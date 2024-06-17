Here are 4 new restaurants in South Jersey

Collingswood already has a plethora of restaurants to choose from — Italian, Mexican, Mediterranean, Chinese and everything in between.

Now there’s one more.

Montegrillo Cucina Italiana Collingswood has opened at 702 Haddon Avenue, on a busy stretch near The Kitchen Consigliere and Nunzio by Chef Michael DeLone.

Brothers Mike and Dominick Colandrea own and run the restaurant, as well as one in Pennsauken at 5825 Westfield Avenue.

“We’re about 4½ miles away from the other store (in Pennsauken),” Mike Colandrea said. “We had a lot of our customers move out this way, and honestly, this has been a nine-year process.”

The property, previously home to Duck Duck Goose toy store, had to undergo significant changes and renovations over the years. There were delays with construction and approvals, and then the COVID pandemic slowed the process even more.

But it finally came to fruition.

Mike Colandrea said they “do everything from seafood, veal, pasta" and of course, pizza. Their seafood includes salmon, shrimp, mussels, clams, scallops and more.

The restaurant also offers homemade soups, sandwiches, and salads.

Their dishes are inspired by their family recipes from back in Naples, he said.

“We’re on Haddon Avenue and Collings,” said Colandrea, who loves the Collingswood location and the people. “We’ve been open two months (on June 6). We’ve gotten a pretty good return.”

Paris Banh Mi, Pennsauken

The newly opened café/bakery blends the French baguette with the “rich flavors of traditional Vietnamese banh mi to make the most flavorful sandwich you will ever taste," according to its website.

Paris Banh Mi also offers pastries and handcrafted specialty drinks.

Baguettes are freshly baked and the meat is grilled daily. They also offer unprocessed and grilled meat Banh mi.

Bánh mì or banh mi is Vietnam’s “signature sandwich”, according to allrecipes.com. It is generally comprised of a “light, crisp, baquette-style bread” which often has mayonnaise and contains pickled daikon and carrots, cucumber, cilantro, chili and a featured protein element, it said.

The chain has more than 40 locations in more than 15 states, including another New Jersey location in Ewing, Mercer County, and one in Philadelphia.

5115 Route 38, Unit 2.

Yogurtland, West Berlin

A leading brand in the self-serve frozen yogurt and ice cream realm has opened its first location in South Jersey and second overall in New Jersey.

The company has more than 200 stores in the United States, a press release states.

Yogurtland is headquartered in the Dallas area and has stores across 10 states.

The 18-year-old business also operates in Thailand, Oman, Guam, United Arab Emirates and Indonesia.

The Berlin Township store, located in Berlin Circle Plaza, is run by Shawn Chaudhry and Irfan Sabir, who also operate a Hamilton location in Mercer County.

Yogurtland stores generally keep about 16 flavors in rotation. The brand has more than 200 flavors overall.

The new store is open daily 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

200 Route 73 North, Unit 7D.

Coming soon: LaBonita Ice Cream Vineland plans to open June 22 at 533 East Landis Avenue.

The menu is to include ice cream, popsicles, and chamoyadas, a traditional Mexican drink made with mangos and chamoy sauce.

It also is to serve, fresh water in various flavors, other beverages, and snacks.

There is a LaBonita Bridgeton location as well.

Consider a digital subscription to help support our journalism

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: From Pennsauken to Berlin, here are a handful of new places