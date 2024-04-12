40 barbecue teams, 12 music acts at Hub City Hog Fest; road closures, parking info to know

More than 40 barbecue teams, 12 live musical performances, food trucks, and vendors will make up this weekend's 2024 Hub City Hog Fest.

The festival will be held from noon to 11 p.m. on Friday, April 12 and from noon until 9 p.m. Saturday, April 13 in downtown Spartanburg. During the festival, 40-plus competition teams will compete in the annual barbecue competition. More than 5,000 people are expected to attend this weekend's festival.

Hub City Hog Fest was originally started in 2013 by Cal Wicker and his brother Grey Wicker, who passed away in May 2023.

"We're naming the Grand Champion trophy in his honor," co-founder of Hog Fest Cal Wicker said of the award that will be given to the team judged as having the best barbecue.

"Our main goal is to raise as much money as we can for Mobile Meals," Wicker said. "In the past, we have raised more than $450,000 for Mobile Meals, and we are looking forward to having another big turnout this year."

Mobile Meals is a non-profit ministry that delivers hot meals and fellowship to frail and homebound citizens in Spartanburg County. The organization has grown from 15 volunteers serving 25 meals per day in 1977 to 150 volunteers serving nearly 1,500 meals each day.

"Mobile Meals volunteers will be on-site assisting attendees," said Emily Collins, Development Associate at Mobile Meals. "All proceeds from this event will directly benefit Mobile Meals. By helping us continue feeding people in need."

What to know to go to Hog Fest

Several streets downtown around Morgan Square will be blocked off to accommodate the dozens of cooking teams participating in the annual barbecue competition.

Entrance to the event on Friday, April 12, is free from noon to 5 p.m. At 5 p.m., attendees will need to purchase wristbands for $5 each to attend the event.

On Saturday, April 13, wristbands must be purchased for $5 each to enter the event from noon to 9 p.m. Children 10 and under can enter for free.

What will be available to eat?

Chicken wings samples from teams competing in the cook-off will be available from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday.

Barbecue and rib samples will be available from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Vendors will also be on-site selling barbecue. Confirmed food truck vendors for 2024:

Aspen Street Sweets

Bullhded Peanut Co.

Caroline's Cakes

Cool Hawgz BBQ

Henry's Smokehouse

McCoy's BBQ

Mountain View BBQ & Deli

Oshields Concession

Pig on Fire

Razorbacks BBQ

Under the Reign Lemonade

Hog Bucks must be used to purchase food from vendors and to sample barbecue from competition teams.

2024 Hub City Hog Fest competitors

Backwoods BBQ - Gene Culbertson - Trenton

Beasley's BBQ - Cam Beasley and Kevin Shook - Spartanburg

Big Al'z BBQ Team - John Allen - Johnson City, Tennessee

Boss Hawg BBQ - Scott Auton - Spartanburg

Broker with a Smoker - Russell Austin - Spartanburg

Buds BBQ Shack - Andy Hethington - Spartanburg

Casual Smokers - Jamie Mintz - Spartanburg

Certified Meatheads - Walker Stockley/Al Williams - Clover

Frame & Flame BBQ - Brandon Britton - Columbus, North Carolina

Hangin Smoke - Scott Isler - Boiling Springs

Harry J's BBQ - Harold Vinson, Jr. - Lexington

High on the Hog - Matt Talbot - Anderson

Hill Top BBQ - Chris Hill - Moore

In the Army Q - Tony Sadler - Charlotte, North Carolina

JW Cooks - Jason Wallace - Inman

Limp Brizkit - Max Gravlee / Chad Probst - Greenville

Men at Work BBQ - Brian Roach - Easley

Ole Coaches BBQ - Rick Tate - Boiling Springs

RB Que - Ryan Mabus - Roebuck

Rib Brothers - Red Padgett - Glendale

S&M BBQ - John Stone - Pendleton

SAI BBQ - Glenn Cothran - Greer

Sir Hoggs BBQ - Craig Splawn - Boiling Springs

Skyline BBQ - Rob Harris - Chesnee

Smoke Central BBQ - Jason Singletary - Lake City

Smoke Daddy BBQ - Rusty Morgan

SmokinFlava - Darius Murry - Inman

Southern End Smokers - Cody McCarley - Spartanburg

Sweet Meat BBQ - Jeff Smith - Moore

The Nutty Swine - Tom Clark - Woodruff

The Saucy Pig BBQ - James Davilla - Piedmont

Thin Blue Barbecue - David Steffens - Moore

Too Bad You're My Cousin - James Pendergrass - Duncan

Top Notch Que (TNQ) - Danny Pless - Gray, Tennessee

Triple Jacks - Dean Huey - Gaffney

Hub City Hog Fest's Artisan's Alley

At the Artisan's Alley on Main Street, vendors will be selling their arts and crafts, according to the Hub City Hog Fest website.

Hog Fest schedule of live performances

Friday, April 12

Noon to 2 p.m. Hot Yoga

2:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Rock and Roll Reunion

3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Bill & Tad's Excellent Duo

5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. TJ Jeter Band

6:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Megawish

8:45 p.m. to 10:45 p.m. Steel Toe Stiletto

Saturday, April 13:

Noon to 1 p.m. Drew Spencer

1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Hurt & Skip

2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Wes, Bill & Rich Show

4:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. Fernwood Rising

5:45 p.m. to 7 p.m. Prettier Than Matt

7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Gritty Flyright

What roads are closed during Hog Fest?

West Main Street from Church to Daniel Morgan

West Broad Street from Church to City Hall

Dunbar Street from Church to Magnolia

Magnolia Street from Garage to West Main

Spring Street from Kennedy to Ezell

Where to park during Hog Fest?

There are more than 3,000 free parking spaces in downtown Spartanburg. Recommended parking spaces include:

City Hall parking lot on Broad Street

Dunbar Street parking garage

Kennedy Street parking garage

Magnolia Street parking garage

Garage at the Spartanburg County Courthouse also on Magnolia Street

St. John Street parking garage

E Lewis Miller parking lot

QS/1 parking lot.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: What to know: Hub City Hog Fest food vendors, road closures, parking