38 Awful Landlords That — I'll Say It — Don't Even Deserve To Own Property At All

"I currently rent a home in California on a 1 year lease.

I recently stayed in Vancouver for a couple months with my family to spend time with my new nephew and enjoy summer vacation.

When I got back to my house I had noticed that items from my house have been missing, such as my PlayStation, PC and even an entire gun safe with a firearm inside.

There was no sign of forced entry whatsoever, I filed a police report for the theft alongside asking my neighbors if they saw anything.

This is where the wtf comes in, two of my neighbors said they didn’t even realize I was gone because they saw cars parked in front alongside people coming and going the entire time.

I proceeded to ask my landlord if he has had any repairmen or people coming in and going since that’s the only way somebody could have a key to the front. He said he rented out the space on Airbnb when I was gone.

I am absolutely furious, he denies any wrongdoing stating it’s his building and I vacated for the 2 months. I was paying every god damn month I was gone.

I realized now he figured out I was gone since I let him know I would be gone for a few months so instead of picking up the rent in person with cash I would cash app him.

He is refusing any liability saying he isn’t responsible for the guests and I should just file a renters insurance claim?!"