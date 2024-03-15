38 Beautiful Outdoor Kitchen Ideas

Photo: Marco Ricca

If you’re currently in search of outdoor kitchen ideas, the possibility of embracing outdoor living is an exciting pursuit. Consider options like firing up the grilling station, a stylish pizza oven, or enjoying a meal under a pergola along with friends and family. No matter what you choose, a well-designed outdoor kitchen should feel like an extension of the interior space, seamlessly integrating functionality, aesthetics, and durability, says Margaret Donaldson, CEO and principal designer at MDI Luxury Design.

“The outdoor living, dining, and cooking space become a peaceful spot to connect with nature,” says Donaldson, who emphasizes that countertops, appliances, plumbing fixtures, and furnishings must be durable and suitable for extreme weather. Whether overlooking a beautiful pool or an incredible landscape, Donaldson says the goal in designing an outdoor kitchen is “to provide adequate cooking space for the homeowner while not making it the focus.”

“Proximity to the interior kitchen is a must and incorporating a pass-through window adds extra convenience for food prep as well as clean up,” Donaldson added. “Ideally, an outdoor fireplace with a TV above provides a focal point, although a spectacular view should always trump everything else!”

Since people will likely be gathering around the outdoor kitchen in the same way they do in an interior one, comfortable dining and lounge seating near the cooking area makes for a relaxed setting. Ground the soft seating with an outdoor rug, pillows, and an outdoor throw to bring the interior comfort outside with style, while maintaining function.

“An outdoor kitchen is not only a natural extension of indoor living, but it also allows for hosting a larger gathering,” says Rhode Island–based interior designer Lindy Lowney. However, setting one up can also be an overwhelming project, filled with questions you need to answer about everything from materials to price points.

A modern outdoor kitchen can serve as a place to host and connect with family and friends while also enjoying the beauty of the outdoors. It’s a treasured option that many families are seeking out. “Many homeowners are opting to create outdoor living environments conducive to easier entertaining and simple cleanup,” says Lowney.

With that ethos in mind, we spoke with more than 30 designers who have created unique outdoor dining areas for inspiration. Maybe you’re just looking for design ideas for an outdoor kitchen, or you want something new to complement your backyard landscaping. Perhaps you’re considering hiring a design professional to set it up for you or you want to do it yourself. Below are plenty of outdoor kitchen designs to spark your imagination…and your appetite. But first, make sure you know what you need to know about outdoor kitchen spaces.

Are there any must-have components of an outdoor kitchen?

When it comes to important components of a functional and enjoyable outdoor kitchen, Donaldson recommends people focus on a few major features. First up is the grilling and cooking station, since it’s essential to understand how the homeowner prefers to cook when selecting an appliance. Next is the countertops, which provide adequate workspace and a surface that needs to hold up to the elements, including salt air in many circumstances. Next is the sink, since having water access for cooking and cleanup is efficient and convenient. “No one wants to take dripping food containers or dirty utensils back through the house,” Donaldson adds.

While lighting is often overlooked, it increases the usability of an outdoor kitchen and also provides an element of safety. Also, shade and cover protect from the sun and rain, and allow the space to be used more frequently. “After all, cooking outdoors and dining al fresco during a summer rain shower can be a lovely experience!” Donaldson concludes.

What are the best materials to use for an outdoor kitchen?

“Stainless steel is very durable and easy to clean,” says Lowney. “It withstands moisture and heat and holds up well to the outdoor elements.” When it comes to the countertops, Lowney suggests granite because of its strength and durability with minimal maintenance. “With a strong commercial sealer, it will resist staining and moisture. Porcelain is also becoming popular due its ease of maintenance and attractive price point,” she adds.

How much does it cost to build an outdoor kitchen?

Certainly, building a full-size outdoor kitchen with a prep area, stainless-steel appliances, and a kegerator is a pricey option. Lowney says that it’s “really difficult to put a number on” outdoor kitchens, since “cost can vary greatly depending on the design, size, labor required, and materials you use.” However, many people choose to DIY their own outdoor kitchen, working to plan and build the space with a strict budget. Remember, even a humble mini fridge next to a wisely designed counter space can be the foundation of your outdoor kitchen design. When you’re dining al fresco, having your own outdoor kitchen can be enjoyable with just a pair of comfortable bar stools at a high-top table.

Does adding an outdoor kitchen increase the value of your home?

Because an outdoor kitchen expands the usable space of your home and enhances the property’s overall appeal, it will ultimately increase the value of your home.

“This is particularly true in areas with favorable climates, as they offer opportunities for relaxed entertaining and cooking while connecting with nature, which is a lifestyle goal for many homebuyers,” says Donaldson. However, she also notes that the extent to which an outdoor kitchen impacts a home's value can vary depending on factors such as the quality of construction, design, and local real estate market conditions.

