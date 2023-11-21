These 4 Lucky Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Year During 2024

The end of 2023 is fast approaching and there’s no better time to reflect on your upcoming New Year’s resolutions. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best year 2024, you’ll be delighted to see what the stars have in store for you next year. In 2023, the highs were high and the lows were low, but the astrology of 2024 is a chance to start fresh. This year is driving you toward revolutionary pursuits, so don’t be surprised if your life—and the rest of the world—looks very different by the time we reach 2025.

2024 begins with lucky planet Jupiter no longer retrograde, instilling the collective with hope, faith, and optimism for a brighter future ahead. Mercury retrograde will also have come to an end in Sagittarius on January 1, bringing ideas, thoughts, and long-term goals back to speed. This cosmic pick-me-up is followed by Pluto’s big return to change-agent Aquarius on January 20, as well as Uranus stationing direct on January 27. Rethinking your values could usher in unexpected opportunities and fresh perspectives, especially when it comes to the astrological houses ruled by Taurus and Aquarius in your birth chart. Don’t be afraid to test your luck and venture outside of what is familiar to you. You could discover an untapped talent or an unconventional source of income.

The more grounded you are, the easier it will be to navigate the first eclipse season of 2024. Taking place just days after the spring equinox—not to mention an unpredictable Mars-Uranus square—there will be a lunar eclipse in Libra on March 25, followed by a solar eclipse in Aries on April 8. This chaotic period will encourage you to let go of the connections and commitments that aren’t reciprocating your investments, allowing you to unapologetically take control of your life and lead with confidence and independence. On April 20, a riveting Jupiter-Uranus conjunction in Taurus could bring shocking developments that are surprisingly beneficial to you. The best part? Venus will join forces with Jupiter in Taurus on May 23, adding to the abundance. Mark this date on your calendars, as this will be one of the most auspicious moments of 2024.

By May 25, lucky Jupiter will make its debut in Gemini for the first time since 2013, where it will remain until 2025. This 13-month-long transit will quench our collective curiosities and promote growth in global communications. Harness this mentally stimulating energy by diving into intellectual pursuits. Before 2024 comes to a close, there will be a partial lunar eclipse on September 17, taking place in Pisces for the first time in almost 10 years. Where is Pisces located in your chart? And what were you up to back in March 2015? It could explain what this next journey will have in store for you. This is the first of an eclipse series that will continue throughout 2025-2026, so consider this a prelude for what’s to come.

These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Year 2024

If your sun sign, moon sign, or most importantly, your rising sign falls under any of the following zodiac signs, the year 2024 could be one to remember. Here’s why:

Aries

You’re wonderful just as you are, but 2024 could be the year you decide to reinvent yourself, Aries. This is especially true with the North Node continuing its adrenaline-filled journey through your first house of the self, fueling your inner fire and desire to succeed, but there’s more. Powerhouse Pluto will re-enter your 11th house of community affairs on January 20, offering you a chance to transform your future goals, as well as your sense of belonging in the world. There’s a big chance you’re achieving everything you set out to accomplish in 2024. Mars—your ruling planet—will eventually join forces with Pluto in Aquarius on February 14, making you a formidable force to be reckoned with in your community. Be sure to get clear on your goals, so you can harness this ultra-powerful synergy to your best ability.

This year, Aries season is accompanied by a lunar eclipse that will charge up your relationship sector on March 25, followed by a solar eclipse in Aries on April 8. Set aside what has been inhibiting you from fully committing to yourself, as this is equivalent to a green light from the cosmos. An exciting new chapter of life awaits, as you will be presented with an opportunity to take your power back and rid yourself of deceptive energies you’ve unconsciously committed to. Breaking free never felt so good.

An invigorating Jupiter-Uranus conjunction on April 20 could surprise you with an unexpected windfall, leading you towards a new financial path. It wouldn’t hurt to play the lotto or test your luck, as Venus will eventually join forces Jupiter in your second house of personal wealth. It doesn’t get much more abundant than this. Read your full horoscope for the year 2023.

