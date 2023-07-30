38 Awful Landlords That — I'll Say It — Don't Even Deserve To Own Property At All

1.This landlord RENTED OUT THEIR TENANT'S HOME ON AIRBNB WITHOUT TELLING THEM.

In case you can&#39;t read the above, the text says:

"I currently rent a home in California on a 1 year lease.

I recently stayed in Vancouver for a couple months with my family to spend time with my new nephew and enjoy summer vacation.

When I got back to my house I had noticed that items from my house have been missing, such as my PlayStation, PC and even an entire gun safe with a firearm inside.

There was no sign of forced entry whatsoever, I filed a police report for the theft alongside asking my neighbors if they saw anything.

This is where the wtf comes in, two of my neighbors said they didn’t even realize I was gone because they saw cars parked in front alongside people coming and going the entire time.

I proceeded to ask my landlord if he has had any repairmen or people coming in and going since that’s the only way somebody could have a key to the front. He said he rented out the space on Airbnb when I was gone.

I am absolutely furious, he denies any wrongdoing stating it’s his building and I vacated for the 2 months. I was paying every god damn month I was gone.

I realized now he figured out I was gone since I let him know I would be gone for a few months so instead of picking up the rent in person with cash I would cash app him.

He is refusing any liability saying he isn’t responsible for the guests and I should just file a renters insurance claim?!"



2.This landlord expressed a wish to get their tenant to "disappear."

i&#39;m sorry I don&#39;t live in a third world shit hold hwere i could just pay off the local police to disappear her instead of having to waste a day in court over foolishness


3.This tenant complained about drywall falling on them while they were using the tub, and got a passive-aggressive response back from their landlord telling them to move.

in response to photos of the mold and ceiling falling off the landlord says, perhaps you should reconsider your decision not to move elsewhere


4.This landlord billed the father of their deceased tenant for repairs that results from her dying on the apartment's rug (since the fire department had to break in the door)...even though he'd already kept her security deposit and last month's rent in order to fix the damage. He also charged her for not giving a 30-day notice...for dying.

note of the landlord charging over $2000 to the grieving dad


5.This landlord wanted immediate rent from their resident that was in the hospital.

i know you are still in the hospital but rent was due yesterday


6.This landlord was just out of control.

there will be nudity and mild drug use in the backyard today


7.This landlord refused to acknowledge there was an issue with their tenant's water.

black water in the tub


8.This landlord literally threatened a former tenant to try to get them to take down their accurate review.

landloard threatening the former tenant to post a review of them on their employer&#39;s page


9.This landlord wanted their tenant to be a narc.

landlord wanted tenant to get a doorbell camera and use it to spy on the tenant in the building that was on affordable housing


10.This landlord was sexually exploiting their tenant.

tenant giving blowjobs to the landlord in order to not pay rent


11.This freezer spontaneously caught on fire on a Sunday and the landlord thought it wasn't a big enough deal to address until Wednesday.

aftermath of the freezer on fire


12.This landlord snuck in a wild stipulation that they could use their tenant's apartment as their own personal office.

special arrangement that the tenant should leave their place monday through friday so that the landlord can use it as an office


13.This person found a CAMERA their landlord had installed to spy on them.

circle around the hidden camera


14.This landlord tried to get the tenant to pay for service calls.

list of service calls totaling over $3000


15.This landlord took $100 off the security deposit because they had to change the lightbulb once.

invoice


16.This landlord evicted their tenant (over text!!!) because they worked at the NHS...during COVID.

text asking the tenant to find an airbnb instead


17.This landlord kicked out an older woman from her apartment so he could move in, then asked one of the neighboring tenants for their Wi-Fi.

text asking the tenant for the wifi password after they moved in next door


18.This landlord entered a tenant's property without permission to tell them to clean their dryer.

photo of the landlord in the apartment without permission


19.This landlord didn't seem to think this temperature water was an urgent safety issue.

179 degress Fahrenheit


20.This landlord tried to find ways to cheat their tenants out of their deposit.

landlords only, what&#39;s the best way you&#39;ve managed to keep your tenant bond money? i was relying on keeping that money to get my car serviced but the tenants left the house in pristine condition


21.This landlord refused to fix the floor and suggested a rug be put there instead.

landlord text to cover the sinking floor with a rug


22.This landlord refused to allow heaters or electric blankets in the dead of winter, then encouraged roommates to narc on each other.

dear tenants anyone found using electric blankets will be given notice to vacate immediately


23.This landlord added a clause in their lease that tenants couldn't cook with spices.

someone posting about the landlord&#39;s rule saying they don&#39;t think it&#39;s legal


24.And this landlord tried to evict their tenant for using spices.

landlord trying to evict someone for using spices and trying to blame the smell of spices for giving them shingles


25.This landlord tried to forbid tenants from cooking in the kitchen.

the message from the landlord


26.This landlord tried to start a bidding war for their rental property.

please reply with your highest and best bid for the space


27.This immature landlord got pissy that their tenant didn't address them with a "hello."

a greeting would have been nice


28.This landlord tried to track down their former tenant for a single cent of rent.

our system shows an outstanding balance of 1 cent


29.This landlord claimed to not be able to afford basic repairs yet had THIS car.

photo of a crumbling wall and then the landlords expensive card


30.And this is the car of a landlord that just raised the rent for the millionth time.

rent went up and landlord just bought a sports car


31.This landlord wanted to not renew a woman's lease because he was afraid she'd sue him for getting injured because he hadn't installed a handrail...instead of just, you know, installing a handrail.

landlord asking around if there is a way to avoid adding a handrail and just not renew the woman&#39;s lease


32.This landlord was forced to give a tenant their own belongings. The horror!!!

the police is forcing us to give the tenant who has been evicted their belongings


33.This landlord required their tenant to work for them...for a measly $85 a month off their rent.

tenant in unit 1 is required to be the resident manager in return for $85 monthly rent credit


34.This landlord "fixed" a giant ceiling link from their tenant's upstairs neighbor's shower.

circular wood panel not even covering the entire hole in the ceiling


35.This landlord tried to claim these cockroaches were just "water bugs."

roaches on a sticky paper


36.This landlord tried to make this tenant take down their Black Lives Matter poster.

Tenant says they&#39;ll take the BLM signs down but asks that the landlords also takes their lawn signs dow if there&#39;s a ban on political sings &#x002014; the landlord says there isn&#39;t and he&#39;s asking him to take down the sign because it&#39;s &quot;anti-police&quot;
u/DiehlWithIt- / Reddit / Via reddit.com

37.This landlord told tenants of three apartments that they'd have to vacate the building for one to three days while the stairs were repaired...then refused to offer a hotel and basically went "figure it out" when the tenants asked where they should stay.

Tenant asks where they&#39;re supposed to stay, and landlord says they can&#39;t really answer as they don&#39;t have any vacant units and it shouldn&#39;t take them more than 3 days
u/JessiicaaAnn / Reddit / Via reddit.com

38.And finally, all of these landlords were absolutely awful people.

other landlords defending the one that shot two of his tenants


