40 barbecue teams, 12 music acts at Hub City Hog Fest; road closures, parking info to know
More than 40 barbecue teams, 12 live musical performances, food trucks, and vendors will make up this weekend's 2024 Hub City Hog Fest.
The festival will be held from noon to 11 p.m. on Friday, April 12 and from noon until 9 p.m. Saturday, April 13 in downtown Spartanburg. During the festival, 40-plus competition teams will compete in the annual barbecue competition. More than 5,000 people are expected to attend this weekend's festival.
Hub City Hog Fest was originally started in 2013 by Cal Wicker and his brother Grey Wicker, who passed away in May 2023.
"We're naming the Grand Champion trophy in his honor," co-founder of Hog Fest Cal Wicker said of the award that will be given to the team judged as having the best barbecue.
"Our main goal is to raise as much money as we can for Mobile Meals," Wicker said. "In the past, we have raised more than $450,000 for Mobile Meals, and we are looking forward to having another big turnout this year."
Mobile Meals is a non-profit ministry that delivers hot meals and fellowship to frail and homebound citizens in Spartanburg County. The organization has grown from 15 volunteers serving 25 meals per day in 1977 to 150 volunteers serving nearly 1,500 meals each day.
"Mobile Meals volunteers will be on-site assisting attendees," said Emily Collins, Development Associate at Mobile Meals. "All proceeds from this event will directly benefit Mobile Meals. By helping us continue feeding people in need."
What to know to go to Hog Fest
Several streets downtown around Morgan Square will be blocked off to accommodate the dozens of cooking teams participating in the annual barbecue competition.
Entrance to the event on Friday, April 12, is free from noon to 5 p.m. At 5 p.m., attendees will need to purchase wristbands for $5 each to attend the event.
On Saturday, April 13, wristbands must be purchased for $5 each to enter the event from noon to 9 p.m. Children 10 and under can enter for free.
What will be available to eat?
Chicken wings samples from teams competing in the cook-off will be available from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday.
Barbecue and rib samples will be available from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Vendors will also be on-site selling barbecue. Confirmed food truck vendors for 2024:
Aspen Street Sweets
Bullhded Peanut Co.
Caroline's Cakes
Cool Hawgz BBQ
Henry's Smokehouse
McCoy's BBQ
Mountain View BBQ & Deli
Oshields Concession
Pig on Fire
Razorbacks BBQ
Under the Reign Lemonade
Hog Bucks must be used to purchase food from vendors and to sample barbecue from competition teams.
2024 Hub City Hog Fest competitors
Backwoods BBQ - Gene Culbertson - Trenton
Beasley's BBQ - Cam Beasley and Kevin Shook - Spartanburg
Big Al'z BBQ Team - John Allen - Johnson City, Tennessee
Boss Hawg BBQ - Scott Auton - Spartanburg
Broker with a Smoker - Russell Austin - Spartanburg
Buds BBQ Shack - Andy Hethington - Spartanburg
Casual Smokers - Jamie Mintz - Spartanburg
Certified Meatheads - Walker Stockley/Al Williams - Clover
Frame & Flame BBQ - Brandon Britton - Columbus, North Carolina
Hangin Smoke - Scott Isler - Boiling Springs
Harry J's BBQ - Harold Vinson, Jr. - Lexington
High on the Hog - Matt Talbot - Anderson
Hill Top BBQ - Chris Hill - Moore
In the Army Q - Tony Sadler - Charlotte, North Carolina
JW Cooks - Jason Wallace - Inman
Limp Brizkit - Max Gravlee / Chad Probst - Greenville
Men at Work BBQ - Brian Roach - Easley
Ole Coaches BBQ - Rick Tate - Boiling Springs
RB Que - Ryan Mabus - Roebuck
Rib Brothers - Red Padgett - Glendale
S&M BBQ - John Stone - Pendleton
SAI BBQ - Glenn Cothran - Greer
Sir Hoggs BBQ - Craig Splawn - Boiling Springs
Skyline BBQ - Rob Harris - Chesnee
Smoke Central BBQ - Jason Singletary - Lake City
Smoke Daddy BBQ - Rusty Morgan
SmokinFlava - Darius Murry - Inman
Southern End Smokers - Cody McCarley - Spartanburg
Sweet Meat BBQ - Jeff Smith - Moore
The Nutty Swine - Tom Clark - Woodruff
The Saucy Pig BBQ - James Davilla - Piedmont
Thin Blue Barbecue - David Steffens - Moore
Too Bad You're My Cousin - James Pendergrass - Duncan
Top Notch Que (TNQ) - Danny Pless - Gray, Tennessee
Triple Jacks - Dean Huey - Gaffney
Hub City Hog Fest's Artisan's Alley
At the Artisan's Alley on Main Street, vendors will be selling their arts and crafts, according to the Hub City Hog Fest website.
Hog Fest schedule of live performances
Friday, April 12
Noon to 2 p.m. Hot Yoga
2:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Rock and Roll Reunion
3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Bill & Tad's Excellent Duo
5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. TJ Jeter Band
6:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Megawish
8:45 p.m. to 10:45 p.m. Steel Toe Stiletto
Saturday, April 13:
Noon to 1 p.m. Drew Spencer
1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Hurt & Skip
2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Wes, Bill & Rich Show
4:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. Fernwood Rising
5:45 p.m. to 7 p.m. Prettier Than Matt
7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Gritty Flyright
What roads are closed during Hog Fest?
West Main Street from Church to Daniel Morgan
West Broad Street from Church to City Hall
Dunbar Street from Church to Magnolia
Magnolia Street from Garage to West Main
Spring Street from Kennedy to Ezell
Where to park during Hog Fest?
There are more than 3,000 free parking spaces in downtown Spartanburg. Recommended parking spaces include:
City Hall parking lot on Broad Street
Dunbar Street parking garage
Kennedy Street parking garage
Magnolia Street parking garage
Garage at the Spartanburg County Courthouse also on Magnolia Street
St. John Street parking garage
E Lewis Miller parking lot
QS/1 parking lot.
