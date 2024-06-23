4 Tennessee cities named among ‘150 best places to live in America’

4 Tennessee cities named among ‘150 best places to live in America’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking to move to Tennessee? One report claims there are four cities in the state that top all of the others.

U.S. News & World Report recently released its “Best Places to Live in the U.S.” list for 2024-2025. To make the list, each city must have “good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market, and have a high quality of life,” according to the report.

Four towns in the Volunteer State made the list:

Chattanooga

Sunrise, Tennessee Aquarium, Road Bridge, Chattanooga, Tennessee, America (Courtesy: Getty Images)

Chattanooga ranked highest among the Tennessee cities that made the list, taking the 27th spot. The list praises the city’s mix of urban amenities like expanded downtown living and the area’s small-town spirit.

Retirees are flocking to these 2 cities in Tennessee

“In many ways, Chattanooga is the comeback kid of Tennessee. Once called ‘the dirtiest city in America’ by Walter Cronkite, Chattanooga now boasts a revitalized Main Street, premier outdoor recreation and a hearty startup scene,” wrote U.S. World News & Report.

Knoxville

(WATE)

Next up was Knoxville, which ranked 29th. The city got points for its multicultural community and natural beauty.

The report named the Great Smoky Mountains National Park as a landmark that brings in millions of tourists and a beautiful place to go for a hike.

Study finds more interested in moving to Tennessee than out

In 2023, the park was the third-most visited national park on record with 13.3 million visits, according to National Park Service (NPS).

U.S. World & News Report also cites affordability as a factor that encourages people to move to the city. “The cost of buying a home in Knoxville is less than it is in many other major metro areas around the county,” the report reads.

Nashville

(Photo: WKRN)

Music City took the 50th spot.

The study cites Nashville’s food and music scene as a few reasons why the state’s capital was included on the list.

Some of the most iconic music venues like Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium, and several celebrity-owned honky-tonks can all be found in the Nashville area.

Cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee

According to the data, Nashville’s lack of affordability is what caused the city’s rank to the drop nearly halfway down the list.

In fact, the city’s 6.7 value score was the lowest out of all the Tennessee cities that made the list, which measures how comfortably the average resident can afford to live within their means.

Memphis

(Courtesy: Getty Images)

Memphis ranked 122nd overall, with the the lowest “quality of life” score out of all the Tennessee cities.

According to the report, the quality of life score measures how satisfied residents are with their daily lives. Memphis scored a 5.2. Meanwhile, other nearly every other Tennessee city on the list score above a 6.0 with exception of Chattanooga, which scored a 5.9.

Which U.S. cities are best for first-time homebuyers?

The report praised the city’s small-town atmosphere that also includes the energy of urban living.

“Set in the Mississippi Delta, Memphis is a metro area where the energy of urban living melds with the slow rhythms of the rural South. Marked by historic districts, Mississippi River views and memorials to cultural legends like Elvis Presley and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., every corner of Memphis permeates with the culture of the Deep South,” wrote U.S. World & News Report.

Despite having the lowest quality of life score, Memphis scored high on the value, making it an affordable city to live in.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

The report named Naples, Florida; Boise, Idaho; and Colorado Springs, Colorado as the top three best cities to live in for 2024-2025.

To see which cities made the list, click here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.