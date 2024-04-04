4 Tampa Bay area places among the best ‘secret’ spots in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Four places in Tampa Bay were recently ranked among the best “secret” spots in the Sunshine State.
Southern Living came up with 20 must-visit secret spots in Florida “that only locals know.” The places include secret gardens, quirky restaurants and wildlife havens.
“These tucked-away places aren’t in the first chapter of your guidebook—and might not be in it at all—and that’s how many of us like it. These special spots may be hidden, but they are a favorite for year-round residents in Florida for good reason,” Southern Living said.
Here are the Tampa Bay area spots that made the list:
Bok Tower Gardens
1151 Tower Boulevard, Lake Wales
Southern Living highlighted Bok Tower Gardens for its eight-story structure called the Singing Tower, seasonal flowers, 1930s-era Spanish-style mansion and nature trails.
Cortez Historic Fishing Village
12306 46th Avenue West, Cortez
Southern Living said the Cortez Historic Fishing Village is where you will find one of the few remaining commercial fishing fleets on the waterfront in Florida.
“Head to a 1920s-era fish house called Star Fish Company where you’ll find a dockside, hole-in-the-wall-style eatery and market where the catch of the day was swimming just minutes before hitting your plate,” the report said.
Historic Sponge Docks
510 Dodecanese Boulevard, Tarpon Springs
A spot in Tarpon Springs, known for being the “Sponge Capital of the World” and for its Greek culture,” made Southern Living’s list.
You can find shops and a collection of authentic Greek restaurants at the Historic Sponge Docks.
“Tarpon Springs is a hotbed of Greek culture and a sponge-harvesting industry that dates back more than a century,” Southern Living said. “Pop into the Spongeroama Sponge Factory, where you’ll find a large selection of natural sea sponges, Greek gifts, a museum, and boat tours.”
Shiny Fish Emporium
306 Pine Avenue, Anna Maria
You can find your inner artist at this spot in Anna Maria. The shop lets customers decorate sand dollars, creating the perfect keepsake to take home from vacation.
Southern Living said visitors can also spend hours shopping for unique gifts like colorful kimonos and funky ukuleles in Anna Maria.
You can see the full list of must-visit secret spots in Florida below.
Ocala National Forest, Silver Springs
Bok Tower Gardens, Lake Wales
Little Moir’s Food Shack, Jupiter
Walker’s Landing, Amelia Island
Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens, West Palm Beach
No Name Pub, Big Pine Key
El Palacio De Los Jugos, Miami
Peanut Island, Riviera Beach
Pelican Island National Wildlife Refuge, Vero Beach
Airstream Row, Seaside
Cortez Historic Fishing Village, Cortez
The Kampong Botanical Garden in Coconut Grove
The Banyan Tree, Islamorada
Grayton Beer Company, Santa Rosa Beach
Historic Sponge Docks, Tarpon Springs
Gordon River Greenway, Naples
Robert Is Here, Homestead
Shiny Fish Emporium, Anna Maria Island
Morikami Museum And Japanese Gardens, Delray Beach
West Palm Beach GreenMarket
