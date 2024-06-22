Here are the 4 best things to do in Hilton Head in June, Tripadvisor says

Whether you’re a longtime local or visiting tourist, Hilton Head Island is filled with new things to explore.

To make sure you’ve at least experienced the best things to do on the island, Tripadvisor recently released its list of the 2024 top attractions to do in Hilton Head this month.

Here are the top attractions on the list for June.

Hilton Head Distillery

Are you over the age of 21? Head on over to Hilton Head Distillery, which was ranked as the best on the list for attractions on Hilton Head Island, and is the island’s only distillery and craft spirits locale. The distillery offers a unique experience for guests with a wide variety of activities such as the opportunity to engage in a hands-on mixology experience, daily behind-the-scenes tours, tastings, signature cocktail classes and a bottle shop.

Such options are a much-talked-about affair among adults and are ranked as a ‘must-do’ for many adult parties or gatherings. The distillery can be found at 14 Cardinal Road, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926.

Coligny Beach

Landing in second was the famed Coligny Beach. Accompanied by Coligny Plaza, this area on the island’s south end is a great place to spend the day with free parking, a shopping center, restaurants and miles of white sand beaches. Coligny Beach Park on its own has a splash pad, restrooms, outdoor showers, seating, free parking and more.

The beach’s public access point is located at 1 Coligny Circle.

Hilton Head Island Bike Trails

Hilton Head Island’s bike trails may be one of the most widely-mentioned attractions the island has.

The Town of Hilton Head Island’s website shows several different interactive or printable map options for the many bike trails that the island has to offer.

Sea Pines Forrest Preserve

Rounding out the top four best attractions on Hilton Head Island is the Sea Pines Forest Preserve. The 605-acre area of protected land on the south end of the island in the Sea Pines resort community is dedicated to wildlife habitat and outdoor exploration.

Following the construction of the preserve’s first trails in the early 1970s, Sea Pines Forest Preserve has grown to include bridle paths, wetland boardwalks, bridges and fishing docks. Aside from exploring the preserve through the many leisurely walking trails, horseback rides, guided boat tours, fishing expeditions or wagon tours are available for guests’ enjoyment. Visiting hours for the forest preserve are sunrise to sunset, which allows for an optimal day of exploration.