4 Florida theme park restaurants rank on this ‘Top 10 best theme park restaurants’ list

People who hold season passes to theme parks like Disney World sometimes don’t even visit for the rides and attractions. For those who are familiar with theme parks, especially Disney passholders, the food is an exciting part of their visit.

USA TODAY’s “10 Best” just released its list of the top 10 theme park restaurants and Disney foodies might be surprised to find out that first place didn’t go to a Disney parks restaurant.

But four Florida theme park restaurants did place on USA TODAY’s top 10 list and three of them are Disney restaurants.

Here’s where Florida theme parks ranked on USA TODAY’s list of the top 10 best theme park restaurants in the U.S.

What is the most popular theme park food?

USA TODAY’s top 10 list ranked The Alamo at Knoebels Amusement Park in Elysburg, Pennsylvania, in first place.

“While some parks jack up food prices and treat their captive audience as a big profit center, The Alamo is as friendly to the pocketbook as it is to families, with burgers and hot dogs still priced at or under $5,” the rankings list says.

“The menu at this eatery located on the park's main boulevard also includes heartier options, like deep-fried crab cakes, chicken and waffles, and spaghetti and meatballs.”

Here are the rest of the top 10 rankings from USA TODAY’s list of the 10 best theme park restaurants in the U.S.:

The Alamo at Knoebels (Elysburg, Pennsylvania) The Chocolatier at Hersheypark (Hershey, Pennsylvania) Aunt Granny's Restaurant at Dollywood (Pigeon Forge, Tennessee) Yak & Yeti at Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park (Orlando, Florida) Grain & Grill at Kings Dominion (Doswell, Virginia) Das Festhaus at Busch Gardens Williamsburg (Williamsburg, Virginia) Satu'li Canteen at Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park (Orlando, Florida) Zambia Smokehouse at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (Tampa, Florida) Trapper's Smokehouse at Busch Gardens Williamsburg (Williamsburg, Virginia) Le Cellier Steakhouse at EPCOT (Orlando, Florida)

What is the most popular theme park food in Florida?

Disney World’s Yak & Yeti restaurant at Animal Kingdom was ranked the best theme park restaurant in Florida and the fourth-best theme park restaurant in the U.S.

“Yak & Yeti, a Nepalese-style restaurant inside Disney’s Animal Kingdom, serves a menu of pan-Asian dishes — ahi tuna nachos, pork pot stickers, and tempura chicken — at the base of Expedition Everest,” the rankings list says.

“Adult diners can sip on Asian beers, chilled sakes, and creative cocktails from the full-service bar. An adjacent quick-service restaurant offers lunch and dinner on the go.”

Seventh and eighth places were taken by Animal Kingdom’s Satu’li Canteen and Busch Garden’s Zambia Smokehouse in Tampa.

One more Disney park restaurant slid into the bottom of the list. EPCOT’s Le Cellier Steakhouse took 10th place.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Disney restaurants take 3 rankings on this top 10 them parks food list