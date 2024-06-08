39th annual James River Batteau Festival ready for exploration send-off

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR)– Lynchburg Parks and Recreation invites the public to celebrate the launching of the 39th annual James River Batteau Festival on Percival’s Island on Saturday, June 15 from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

This annual boat launch sends boating enthusiasts on an eight-day journey as a part of the Virginia Canals & Navigations Society at 11 a.m. Guests will be able to send them off on their expedition to Richmond in the tradition of the Batteaux, the long-haul truck of its day.

Those interested are invited to bring a kayak, or canoe, or stand on the shore as cannons are fired to send off the Batteaux and their crews.

VT, D-Day National Memorial collaborate on light display honoring 80th anniversary

Also, the festival will feature family-friendly exhibits from a number of local businesses and educators, including Lynchburg Parks and Rec’s Nature Zone. Parks and Rec will also have a tent set up showcasing animal exhibits and showing off future plans, a kayak display, and information on other boating programs and activities.

For more information, visit the LYH website.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.