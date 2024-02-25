37 Crock Pot Chicken Recipes For Easy Dinners

Chicken is the most consumed meat in America. It's relatively lean compared to other meats, doesn't have the health concerns associated with red meat, and has a pleasantly subtle flavor. For those with environmental concerns, it's also more sustainable to produce than other meat. Overall, it's no wonder it takes the top spot on our dinner menus. However, as many a home cook can attest, chicken can also be a bit bland, and when it's your go-to source of protein, you can easily fall into a rut and find yourself making the same handful of recipes over and over again.

This roundup of recipes will free you from the monotony of the chicken doldrums without forcing you to sacrifice precious hours that you simply do not have. As long as you own a slow cooker and like chicken, you will find something here that suits your tastes and will even please a family full of picky eaters. Even better, these recipes require very little hands-on time.

One of the greatest and most underrated aspects of cooking with a crock pot is what it does to meat. Because chicken has a lower fat content compared to beef and pork, it can often taste chewy and dry when cooked on a stove or roasted in the oven. But not in these recipes. Slow cookers tenderize chicken to perfection, infusing it with depth and flavor over several hours until it is so succulent that it falls apart at the slightest touch.

Read more: Ingredients To Take Your Scrambled Eggs To The Next Level

Slow Cooker Chicken Enchiladas

Chicken enchiladas - Kristen Carli/Mashed

Enchiladas can be intimidating. After all, aren't they basically a casserole dish worth of tacos? Filling a single taco is hard enough work, let alone a dozen or more. This recipe cuts out this step by layering the tortillas and fillings directly into the slow cooker. As a result, the enchiladas take only 10 minutes to prepare.

Aside from this change, however, this recipe produces enchiladas that are every bit as delicious as ones that take hours to make. Make sure you have all the fixings on hand for serving.

Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken Enchiladas

Slow Cooker Chicken Tagine

Chicken tagine - Kristen Carli/Mashed

If you're tired of the same old ingredients paired with chicken, this recipe is the answer. Not only is it full of spices, but it also contains unexpected additions like olives, dried apricots, and chickpeas.

Tagines originated in North Africa and are named after the clay pots in which they're traditionally cooked. However, recipe developer Kristen Carli is a pro at turning complex dishes into slow cooker magic, and this is no exception. It's sweet from the apricots, starchy and creamy from the chickpeas, and full of lean protein from the chicken breasts.

Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken Tagine

Slow Cooker Chicken Tinga

Chicken tinga - Kristen Carli/Mashed

Chicken tinga is one of the most popular foods in Mexican cuisine, a heady yet simple combination of shredded chicken bathed in chipotle sauce. It's a highly versatile recipe that can be used as the foundation for tacos and enchiladas, or simply served atop rice.

This version is one of the easiest you'll find, but don't worry — it still tastes divine. You'll need chicken, spices, onions and garlic, fire-roasted tomatoes, and chipotle peppers in adobo. It only takes five minutes to prepare, but leave at least four hours to let it slow cook to succulent perfection.

Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken Tinga

Slow Cooker Chicken Cacciatore

Chicken cacciatore - Kristen Carli/Mashed

Cacciatore is a classic Italian dish that has none of the cheesiness associated with other beloved pasta dishes. Made with mushrooms, tomatoes, bell peppers, and chicken, it is healthy without tasting like health food. Even your kids will be begging to have this again.

Unlike many cacciatore recipes, this one does not contain wine, choosing instead to let oregano, thyme, onions, and garlic serve as the basis of the flavor profile. After four hours in the slow cooker, all the ingredients are juicy and fragrant, perfect for a weeknight meal or even a fancy dinner party.

Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken Cacciatore

Slow Cooker Chicken Fajitas

Chicken fajitas - Hayley MacLean/Mashed

If you've ever ordered fajitas at a restaurant, chances are, they were brought to your table on a piping hot skillet rather than a plate. While this recipe doesn't try to recreate this presentation (we'll leave that to the professionals), it does taste just as delicious and provides all the ingredients you know and love.

One aspect of this recipe that sets it apart is the inclusion of honey and brown sugar. These mellow the spice and acidity of the other ingredients and add another layer of flavor.

Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken Fajitas

Easy Slow Cooker Chicken And Dumplings

Chicken and dumplings - Erin Johnson/Mashed

There are many ways to make dumplings, but we're willing to argue that this is the easiest of them all, short of buying them ready-made. The secret is biscuit dough, and if you're already kicking yourself for not thinking about this sooner, we're right there with you.

Salty and starchy, they are even more delicious than what you could make from scratch, a major selling point that is made even more enticing when coupled with the fact that this whole recipe takes only five minutes to prepare.

Recipe: Easy Slow Cooker Chicken And Dumplings

Easy Slow Cooker Chicken Tacos

Chicken tacos - Kristen Carli/Mashed

We won't go as far as to claim that everyone loves tacos, but they do seem to be one of the most universally favored foods. The trouble is, they can be challenging to make, especially to a high standard. This recipe solves those issues by bringing it back to basics.

