4 Sneaky Storage Ideas to Steal From the 2023 Real Simple Home

This year’s designers made so many smart storage decisions.

CHRISTOPHER TESTANI

At Real Simple, we’re all about creative ways to use and optimize space, and the designers behind this year’s 2023 Real Simple Home really understood the assignment. We fell in love with each transformation and how they managed to infuse the Real Simple ethos naturally into their spaces. We pulled a few examples of the designers' best, out-of-the-box storage hacks—from a surprising closet idea, to double-duty storage solutions, and even a discreet clutter blocker.

Related: Take a 360 Virtual Tour of the 2023 Real Simple Home

Turn a Closet Into a Bar Area

CHRISTOPHER TESTANI

Designer Linda Hayslett was tasked to transform the roof deck and the second floor landing that leads to it. The problem? The indoor space has a tiny footprint. But with outdoor entertaining at the top of her mind (it‘s a roof deck in New York City, after all!), Linda chose to transform the closet into a little bar area, instead of eating up a majority of the landing's floor space with a beverage cart. It’s a brilliant way to store fragile glassware nearby, and because it’s a bar cart on wheels, you can roll it out if you need to. Guests can easily slip in and out from the roof top a few feet away to mix drinks.

Plus, she lined the interior of the closet with a gorgeous wallpaper and painted the trim and door a blush shade (Southern Road by Valspar). The art and brass-plated shelf are cherries on top and really pump up the wow factor.

Related: How to Decorate a Room Without Much Wall Space

Use a Bar Cart as a Side Table

Christopher Testani

As you can see, we all love a good bar cart! Designer Michelle Gage incorporated one in this study that, of course, holds drinks and glassware, but when it’s placed next to this velvet armchair, it almost functions as a second side table. The extra shelves are perfect for tucking away books, tech, glasses, writing materials, and anything else you might typically curl up with.

Let Ledges Double as Lighting

CHRISTOPHER TESTANI

Surprise! In the evenings, the ledges to the left of the range hood illuminate this gorgeous kitchen styled by Kim and Scott Vargo, the design duo behind Yellow Brick Home. The slim shelves are equipped with strip lighting that radiates a gorgeous soft glow, and they offer just enough space to store glasses, mugs, and spices. Plus, stacking these shelves up to the ceiling really maximizes storage space while making the room feel bigger.



Set Up a Pretty Room Divider

CHRISTOPHER TESTANI

This one is extra sneaky—Bobby Berk is hiding a secret behind that pretty folding divider in this living room he designed. There’s a not-so-pretty HVAC panel behind it! We love this idea because you can apply it to so many other unsightly situations. Let a divider hide a pile of unfolded laundry in a corner, mask a vacuum, or cover an electrical box. The things you can shield away from the world with a divider are limitless! Of course, you can also use it to break up a large space and create zones. We’ve seen it used successfully to separate entire gym areas, desk set-ups, and more in multipurpose rooms.



Related: Meet the Designers of the 2023 REAL SIMPLE Home

For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple.