theaters" announcement that would play right before the trailers played on Disney DVDs:
40.And lastly, the hard plastic feeling of Blockbuster membership cards: