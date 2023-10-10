40 Best Furniture Deals Happening During Amazon’s October Prime Day—Up to 67% Off

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Save up to 67 percent on popular furniture for the bedroom, living room, and patio.

Hooray! Amazon’s October Prime Day sale, the brand new Prime Big Deal Days shopping event, is finally here—and it’s arguably the best time to shop for big-ticket items aka furniture while prices are this low.

The massive two-day shopping extravaganza kicked off today, bringing thousands of Amazon deals on furniture for every part of the home. That includes discounts on furniture for the bedroom, living room, and patio up to 67 percent off. Right now, you can save on sofas, TV stands, and accent chairs for the living space as well as nightstand tables, mattresses, and ottomans. There are also outdoor furniture, including dining sets, porch rockers, and Adirondack chairs staring as low as $38.

Best Prime Furniture Deals Overall

Not only are you saving on stylish furniture this October Prime Day, you’ll also love that many deals are from top brands. A couple big names you’ll recognize are Ashley Furniture, Sealy, Walker Edison, Christopher Knight Home, Keter, and more. And if you’re a big bargain hunter, pay attention: Amazon Prime members get access to exclusive deals during the sale, so be sure to sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime to save even more.

Yoobure Charging Side Table Set

$70

$50

The average person spends about one-third of their life trying to get some shut eye. Simply put, you’re spending tons of time in the bedroom, which is why investing in clever pieces is a must. These nifty nightstand tables are great for storing and displaying decor, however, they also have a handy charging station on the side to juice up your phone, tablet, and other nighttime essentials. The tables are currently on sale and have a hidden coupon, bringing the price down to $50.

Rivet Alonzo Contemporary Leather Accent Chair

$1000

$688

Relaxing in the living room requires comfortable seating and this leather accent chair checks off all the boxes. It has a high back, sloped armrests, and a deep-seated design, so you can scooch on in and cozy up. Reviewers love the firm, yet plush cushions and high-end appearance thanks to its leather exterior and golden legs. The chair—which also comes in loveseat and sofa options—is available in four styles, including leather, velvet, and fabric. Oh, and it’s more than $300 off.

Walker Edison Vincent Three-Piece Chevron Patio Chat Set

$339

$173

You can also pick up outdoor patio furniture while they’re discounted for Prime Big Deal Days, including top picks from Walker Edison. This stylish outdoor chat set comes with two chevron-style chairs and a small side table, making it ideal for morning coffee on the porch or appetizers on the deck. Made with acacia wood, the durable set can withstand rain, hail, and other weather conditions. It’s available in white as well as natural wooden options. And if you like the style, you can score the look in other chat, dining, and loveseat sets.

Best Prime Bedroom Furniture Deals

During Amazon’s big sale, you’ll notice that tons of bedroom furniture are marked down—up to 54 percent off. Find mattresses and bed frames as well as nightstand tables, wardrobes, dressers, and more starting as low as $46. There are also picks from top brands hiding below, including popular names like Ashley Furniture, Walker Edison, Sealy, Christopher Knight Home, and Roundhill Furniture.



Best Prime Living Room Furniture Deals

With all the guests you’ll probably have over for the holidays, you might want a living room refresh. Now’s the time to shop with so many deals on sofas, tables, TV stands, and more on sale for the two-day event. You’ll also find furniture with clever storage designs or dual-purpose picks, like this sofa futon that doubles as a guest bed or this coffee table that has a hidden space inside to hide away the mess.



Best Prime Patio Furniture Deals

Enjoying the fall weather is best done outdoors—and these patio sets are just the way to do it. Discover cushioned chat sets, cast aluminum dining sets, and wicker loveseat sets nearly $600 off from top brands like Walker Edison, Keter, and Christopher Knight. There are also single-person seat options for solo relaxing like classic porch rockers, Adirondack chairs, and reclining armchairs.



Sealy Medium-Firm Hybrid Bed in a Box

$799

$620

Walker Edison Mid-Century Modern Double Dresser

$369

$258

Ashley Furniture Clear Ridge Outdoor Lounge Chair Set

$1033

$719

Walker Edison Barn Door Console

$339

$200

Wlive Wood Lift-Top Coffee Table

$130

$90

Shine Company Vermont Porch Rocker

$250

$122

Shine Company Rockport Wooden Adirondack Chair

$171

$80

