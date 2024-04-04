4 Tampa Bay area places among the best ‘secret’ spots in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Four places in Tampa Bay were recently ranked among the best “secret” spots in the Sunshine State.

Southern Living came up with 20 must-visit secret spots in Florida “that only locals know.” The places include secret gardens, quirky restaurants and wildlife havens.

“These tucked-away places aren’t in the first chapter of your guidebook⁠—and might not be in it at all⁠—and that’s how many of us like it. These special spots may be hidden, but they are a favorite for year-round residents in Florida for good reason,” Southern Living said.

Here are the Tampa Bay area spots that made the list:

Bok Tower Gardens

1151 Tower Boulevard, Lake Wales

Southern Living highlighted Bok Tower Gardens for its eight-story structure called the Singing Tower, seasonal flowers, 1930s-era Spanish-style mansion and nature trails.

Cortez Historic Fishing Village

12306 46th Avenue West, Cortez

Southern Living said the Cortez Historic Fishing Village is where you will find one of the few remaining commercial fishing fleets on the waterfront in Florida.

“Head to a 1920s-era fish house called Star Fish Company where you’ll find a dockside, hole-in-the-wall-style eatery and market where the catch of the day was swimming just minutes before hitting your plate,” the report said.

Historic Sponge Docks

510 Dodecanese Boulevard, Tarpon Springs

A spot in Tarpon Springs, known for being the “Sponge Capital of the World” and for its Greek culture,” made Southern Living’s list.

You can find shops and a collection of authentic Greek restaurants at the Historic Sponge Docks.

“Tarpon Springs is a hotbed of Greek culture and a sponge-harvesting industry that dates back more than a century,” Southern Living said. “Pop into the Spongeroama Sponge Factory, where you’ll find a large selection of natural sea sponges, Greek gifts, a museum, and boat tours.”

Buy natural sponges at this Gem of Tampa Bay

Shiny Fish Emporium

306 Pine Avenue, Anna Maria

You can find your inner artist at this spot in Anna Maria. The shop lets customers decorate sand dollars, creating the perfect keepsake to take home from vacation.

Southern Living said visitors can also spend hours shopping for unique gifts like colorful kimonos and funky ukuleles in Anna Maria.

You can see the full list of must-visit secret spots in Florida below.

Ocala National Forest, Silver Springs Bok Tower Gardens, Lake Wales Little Moir’s Food Shack, Jupiter Walker’s Landing, Amelia Island Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens, West Palm Beach No Name Pub, Big Pine Key El Palacio De Los Jugos, Miami Peanut Island, Riviera Beach Pelican Island National Wildlife Refuge, Vero Beach Airstream Row, Seaside Cortez Historic Fishing Village, Cortez The Kampong Botanical Garden in Coconut Grove The Banyan Tree, Islamorada Grayton Beer Company, Santa Rosa Beach Historic Sponge Docks, Tarpon Springs Gordon River Greenway, Naples Robert Is Here, Homestead Shiny Fish Emporium, Anna Maria Island Morikami Museum And Japanese Gardens, Delray Beach West Palm Beach GreenMarket