How do you keep costs down when building an outdoor kitchen?

If you’re looking to expand your outdoor space, Donaldson recommends sticking to a budget that prioritizes which features are most important to you. Since weather-resistant products can often be more costly than their interior counterparts, consider practical, yet lower-cost materials to use such as concrete, stainless steel, or composite material for cabinetry. “It is best to keep it simple in an outdoor kitchen, eliminating the aesthetic bells and whistles, if budget is a concern,” Donaldson added. Consider the outdoor elements as your design inspiration and aesthetic and let the cooking station be just that, functional, and practical, but not too showy. As for where you shouldn’t attempt to save money, Donaldson recommends that people never cut corners when it comes to safety features. “High-quality materials, proper ventilation, and professional installation protect against fire or gas leaks,” she adds. Additionally, waterproofing measures will contribute to the longevity of the outdoor kitchen.

What do I do about my outdoor patio kitchen during the winter?

There are so many variables that go into designing an outdoor entertainment space, with one of the most important ones being the environment you live in. Folks who live in dry areas with little precipitation don’t have to worry as much about the threat of snow or hurricanes. By building a covered patio kitchen, you aren’t as limited to when you can use the space. Lowney, who based in New England, recommends building a covered kitchen area to ensure it lasts longer. “It extends the longevity of the investment,” she notes.

Below, browse a range of backyard kitchen ideas to get you started on your outdoor kitchen journey.

1. Backsplash beauty

Photo: Courtesy of Artistic Tile

A uniquely patterned backsplash is a stunning focal point and a great place to start when searching for patio kitchen ideas. Nancy Epstein, founder and chairman of the board at Artistic Tile, chose walls of a custom glass mosaic in a languid lily pad pattern for her home. Under limestone columns wrapped with star jasmine plants, the space is delightfully fragrant. “My own yard feels as lush and indulgent as the finest outdoor spaces I have experienced anywhere in the world, and I use it almost every day from spring to fall,” says Epstein.

2. Continuous countertops

Photo: Courtesy of Kern & Co.

A very popular outdoor kitchen trend is the extension of the kitchen island outside to create bar seating, like in this home by Kern & Co. Through a large kitchen window, the countertops connect the indoor space to the outdoor entertaining area.

3. Serenity and style

Photo: Molly Culver

Comfortable lounge furniture, sleek appliances, and clever storage space is always a win. Houston-based Mary Patton of Mary Patton Design says clients have been asking for kitchen spaces that evoke a balance of serenity and sophistication with a touch of fun. “Amenities like a fireplace or a television create the perfect environment for entertaining,” Patton adds.

4. Year-round use

Photo: Darren Setlow

Making use of an outdoor kitchen year-round can be difficult in all climates. Cathy Purple Cherry, founder and principal of Purple Cherry Architects, found a way to make the most of all seasons at this Virginia pool house. Its outdoor kitchen can be used nearly all year long thanks to a translucent roll-down screen hidden in the wood-planked ceiling that can be lowered and tied off. There are also infrared ceiling-mounted heaters.

5. Poolside pizza oven

Photo: Stanly Ranch Residences

Tucked in the vineyards in Napa Valley, this Stanly Ranch home, designed by Bob White, has a pizza oven next to the grilling station, with plenty of space for food prep. “When a home is designed right, they are about celebrating, creating, and honoring a sense of place, capturing moments and memories in people’s lives—all with a spectacular view,” says White.



6. Wood cabinetry

Photo: Julie Soefer

Soft and welcoming, this wood cabinetry from Marie Flanigan Interiors creates a rustic enclave with plenty of storage space inside the kitchen cabinets.

7. Urban kitchen with a view

Photo: Jack Vatcher

City dwellers can experience the best kitchen design ideas as well. “Our goal was to make it easy for residents to have that backyard experience,” says Matthew Snyder, co-owner and co-developer of The Archer in Boston’s Beacon Hill.

8. White brick and steel

Photo: Courtesy of Marie Flanigan Interiors

Adding contrast to the steel doors that open up to the sitting room, this white brick stands out. “The bar just in front of the grill adds a place to sit, relax, enjoy a drink, and linger a little longer,” says Marie Flanigan of Marie Flanigan Interiors. “This kitchen is the best of outdoor living.”

9. Custom millwork

Photo: Lifestyle Production Group

This Bali-inspired home by Miami-based designer Brittany Farinas of House of One features a kitchenette that blurs the line between indoors and outdoors. “We incorporate millwork into our projects, so the space was perfect to create a custom-built feature, and the stone was carefully sourced by Opustone,” says Farinas.

