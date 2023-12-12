The 4 Best Fruits for Lower Blood Pressure, According to a Cardiologist

Here’s what a cardiologist has to say.

Carson Downing

Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Fruit provides important nutrients for heart health, including fiber, potassium and antioxidants. And if you have been diagnosed with high blood pressure, “eating a variety of fruits and vegetables may help control blood pressure,” says cardiologist Dr. David Sabgir, M.D.

However, there are specific fruits that can help steady or lower blood pressure, thanks to their nutritional properties. We talked to the cardiologist about 4 he recommends to target high blood pressure.

The 4 Best Fruits for Lower Blood Pressure

1. Bananas

When we mentioned potassium being a heart-healthy nutrient, you were probably thinking that bananas would make this list—and you would be right.

“Bananas are a good source of potassium, which has been shown to help manage hypertension and is recognized for its ability to reduce the effects of sodium in the body and to alleviate tension in the walls of the blood vessels,” explains Sabgir.

Incorporate more bananas into your diet by trying recipes like our Avocado & Banana Smoothie or our Chocolate-Coconut Banana Breakfast Split.

2. Avocados

Sabgir is so pro-avocado, he even partnered with Avocados - Love One Today to promote their health benefits.

“Not only do avocados contain both dietary fiber and unsaturated fats, which have both been linked to cardiovascular health, they contain 250 milligrams of potassium per serving, which is one-third of a medium avocado,” he says. “And a diet rich in potassium helps to offset some of sodium’s harmful effects on blood pressure.”

We may love avocados just as much as Sabgir, and we especially love it on toasts and as the base for guacamole.

3. Berries

Whether you prefer raspberries, blueberries or blackberries, berries may help with high blood pressure, according to the doctor.

“Berries contain antioxidants, including anthocyanins which research suggests can help lower blood pressure,” he states, referring to research like this 2021 study published by Molecular Nutrition & Food Research which shows a connection between higher total intakes of anthocyanins and a reduced heart disease risk.

While recipes like our High-Fiber Raspberry-Vanilla Overnight Oats and Blueberry & Spinach Smoothie are delicious pick-me-ups, a handful of berries would also do the trick.

4. Kiwi

The furry fruit rounds out the list, thanks to its heart-healthy vitamins.

“A good source of vitamin C, kiwis can help reduce blood pressure in those with primary hypertension,” Sabgir says. “Recent research has found that a daily serving of kiwi can reduce systolic blood pressure.” He’s referring to research like this 2022 study published in Nutrients. As the research notes, kiwi also has potassium, which could factor into its effects.

Cut open a kiwi and enjoy it on its own or beside a meal—or top slices with chocolate and pistachios for a healthier dessert to end your day on a high note.

Read the original article on Eating Well.