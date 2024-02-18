The 38 Best Looks From the 2024 BAFTAs Red Carpet

There's a lot going on in London this weekend: Not only are we in the throes of fashion week, but the 2024 BAFTAs — the biggest night in U.K. entertainment — took place on Sunday night.

On the red carpet, we saw some celebrities channel Old Hollywood (like Ayo Edebiri in a coral gown by Bottega Veneta with eggshell opera gloves and Dua Lipa in bright red Valentino), while others go more sultry (like Taylor Russell in a Loewe dress boasting big side cutouts and Joy Sunday in a moulded latex number). Keep scrolling to see the best-dressed celebrities at the 2024 BAFTA Awards.

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Photo: Joe Maher/Getty Images

Photo: Joe Maher/Getty Images

Photo: Joe Maher/Getty Images

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Photo: Joe Maher/Getty Images

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Photo: Joe Maher/Getty Images

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Photo: Mike Marsland/Getty Images

Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images

Photo: Mike Marsland/Getty Images

Photo: Mike Marsland/Getty Images

Photo: Joe Maher/Getty Images

Photo: Mike Marsland/Getty Images

Photo: Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Photo: Mike Marsland/Getty Images

Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Photo: Mike Marsland/Getty Images

Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Photo: Joe Maher/Getty Images

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Photo: Mike Marsland/Getty Images

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Photo: Joe Maher/Getty Images

Photo: Mike Marsland/Getty Images

Photo: Mike Marsland/Getty Images

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

