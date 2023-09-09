Is There A Difference Between Heavy Cream And Buttermilk? An Expert Weighs In

Heavy cream and buttermilk serve valuable purposes in the kitchen, and because they’re both dairy products with implied richness in their names, it’s easy to assume that they can be used interchangeably. However, Emma Laing, PhD, RDN, tells us that heavy cream and buttermilk bring very different textural and flavor-related notes to recipes. She points out four particular ways in which heavy cream and buttermilk distinguish themselves from each other.







Meet The Expert

Emma Laing, PhD, RDN, is the director of dietetics at the University of Georgia and a national spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics







Heavy Cream Has Higher Fat Content

“One of the primary differences between buttermilk and heavy cream is the fat content,” Laing says. Heavy cream contains “36% fat” on average, whereas the fat content of buttermilk is only 1%. Both products are thicker than standard milk, but the substantial fat in heavy cream also gives it “a slightly sweet flavor.”

Buttermilk Is More Acidic

If you’ve ever tasted buttermilk on its own, you’ll know that it has a somewhat tart flavor. This is a result of fermentation; “buttermilk is cultured milk, meaning that it contains active (good) bacteria. It is likewise thick, but it has a distinct tangy flavor due to its acidity from the fermentation process,” explains Laing.

The Benefits Of Buttermilk Vs. Heavy Cream

Buttermilk Is Better For Tenderizing Meat

Buttermilk’s power as a recipe ingredient comes from its high acidity, which kickstarts chemical processes that impact the finished dish. “When used as a marinade or brine, the lactic acid in buttermilk works to tenderize meat through denaturing (breaking down) proteins,” Laing says.

Buttermilk Is Better For Leavening Baked Goods

When it comes to baking recipes (which regularly call for buttermilk), “when the [buttermilk] acid is combined with baking soda, you will notice fizzing or bubbling, which is from the carbon dioxide that is being produced. This chemical reaction is responsible for the leavening that occurs when baking cakes and bread, the fluffy texture you notice when flipping pancakes and waffles, and the flaky appearance of freshly made biscuits.” Buttermilk’s tanginess can also “counteract the sweetness” of baked goods, providing a valuable balance.

Heavy Cream Brings Richness And Texture

Heavy cream, on the other hand, “is not acidic, and therefore does not react in the same way with baking soda as buttermilk does.” It won’t help baked goods rise, but what it can do is “thicken or whiten sauces (e.g., alfredo sauce), soups (e.g., chowder), sour cream, and puddings. Since it can be whipped, it is used to make whipped cream, mousse, pastry fillings, and ice cream, as well as frosting for decorating desserts. It is a key ingredient in products that call for a rich taste and creamy consistency, or to hold their shape,” Laing says.

They Both Have Long Fridge Lives

Buttermilk

Both buttermilk and heavy cream feature longer shelf lives in the refrigerator than whole milk or nonfat milk. According to Laing, buttermilk “can last several days to 2 weeks beyond the sell-by date,” and you can get up to 3 months out of it if you store in the freezer. Signs that your buttermilk is past its prime include “a strong, sour smell”, visible chunks or mold, or overall discoloration.

Heavy Cream

Heavy cream can stay fresh in the refrigerator for “up to 4 weeks”, and, like buttermilk, it “can be frozen for several months.” Laing tells us that heavy cream should be discarded when “it starts to thicken, it forms lumps, or it has a foul smell,” as these problems are consistent with spoilage.

