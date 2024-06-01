4 Best Burger King Breakfast Items to Support Your Blood Sugar, According to a Dietitian

Starting your day in the BK drive-thru? Find the protein-packed meals (plus a side!) that may work if you have diabetes.

Some mornings it’s hard to get yourself out the door in time, and breakfast is likely the last thing on your mind. Drive-thru windows are essentially invented for this very reason, making it easy to grab a coffee and a breakfast to go. However, while fast food options certainly are convenient, they aren’t known for being the healthiest way to start our day—especially when it comes to our blood sugar levels.

Blood sugar is your body’s primary source of energy, and it comes from the food that we eat. Our bodies break down the food into glucose, which is then released into the bloodstream. That rise in glucose triggers the pancreas to release insulin, a hormone that pushes blood sugar into cells where it can be used for energy. When blood sugar levels are chronically too high, over time a person can be at risk of prediabetes or diabetes, a disease where the body can’t make enough insulin to normalize blood sugar levels.

The specific foods we choose to eat matter for blood sugar levels, which is why your breakfast choice at Burger King does affect your overall blood sugar and health. That’s why we asked a registered dietitian to peruse the Burger King menu and provide a few suggestions on what to order if you’re headed to the BK drive-thru in the morning.

The 4 Best Healthy Breakfast Orders for Blood Sugar at Burger King

1. Egg and Cheese Croissan’wich

If you’re looking for the absolute best Burger King breakfast option to support your blood sugar levels, then the Egg and Cheese Croissan’wich is likely the healthiest option to keep you full and keep your glucose levels as steady as possible, says Caroline Thomason, RD, CDCES, a dietitian based in Washington, D.C. “At just 372 calories, this is the lowest-calorie option on Burger King's breakfast menu, and it comes balanced with two protein sources—egg and cheese—and is lower-fat than the sausage and bacon breakfast options,” she says.

According to the Burger King nutrition guide, the following is the nutrition info for the Egg and Cheese Croissan’wich:

Calories: 372

Total Fat: 21.5g

Saturated Fat: 11g

Protein: 15g

Total Carbohydrates: 31g

Fiber: 1g

Sodium: 875mg

2. Egg and Cheese Biscuit

If you would rather have one of Burger King’s biscuit sandwiches instead of a Croissan’wich, Thomason says you can order the same thing on a biscuit for just slightly more calories, total carbohydrates and fats per sandwich. “With some staying power from the egg and cheese, the carbohydrates in the biscuit will be balanced out and prevent a blood sugar spike compared to other options on the menu,” explains Thomason.

Nutrition info for the Egg and Cheese Biscuit:

Calories: 412

Total Fat: 26.5g

Saturated Fat: 13g

Protein: 14g

Total Carbohydrates: 33g

Fiber: 1g

Sodium: 1,415mg

3. Ham, Egg and Cheese Croissan'wich

Feeling extra hungry? Adding on another protein source will help, and Thomason points to the ham option as a healthier meat choice compared to the sausage or bacon sandwiches, which tend to be higher in saturated fat. “If croissants are more your thing, this option has the same amount of calories as the egg and cheese biscuit, but you'll get more protein from the ham combined with the eggs and cheese here,” Thomason says. “This option is high in sodium, but we find that that's pretty unavoidable when eating at Burger King.”

Nutrition info for the Ham, Egg and Cheese Croissan’wich:

Calories: 412

Total Fat: 22.5g

Saturated Fat: 11g

Protein: 21g

Total Carbohydrates: 32g

Fiber: 1g

Sodium: 1,275mg

4. Hash Browns

If you need something extra to add to your meal as a side, a small order of hash browns can be an OK choice. Keep in mind that this does add 290 calories to your meal, as well as 29 grams of carbohydrates. However, this is a better side choice compared to the French Toast Sticks, which are higher in calories, carbohydrates and sugar. Regardless, it’s important to monitor your individual blood sugar response to your meals and make adjustments based on that info.

Nutrition info for Hash Browns (small):

Calories: 290

Total Fat: 19g

Saturated Fat: 3.5g

Protein: 2g

Total Carbohydrates: 29g

Fiber: 2g

Sodium: 840mg

How to Order to Support Healthy Blood Sugar Levels

What to Look For

When choosing a breakfast item, look for something that has a higher amount of fiber and protein. Fiber is known as the best nutrient to lower blood sugar levels because it slows down digestion, mitigating a blood sugar rise. Likewise, protein has also been shown to help keep blood sugar steady.

Whole eggs and cheese are recommended protein sources, per the American Diabetes Association. And while ham is a processed meat that should be consumed in limited amounts, it is one of the leanest pork options. That’s why these breakfast sandwiches from Burger King are top choices for your blood sugar levels.

What to Avoid

A breakfast that is high in sugar and carbohydrates, while lacking fiber and protein, will inevitably cause a blood sugar spike. Try to steer clear of options, like pancakes and French toast sticks, that don’t have those nutrient-dense ingredients, advises Thomason.

Diets with a high amount of saturated fat can also decrease insulin sensitivity and could also contribute to the development of type 2 diabetes or put you at a higher risk of common complications of diabetes, such as heart disease., So it’s important to choose breakfast items that keep the saturated fat count relatively low, and to steer clear from high saturated fat protein options like sausage or bacon.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the healthiest Burger King breakfast for blood sugar?

If you’re looking to choose the best of the best, the Egg and Cheese Croissan’wich would be your best bet. It’s the option with the lowest calories, sodium, carbohydrates and saturated fat, while also still providing that staying power of 15 grams of protein to keep blood sugar levels steady.

Why are egg sandwiches better for blood sugar?

Pancakes and French toast sticks are certainly tasty, but without that added protein, these breakfast items can cause blood sugar spikes that can put anyone with diabetes or prediabetes at risk. Because eggs and cheese are sources of protein, they help to slow down the post-meal blood sugar spike, and can also help you to feel fuller for longer.

The Bottom Line

If you’re making a run through the Burger King drive-thru for a quick breakfast, the best breakfast to grab is one that will have a high amount of protein to help balance out those blood sugar levels. Aim for items that are lower in saturated fat and sodium but still provide a good amount of protein to keep you full, such as the Egg and Cheese Croissan’wich.

