4 Foods That Can Help With Nausea, According to a Dietitian

Nausea can be debilitating and interfere with your everyday life. When the feeling of nausea strikes, it's hard to concentrate on anything else. Not to mention that many things trigger nausea, such as medication and illness, pregnancy, the stomach flu, food poisoning, stress and gastrointestinal conditions, like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). The causes of nausea are different for every person, so pinpointing the source of nausea may be difficult. But luckily, some foods may help alleviate the symptoms of nausea and help you get back on your feet quickly.

This article discusses the best foods to eat when you're feeling nauseous, other ways to handle nausea and how long you can expect nausea to last.

4 Foods That Can Help With Nausea

1. Ginger

As someone who has experienced severe morning sickness during pregnancy, I'm no stranger to ginger for nausea relief. Ginger has been scientifically proven to help reduce nausea symptoms. "Studies have shown that ginger can speed up the process of emptying the stomach and promote specific stomach contractions, which are both helpful actions to counteract nausea," says Pam Hartnett, M.P.H., RDN, cancer health coach and co-owner of The Vitality Dietitians blog.

Ginger is also commonly used as a nausea reliever for those with cancer, especially for those undergoing chemotherapy. "One of my favorite ways to enjoy ginger is to create a hot or iced tea using organic ginger juice, a healthy squeeze of fresh lemon juice and a bit of honey," Hartnett says. "Using dried ginger root while cooking, sipping on ginger tea or enjoying ginger candies are all ways ginger can be used to potentially improve nausea," adds ​​Alyssa Lavy, M.S., RD, CDN, owner of Alyssa Lavy Nutrition & Wellness, a private practice based in Connecticut.

2. Apples

A 2021 study in the BMJ Open on pregnant people found that apples are one of the most well-tolerated foods during morning sickness. The participants in the study were also given watermelon, crackers and white bread, but they unanimously agreed that the apple was easier to eat without inducing too much nausea. The authors did not hazard a guess as to why this may be the case.

Another 2021 study in the Journal of Research in Medical Science showed that supplementing with apple syrup helped reduce nausea in those receiving cancer treatment. The authors believe the antioxidants in the apple helped lessen the vomiting reflex within the body. Applesauce is also a well-known part of the BRAT (bananas, rice, applesauce, toast) diet, which many healthcare practitioners recommend after a bout with gastritis.

3. Protein-Rich Foods

Although you may be craving comfort food carbs when you're not feeling well, science suggests that protein is actually the macronutrient that may help quell nausea. The mechanism of action isn't well-known, but a 2023 study in Nutrients found a correlation between eating more protein and less incidences of extreme nausea in those who were pregnant. "Interestingly, if you're choosing between a solid or liquid form for these meals, the research suggests that liquid forms, like protein shakes, may have an added advantage in mitigating nausea," says Hartnett.

4. Electrolyte Drinks

Vomiting is often a side effect of nausea, and it can lead to extreme dehydration, which can make you feel worse. Electrolyte beverages, like Pedialyte or sports drinks, are formulated with a balance of fluid, electrolytes and carbohydrates to help rehydrate you faster. There aren't specific studies showing that drinking electrolyte beverages will stop nausea, but they can certainly help you feel better after a bout of vomiting.

Other Things That Help Relieve Nausea

Vitamin B6

"There is evidence to support the use of vitamin B6 to reduce nausea and vomiting and this remedy is often recommended in pregnancy," says Lavy. The American Congress of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG) recommends supplementing with 10 to 25 milligrams of vitamin B6 three or four times a day to help mitigate nausea.

Essential Oils

"Aromatherapy offers a promising, non-toxic and noninvasive solution [for nausea]," says Hartnett. "Most research pinpointing the benefits of aromatherapy for nausea predominantly focuses on two standout essential oils: lemon and peppermint," she adds.

One 2021 study in Complementary Therapies in Medicine had cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy place one drop of peppermint oil on the spot between their upper lip and their nose three times a day for five days following treatment. The results showed less vomiting, nausea and retching among participants. Another 2023 study in BMC Complimentary Medicine and Therapies found that surgical patients who applied lemon oil to their face mask before, during and after surgery reduced nausea associated with anesthesia. In addition, Hartnett notes that combining lemon and peppermint essential oils has been shown to be quite effective in curbing mild to moderate nausea and vomiting.

Frequently asked questions

1. What gets rid of nausea fast?

Unfortunately, there is no guarantee of fast relief from nausea. Some people may feel better after hydrating and eating some ginger, while others may experience symptoms for a while. It depends on the cause of the nausea and whether or not you're able to expel it from the body.

2. How long does nausea last?

"The period of time nausea lasts depends on what is causing it," says Brittany DeLaurentis M.P.H., RD, CSO, LD. founder of Brittany Lynn Nutrition. "If it is medication-induced or due to chemotherapy or radiotherapy, it can last until these treatments are metabolized," DeLaurentis adds. "Nausea can also be caused by psychological factors such as stress or anxiety, and it may subside when your mind is more relaxed and you feel more at peace," she notes.

The Bottom Line

Nausea is an unwanted side effect of many conditions and can have many triggers that are very individual. Eating certain foods and drinks—like ginger, apple, electrolyte beverages or protein-rich foods—may help with nausea. Other therapies—like taking a third-party certified vitamin B6 supplement or using essential oils—have been shown to help with nausea symptoms, too. The duration of the nausea depends on the person and the cause, but hopefully following these tips can get rid of nausea as quickly as possible.

Read the original article on Eating Well.