Taurus

Your ambitions are strong in 2024, so keep your eyes on the prize. With alchemical Pluto returning to your 10th house of authority in January, themes surrounding your occupation, reputation, and public persona will be of greater emphasis. Forging a deeper commitment to your professional goals could allow you to make a tremendous impact in the world. Some of you may even decide to rethink your day-to-day schedule by the time the lunar eclipse in Libra takes place, as you’ll want to maximize your potential and become even more energized and efficient.

The world is your oyster, Taurus! Jupiter will form a conjunction with change-maker Uranus in your first house of the self on April 20, inspiring you to reintroduce yourself to the world. Contemplating whether to launch that new online business? There has never been a better time for a new venture. On May 23, Venus—your planetary ruler—will also be joining Jupiter in a highly prosperous conjunction in Taurus on May 23. In addition to showing the world your true value, this alignment could increase your financial status and help you redefine your personal brand. This is by far one of the luckiest transits you’ll ever experience in your entire life, so make it count! After Jupiter enters Gemini and your second house of finances on May 25, you will begin to cultivate even more money-making abilities.

On September 17, a lunar eclipse in Pisces will shake up your 11th house of community and inspiration, bringing significant changes to your social life and means of connecting with your extended network that last for the following six months. This eclipse will shift your trajectory and show you a new vision for the future. It will also bring a professional chapter to a close for good. Read your full horoscope for the year 2023.

Gemini

There’s nothing you seek more than intellectual stimulation, Gemini. Lucky for you, 2024 is bringing you endless ideas and wisdom. Powerhouse Pluto will make its comeback to Aquarius—your fellow air sign—on January 20, resuming its life-changing journey through your ninth house of adventure, belief systems, publishing, and self-discovery. If you happen to work in media—or you simply enjoy scrolling through the internet—your ability to influence the masses and expand your perception of the world will receive a boost. Go-getter Mars will also join Pluto in this area of your chart on February 14, adding an empowering and volatile energy into the mix. Be discerning when it comes to following your social and intellectual instincts, even if that means redirecting your energy to something more meaningful.

Get ready for a change of heart by springtime, as the lunar eclipse in Libra on March 25 and the solar eclipse in Aries on April 8 could ignite a new a passion project (or perhaps even a new romantic connection). Befriending new community of like-minded individuals, whether in-person or via social media, is also a possibility. In any event, you’re no longer shying away from taking the stage and withholding your spiritual contributions from the rest of the world.

Jupiter—planet of bounty and abundance—will also be entering to your zodiac sign on May 25 for the first time since 2013. This transit is making you the celestial favorite of 2024, so congratulations on all this extra luck and expansion! The largest planet in the solar system is offering you a chance to grow, expand, and explore intellectual pursuits that could benefit you in the long-term. Read your full horoscope for the year 2023.

Capricorn

If life has been working you to the bone, don’t worry. You’re almost out of the woods for good, Capricorn! Pluto—planet of death and rebirth—will finally conclude its journey through your zodiac sign on January 20, where it has been challenging your sense of self since 2007. It’s safe to say you’ve had enough “transformation” for an entire lifetime.

On a brighter note—and just in time for the first eclipse season of 2024—lucky Jupiter will join forces with Uranus via your fifth house of love, creativity, and self-expression on March 4. Get ready to invent something wildly unconventional and new in your life, Capricorn. An unexpected opportunity for a love affair could tug on your heartstrings, if not inspire a newfound creative passion entirely. But wait, it gets better! Pleasure-seeking Venus will eventually meet with Jupiter in fellow earth sign Taurus on May 25, bringing value, romance, and abundance to this area of your life. Because the earth element is tangible and lucrative, this could lead to an opportunity for you to ground your artistic vision and earn a stable income in the process. This energy is also highly fertile, making it ideal for the birth of something new in your life, including children if you’re interested in becoming a parent.

As if this wasn’t enough reason to get started on an exciting new project, Mars will also join forces Uranus in Taurus on July 15. Get ready for inspiration to strike you like lightning, as a shocking level of momentum could propel you toward a brand-new reality. Read your full horoscope for the year 2023.

