The 4 Best Cheeses for High Blood Pressure, Recommended by Heart Experts

Can you enjoy cheese if you have high blood pressure?

Jenny Huang

Reviewed by Dietitian Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia

Americans love cheese. According to Statista Research, the U.S. ranks number two for cheese consumption per capita, trailing only the European Union. But while cheese’s creamy goodness is delicious, it can be a concern for those with high blood pressure. Often called the “silent killer,” high blood pressure affects ​​1.28 billion adults worldwide, per the World Health Organization (WHO). According to the WHO, diet is closely related to hypertension, especially with excessive salt and saturated fat intake being a risk factor.

Cheese is often villainized due to its sodium and saturated fat content, which can elevate blood pressure. Bradley Serwer, M.D., a cardiologist and Chief Medical Officer at VitalSolution, says, “While cheese may be a good source of protein and calcium, it is often high in calories, saturated fat and sodium. Cheeses that are highly processed often have extremely high levels of sodium and saturated fat that can cause elevations in blood pressure, increasing your risk of atherosclerosis and heart attacks.”

Fortunately, having high blood pressure doesn’t mean swearing off cheese for good. Cheeses with less saturated fat and sodium make them a better fit for managing this condition. Keep reading to learn more about the four best cheeses for high blood pressure and get expert tips to help lower your blood pressure.

Related: What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Cheese Every Day



The 4 Best Cheeses for High Blood Pressure

1. Low-Fat Swiss Cheese

Low-fat Swiss cheese is an excellent choice for a heart-healthy diet with an eye on high blood pressure. It has less saturated fat than other cheeses, is lower in calories and delivers a delicious cheese flavor without a sodium overload. According to the USDA, one (1-ounce) slice of low-fat Swiss cheese provides less than 1 gram of saturated fat and 56 milligrams of sodium. “Swiss cheese is an excellent option as it has lower levels of fat and sodium,” says Serwer.



“Swiss cheese is lower in sodium than most other cheeses and is often recommended for people who need to monitor their salt intake, including those with high blood pressure,” says Erin Palinski-Wade, RD, CDCES, a registered dietitian and author of 2-Day Diabetes Diet. Our Mushroom-Swiss Turkey Burgers are a delicious dish where you can use low-fat Swiss cheese and still enjoy delicious flavors.

2. Part-Skim Mozzarella

If you're a cheese-lover aiming to keep your blood pressure in check, mozzarella is another stellar option. Part-skim mozzarella, in particular, contains a smaller amount of saturated fat compared to its full-fat counterpart, with less than 3 grams of saturated fat and 175 milligrams of sodium for each ounce, per the USDA. Additionally, Palinski-Wade tells us that “This lower-fat cheese is rich in potassium, a nutrient that works by balancing the effects of sodium in the body and relaxing the walls of blood vessels, reducing the strain on the cardiovascular system, helping to promote healthy blood pressure levels.”



This cheese is known for its versatility and superb melting properties, making it perfect for homemade pizzas like our Asparagus & Purple Artichoke Pizza. or enhancing the cheesy goodness of your favorite egg dishes while being less burdensome on your blood pressure. Need inspiration? Try our Pesto, Mozzarella & Egg Breakfast Sandwich.

3. Part-Skim Ricotta

Consider part-skim ricotta cheese for a creamy and delicious addition to your heart-healthy diet. According to the USDA, 1 ounce of part-skim ricotta provides 1 gram of saturated fat and 28 milligrams of sodium, significantly less than full-fat dairy options. “This cheese can provide an excellent source of calcium, which is important for maintaining healthy blood pressure levels and supporting heart health,” says Palinski-Wade.” In addition, this cheese is whey-based, and whey protein may offer additional health benefits such as muscle growth and supporting healthy blood pressure levels.”

Our delicious Linguine with Ricotta Meatballs and Green Goddess Ricotta Pasta are easy-to-prep meals featuring ricotta.

4. Low-Fat Cottage Cheese

You can also enjoy this versatile cheese if you have high blood pressure, with around 1.5 grams of saturated fat and 353 milligrams of sodium in a half-cup serving, per the USDA. “Cottage cheese is rich in calcium and phosphorus, which are essential for maintaining bone health and regulating blood pressure. This cheese is also naturally lower in fat and calories, with about 70% of the calories in cottage cheese coming from protein. Choosing low or no-salt-added varieties can also be a great way to reduce the sodium content of this cheese further,” explains Palinski-Wade.

Use cottage cheese to level up your fruit salads and pasta dishes or as a baked potato topping. You can start by enjoying these 11 Cottage Cheese Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever.

Other Tips to Lower Your High Blood Pressure

In addition to choosing the right cheeses, there are various strategies to help keep high blood pressure in check. Here are some additional tips that can complement your diet and contribute to a healthier heart:

Reduce Sodium Intake: According to a 2019 study published in Nutrients, lowering your sodium consumption can significantly impact your blood pressure. The WHO recommends limiting sodium intake to approximately 2,000 milligrams per day, significantly less than the 4,310 milligrams consumed on average worldwide.





Embrace the DASH Diet: This diet, which stands for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension, is the go-to eating pattern for people managing heart health conditions, mainly hypertension. It’s rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and healthy fats that help promote heart health. Additionally, the DASH recommends choosing leaner cuts of meat instead of fattier ones.





Limit Alcohol: Research, including a 2018 study in PLoS One, suggests that excessive alcohol can elevate blood pressure. If you enjoy alcohol, make sure you align with the recommended guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)—one drink or less per day for women and two drinks or less for men.





Stress Management: Practices like yoga, meditation, or simply setting aside “me time” can help reduce stress, a risk factor for high blood pressure, per the National Institutes of Health.





Quit Smoking: It’s no secret that smoking is bad for your heart health. According to a 2020 review in the Journal of Thoracic Disease, multiple studies have shown that smoking is a major risk factor for high blood pressure and heart disease.





Get Active: Regular physical activity can help lower blood pressure since it promotes better blood flow. Per the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise each week.

“There are many beneficial ways to lower your blood pressure without taking medications,” says Serwer. “For example, modest weight loss, regular exercise and reducing sodium intake can have a massive impact on blood pressure. A low-sodium diet with less than 1,500 milligrams per day can be highly beneficial.”

Related: The Best 7-Day Walking Plan to Lower Blood Pressure, According to a Certified Trainer

The Bottom Line

Choosing the best options is the key to enjoying cheese while keeping your blood pressure in check. Go for cheeses that contain less saturated fat and sodium, as these have less impact on your heart health. Other ways to manage high blood pressure include reducing overall sodium intake, following the DASH diet, limiting alcohol, staying active, managing stress, and not smoking. These healthy lifestyle choices can help maintain a healthy heart and blood pressure while enjoying cheese.

Related: 7-Day Anti-Inflammatory Low-Sodium Meal Plan for High Blood Pressure, Created by a Dietitian





Read the original article on Eating Well.