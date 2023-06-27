4 New Luxury Hotels Are Opening in Venice. Here’s a Look Inside.

Venice may be sinking, but that’s not stopping hoteliers from sinking millions into new hotels in the floating metropolis. In fact, this week French hospitality group EVOK will open its first property outside of France just one canal west of St. Mark’s Square.

“Like Paris, this alluring city evokes a feeling of dreamlike fantasies,” Emmanuel Sauvage, cofounder and CEO of EVOK tells Robb Report. “Such a unique charm was why we decided to open Nolinski Venezia in the boldest and most unusual buildings in the city.”

The 43 rooms at the Nolinski Venezia are a departure for the French-focused EVOK brand.

The new 43-room Nolinski Venezia will be housed in Venice’s former stock exchange, a historic building just a diamond’s throw away from stores such as Dolce & Gabbana, Saint Laurent, and Giorgio Armani. Thanks to the interior design duo of Yann Le Coadic and Alessandro Scotto, the property marries modernism with Italy’s answer to art nouveau. It’s equal parts guesthouse and equal parts gallery. In fact, the focal point of the hotel’s Library Bar—which boasts a collection of 4,000 books—is a hand-painted 430-square-foot Simon Buret ceiling fresco.

Nolinski Venezia will also have an Ottoman spa with Swiss treatments, an indoor rooftop pool with 360-degree views of the city, an elegant cafe serving only Italian products, and a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant housed in a majestic amphitheater. Sauvage says EVOK’s goal is to “create emotions guests will never forget.” Of course all these five-star feelings come at a five-star price. Rates at Nolinski Venezia range from $915 per night for a 280-square-foot superior room to $3,638 for the 592-square-foot master suite.

Violino d’Oro is a canal front boutique that is already turning heads.

If your travels won’t bring you to Venice before autumn, you can also always book a room at the new Violino D’Oro. Deemed one of the 40 best new luxury hotels to open in 2023, this canal-front 32-room boutique hotel is housed in a painstakingly restored palazzo located just down the street from Nolinski Venezia. It’s the latest from the Italian luxury hotel brand Collezione EM and the love child of Sara and Elena Maestrelli. Not only do the sisters co-own Violino D’Oro, but they’re also the visionaries behind the exquisite design. The signature Venetian seminato floors, for example, are handmade by a local artisanal family, and the hotel’s plant-based restaurant, Il Piccolo, features “enchanted Richard Ginori ceramics and soft Rubelli cushions.” The restaurant has just nine tables, so reservations are necessario.

Originally slated to open in May, Violino D’Oro is now scheduled to open November 1. Rates range from $975 for a 170-square-foot classic room to $3,455 for a 790-square-foot suite that comes with its own private terrace. All rooms and suites are soundproofed, so you don’t need to worry about the bellowing gondoliers below. Located on the Grand Canal, just a five-minute walk from the Rialto Bridge, the new Venice Venice Hotel is also accessible by water taxi. Its owners, Alessandro Gallo and Francesca Rinaldo, are the Venetian natives behind the dirty designer sneaker brand Golden Goose. Robb Report Malaysia describes the 45-room avant-garde hotel as a “bridge to the past and a homage to romance,” and it houses one of the city’s finest collections of contemporary art. Rates range from $750 for a 250-square-foot king room to $16,175 for the 2,045-square-foot Venice Suite.

You’ll have to wait a few more years to check-in the splashy forthcoming Langham Venice on Murano island.

If you want to stay in the most-anticipated hotel on Venice’s Murano island, however, you may have to wait a few years. Originally slated to open in 2023, the Langham Venice is now scheduled to start welcoming guests in 2026. Why the delay? The 133-room resort is an ambitious endeavor for the Hong Kong-based Langham Hospitality Group. This will be their first property in Italy, and a large part of it will be housed in a 16th-century casino and former glass factory requiring serious renovations.

“Langham Hospitality Group strategically expands into destinations which represent important cultural and economic hubs,” Bob van de Oord, incoming CEO of Langham Hospitality Group says. “Our goal is to create a resort destination which Venetians and Italians would be proud of.” While nightly rates at the Langham Venice are TBD, van de Oord says guests can expect to enjoy a 65-foot outdoor pool, a unicorn of amenities in the space-strapped city, and rumor has it the resort will also feature an Italian cooking school. “The Langham, Venice will not only raise the bar for luxury in the laguna city but will also become a new heritage landmark in the community,” he says.