10. More pizza ovens

Photo: Courtesy of Ojai Valley Inn

A pizza oven is a highly coveted asset for outdoor kitchens. At the Ojai Valley Inn’s Casa Elar, the Tuscan-style kitchen’s outdoor pizza oven makes an unexpected yet integrated focal point at the resort’s culinary events space, The Farmhouse.

11. Covered patio

Photo: Caitlin Atkinson

Weather is unpredictable, but a covered patio can be enjoyed in almost any environment. This Jennifer Risko Smith design creates a shelter from the storm while connecting the indoor kitchen with the pool area, main kitchen, and dining in between. “You can easily pass things to the outdoor kitchen and service the counter and table seating from inside,” says Smith.

12. Seamless flow

Photo: Francisco Estrada/Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

At Brisa del Mar at Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, the six-bedroom villa’s indoor-outdoor kitchen has a clean, contemporary aesthetic with an open floor plan and spacious outdoor area.

13. Concrete and stone

Photo: Chipper Hatter/Belgard

Cool-toned color palettes and modern design styles are extremely popular. Consider elegant pavers or stacked stone. “These materials create smooth, clean lines that complement other elements, like stainless-steel appliances, and coordinate well with pops of color,” says Joe Raboine, director of residential hardscapes at Belgard.

14. Marble and wood

Photo: Molly Culver

A strong contrast of marble and wood creates an elegant yet welcoming space in this outdoor kitchen by Meredith Owen Interiors, which is adjacent to the indoor kitchen for ease. “Meals are easily prepped inside and brought out to be grilled. This kitchen overlooks the pool and outdoor dining and living areas, which means the entertaining doesn’t stop, even if you’re grilling burgers,” says Owen.

15. Backyard beauty

Photo: Studio William Hefner

This Studio William Hefner kitchen embraces the natural landscape surrounding it. Tucked away in the backyard, the greenery serves as an ideal backdrop.

16. Dining area drama

Photo: Wayne Capili

While the kitchen is important for prep, you may want to put the focus on your outdoor dining area, like in this well-lit outdoor space created by Sterling Huddleson Architecture.

17. Fireside comfort

Photo: Binyan

Cozy up by the outdoor fireplace and enjoy the views around you. At The Parker, a new building in Boston, Linda Zarifi of Linda Zarifi Design created an elegant firepit area that’s ideal for outdoor entertaining.

18. Indoor-outdoor integration

Photo and Styling: Alyssa Rosenheck

This outdoor space was built to mirror the adjacent indoor space, explains Amanda Barnes of Amanda Barnes Interiors. “You can read the barbecue thermometer from the kitchen window so you can prep inside and keep an eye on everything outside,” says Barnes.

19. Shady section

Photo: Jane Beiles

This Design Lines Signature space offers an escape from the sun-drenched pool area and allows lush plants to serve as outdoor decor. “Nature is the backdrop here,” says designer Judy Pickett.

20. Waterfront grilling station

Photo: Drew Birch

Fire up the gas grill with the natural beauty of the water flowing behind you. Bridgette Caporaso of Sketch Design Studio chose organic materials like wood and concrete for this waterfront home since “salt, water, and sun exposure is very abrasive on many finishes.”

21. Textured backsplash

Photo: Venjhamin Reyes

Add a punch to your backsplash with texture, like in this property by Design West that features quartz and tiles. “Our design teams chose to use a textured backsplash in these spaces to add depth, interest, and visual appeal to the areas,” says Morgan Bratcher, lead designer, and Caitlin Godwin, interior designer.

22. Rooftop kitchen

Photo: Brie Williams. Styling: Kendra Surface

Whether you’re having a chat around the firepit or lounging with a good book, this rooftop embraces distinct rooms, says Judy Pickett of Design Lines Signature. “Versatility is key when designing spaces—nowadays you can do so many activities outdoors, and having a space that is designed specifically for all of these potential activities is important.”

23. Fireplace lounge

Photo: Caitlin Atkinson

An outdoor living room is ideal for entertaining, especially in this Jennifer Risko Smith–designed property. “This outdoor kitchen features modern details and pops of color,” says Smith. “It is one hundred percent focused on providing every comfort of the interior outside—beer on tap, barbecue, counter seating, and an adjacent fireplace lounge area and full dining area with heaters, interesting lighting, and views.” Grab a seat by the fireplace and soak up the greenery that surrounds it.

24. Grilling and smoking

Photo: Jeffrey Brian Riemer

Designed for a client that’s a high-end grilling and smoking enthusiast, Kate Anne Gross of Kate Anne Designs said the design team “had to really step up our outdoor kitchen game to meet the expectations.”

“The key was incorporating everything without it looking cluttered or taking away from the aesthetics of the island itself,” says Gross. A waterfall polished-cement counter creates a modern, industrial look.

25. Bluestone, brick, and shiplap

Photo: Jeffrey Brian Riemer

Asked to combine a decorative backdrop with architectural lighting at this East Coast home, the Kate Anne Designs team combined a rustic creamy brick veneer with bluestone, contrasting it with white shiplap.

26. Jewel-toned accents

Photo: Julie Soefer

Rich blues and reds pop against organic, natural furnishings and a lime-washed masonry exterior in this home by Benjamin Johnston Design. “The home’s interior color story ranges from earthy neutrals to moody jewel tones, and that palette served as the foundation for this area’s design,” says Johnston.

27. Walk-up bar

Photo: Courtesy of Benjamin Johnston Design

With a resort-style vibe in mind, Benjamin Johnston Design created this outdoor kitchen with a walk-up bar at the far end of the pool under a pavilion. “A covered outdoor dining space is essential in the summer, and the walk-up bar and full outdoor kitchen are great for larger events, while still perfect for a weekend barbecue with family as well,” says Johnston.

28. Prioritizing privacy

Photo: Julie Soefer

A cozy nook can offer privacy, as well as all the necessary tools and equipment for cooking up a feast. “This grill area was incredibly important, as the homeowners are restaurateurs with a passion for entertaining,” says Marie Flanigan of Marie Flanigan Interiors. “Despite the grill being offset, it’s proximal to the outdoor eating and living areas for maximum efficiency.”

29. Mini fridge moment

Photo: Madeline Harper

Make the most of your space with a mini fridge, which provides easy access when you’re ready to enjoy some outdoor dining. Arterberry Cooke and Captex Construction created this accessible space with a stunning view.

30. Organic fibers

Photo: Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

At El Cultivo, Hacienda AltaGracia’s organic garden and kitchen in Costa Rica, New York–based designer Nina Gotlieb used a neutral color palette and rich textures of wood, stone, and organic fibers.

31. Pink and black

Photo: Life Created

Color reigns supreme, even if it’s subtle. Lauren Lerner of Living With Lolo says an outdoor kitchen doesn’t need to be elaborate to be functional. “We had a large island and only a grill. The pink grill adds an unexpected touch to this outdoor cooking space,” says Lerner. She also recommends adding lighting around the grill so you can cook after sunset.

32. Poolside placement

Photo: Jenifer McNeil Baker

It’s all about location. Eddie Maestri of Maestri Studio wanted to create a functional structure that complemented this home’s architecture. “The placement of the structure allows adults to prepare food or drinks while maintaining an eye on children in the pool,” says Maestri. The firepit and overhead heaters are a desirable touch.

33. Built-in seating

Photo: Julie Soefer

Even a small outdoor kitchen can have a comfortable dining area. “Consider a banquette built into the patio wall. Providing both a soft seating area and reducing the footprint of a dining table and chairs, banquettes are a delightful small-space solution,” says Courtnay Tartt Elias of Creative Tonic Design.

34. Shady Style

Photo: Anthony Barcelo

Perched at the top of a canyon in the Hollywood Hills, designer Kishani Perera knew that the unpredictable weather could be pretty extreme on this client’s patio. “Shade was a vital component when designing this outdoor kitchen, so our clients opted to build a sturdy structure to ensure the elements never impeded their entertaining,” Perera noted.

35. Peninsula power

Photo: Lissa Gotwals

The flow in this kitchen designed by Carrie Moore Interior Design is optimized thanks to the banquette that allows for quick passing of plates back and forth. “You can easily pass your guests’ plates, as the dining area is directly adjacent to the working kitchen peninsula,” Moore shared. The connection to dining and living spaces also allows for hosting a crowd, even while whipping up a pie in the outdoor pizza oven.

36. Biophilic and beautiful

Photo: Michael McVey

A Florida equestrian-inspired home embraces the core principles of biophilic design by featuring carefully curated elements of greenery. “Where does the inside end and the outside begin?” says Joey Conicella, president of Soco Interiors. “We’ve blended the two in a way that connects the homeowner to their natural environment while giving them the comforts and amenities of a luxury home.”

37. Desert luxury

Photo: Lance Gerber

The seamless integration of architecture and nature is clear in this Palm Springs outdoor kitchen designed and built by Beau Laughlin of Framework Design + Build. Tucked under a cantilever slatted pergola, the kitchen “not only provides shade and comfort but also acts as a visual bridge between the home and the stark beauty of the Palm Springs landscape,” says Laughlin.

38. String lights style

Photo: Catherine Nguyen

An outdoor kitchen designed by Becky Shea blends Scandinavian design with natural outdoor elements and a fun addition of string lights. A listing represented by Gretchen Coley at Compass, it features materials like concrete and warm wood to create a stylish and functional space that opens up to a spacious North Carolina backyard.

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

More Great Stories From AD It Yourself