All you need is chicken, an onion, a jar of salsa, and spices. Dump them all in your slow cooker and let them cook until the aroma is making your mouth water. Then, spoon the mixture onto tortillas and bask in the deliciousness.

Recipe: Easy Slow Cooker Chicken Tacos

Slow Cooker Chicken Corn Soup

Chicken corn soup - Jaime Bachtell-Shelbert/Mashed

There are many ways to make chicken soup, but few of them feature corn as a standout ingredient. This recipe will have you wondering why because its subtle mixture of sweet and savory will have you coming back to it again and again.

In addition to corn and chicken, you'll need parsley, spinach, an onion, and chicken broth. For a lean soup, opt for chicken breasts. If you want it to be richer and more succulent, however, go with chicken thighs. Luckily, you can't go wrong either way. This recipe is outrageously delicious.

Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken Corn Soup

Slow Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken tortilla soup - Carrie Madormo/Mashed

Making tortilla soup in a slow cooker is surprisingly easy. At 20 minutes of prep time, it isn't the fastest crockpot chicken soup to make, but we think it's more than worth the extra steps.

What makes this recipe stand out is its simple yet powerful combination of ingredients. Taco seasoning and cans of green chilis provide a powerful dose of flavor without requiring extra chopping and mixing, while a jar of salsa acts as a supercharged version of canned tomatoes. Don't forget to have tortilla chips on hand for serving.

Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup

Juicy Slow Cooker Chicken Breasts

Slow cooker chicken breasts - Susan Olayinka/Mashed

Chicken breast meat is notoriously dry and tough due to its low-fat content. This is tricky to fix when you're poaching it, baking it, or cooking it in a skillet, but when you opt for a slow cooker, the problem almost literally melts away.

This recipe calls for cooking it in an aromatic spice blend and a couple of tablespoons of butter. It's like marinating and cooking the meat simultaneously, and the results nearly melt in your mouth, something that is rarely said about chicken breasts.

Recipe: Juicy Slow Cooker Chicken Breasts

Slow Cooker Chicken Taco Chili

Chicken taco chili - Kristen Carli/Mashed

This protein-packed chili is full of healthy starches, veggies, and delicious flavors, and is perfect for a weeknight meal. You won't have to worry about making a side dish because it contains all the fats, carbohydrates, and protein you need for a well-rounded dinner.

To ensure the flavors are just right, double-check your pantry for chili powder, ground cumin, garlic powder, and chipotle powder. Each does a lot of heavy lifting in the recipe and the chili won't reach its full potential without all of them.

Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken Taco Chili

Slow Cooker Chicken Parmesan

Chicken parmesan - Erin Johnson/Mashed

Slow cookers are often used to make soups and stews, but it turns out that you can also make a darn good chicken parmesan in them too. The ingredients and flavors are the same as the standard, labor-intensive recipe, but you'll only be working for five minutes. The rest is the slow cooker's job.

For the best results, make sure to slice the chicken cutlets thinly so that they cook evenly and quickly, and are suffused with the flavor of pasta sauce.

Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken Parmesan

Honey Garlic Slow Cooker Chicken Thighs

Honey garlic chicken thighs - Kristen Carli/Mashed

There are a few standard seasonings that are paired with chicken. Fresh herbs, onions, and tomatoes are common, as is lemon. But for a break from the norm, you need something a little bolder, like honey and ketchup. Despite the incongruity of these ingredients, this recipe will delight your taste buds and shake up your routine.

Soy sauce, ketchup, and honey provide a flavor akin to barbecue sauce, but sharper and lighter. Make sure you're using bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs for the maximum depth of flavor and juiciness.

Recipe: Honey Garlic Slow Cooker Chicken Thighs

Easy Slow Cooker Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken pot pie - Erin Johnson/Mashed

This recipe is here to prove that slow cookers can do it all. Soup? Absolutely. Chicken parmesan? That, too. Pot pie? Apparently so. This recipe creates a creamy filling and crispy crust that must be made to be believed.

The reason it works is because recipe developer Erin Johnson knows how to maximize a kitchen gadget. Most of us know slow cookers as an appliance that you plug into the wall, but in this recipe, you'll be removing the cooking insert and putting it into the oven to achieve a crispy crust.

Recipe: Easy Slow Cooker Chicken Pot Pie

Slow Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken noodle soup - Kristen Carli/Mashed

Chicken noodle soup is one of the few comfort foods that is actually healthy. Full of veggies and nourishing broth, you can eat it all day, every day without worrying about the toll it takes on your body.

This recipe sticks with a classic formula, but feel free to add or subtract any ingredients as you see fit. With six hours of cooking time, there is plenty of time for all the flavors to combine into an aromatic, mouth-watering dish.

Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup

Slow Cooker Butter Chicken

Butter chicken - Kristen Carli/Mashed

Butter chicken is one of the most popular Indian dishes out there. With an aromatic yet mild blend of spices and a creamy, rich texture, it hits the same comfort food bracket as Fettuccini Alfredo and Thai coconut curry, but with a kick of spices. Thanks to the slow cooker, this version only takes 10 minutes to prepare.

This recipe calls for generic curry powder, a blend of spices that usually includes turmeric and cumin. For an intensely aromatic, slightly sweeter version, you can opt for a garam masala blend instead.

Recipe: Slow Cooker Butter Chicken

Slow Cooker Bourbon Chicken

Bourbon chicken - Erin Johnson/Mashed

Bourbon is known for having notes of caramel and honey, two flavors that taste delicious when turned into a glaze for meat. This recipe doesn't just stop at sweetness, though. Other ingredients include red pepper flakes, ginger, garlic, and apple juice. Slow-cooked for three hours, the chicken becomes tender, sweet, and spicy.

Though some of the alcohol will be burned off during cooking, you can always swap the bourbon with half apple cider and half chicken broth. The flavor will be less intense but just as satisfying.

Recipe: Slow Cooker Bourbon Chicken

Slow Cooker Hawaiian Chicken

Hawaiian chicken - Erin Johnson/Mashed

Say what you will about putting pineapple on pizza, we firmly believe that this Hawaiian chicken recipe will please just about everyone. Instead of combining pineapple with predominantly salty, savory flavors, it embraces the sweetness of bell peppers and an Asian-inspired sauce made with honey, soy sauce, and ginger.

Adding 1 ½ tablespoons of cornstarch gives it a velvety texture to perfectly complement the tender, juicy chicken. Serve it with a bowl of rice to make sure you don't miss a single drop of sauce.

Recipe: Slow Cooker Hawaiian Chicken

Slow Cooker Sesame Chicken

Sesame chicken with rice - Erin Johnson/Mashed

When it comes to takeout meals, sesame chicken is one of the most popular. Sweet and salty, it's exactly the sort of thing you're craving at the end of a long day. With this easy slow cooker recipe, you won't have to rely on a restaurant to provide it. Simply set aside five minutes of prep time in the morning and return home to a flavorful meal of tender morsels of chicken in a mouthwatering sauce.

To complete the picture-perfect meal, serve it over rice with a side of veggies.

Recipe: Slow Cooker Sesame Chicken

Slow Cooker Mississippi Chicken

Mississippi chicken - Feta Topalu/Mashed

Regardless of whether you've tried Mississippi pot roast, you need to try recipe developer Feta Topalu's chicken-based spin on it. It is the perfect combination of unusual and broadly appealing, featuring a combination of ingredients that might raise some eyebrows at first but will set people's mouths watering the moment it hits their plates.

The ingredients are simple: chicken breasts, ranch dressing mix, au jus gravy mix, pepperoncini peppers, butter, and juice from the pepperoncini jar. This unconventional combination creates a tantalizingly tender, flavorful entrée that is perfect over mashed potatoes.

Recipe: Slow Cooker Mississippi Chicken

Slow Cooker BBQ Chicken

BBQ chicken on burger buns - Kristen Carli/Mashed

You don't need a grill or even an oven to satisfy your craving for barbecue. This BBQ chicken recipe uses a slow cooker and a few choice ingredients to turn the familiar meat into a dish so tender it practically melts in your mouth. The secret is letting the chicken slow cook in BBQ sauce for more than four hours.

You can buy the sauce if you want, but recipe developer Kristen Carli has included quick instructions for a homemade version that provides the ideal marinade-adjacent consistency for the recipe.

Recipe: Slow Cooker BBQ Chicken

Slow Cooker Salsa Chicken

Salsa chicken - Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Recipes involving shredded chicken are extremely versatile. They make the perfect toppings for nachos, rice, and even salads, and provide the ideal texture for filling tacos and burritos. This recipe for salsa chicken is no exception.

Salsa and chicken breasts create the foundation of the recipe, but it's the spice blend that sets it apart. Because you're using individual spices rather than a ready-made blend, you can adjust them to suit your preferences. Top the final product with cilantro and tangy lime juice, and you'll have the makings of an exquisite entrée on your hands.

Recipe: Slow Cooker Salsa Chicken

Easy Slow Cooker Whole Chicken

Whole chicken - Christina Musgrave/Mashed

Of all the ways to make chicken in a slow cooker, we're still amazed at how delicious (and underrated) it is to cook a whole chicken. Think about it: instead of having to constantly check the oven to make sure it isn't burning and ending up with a dry bird anyway, the slow cooker works away for eight hours and produces juicy, moisture-rich meat that falls off the bone.

Once you try making a whole chicken in a slow cooker, you might never go back to using the oven.

Recipe: Easy Slow Cooker Whole Chicken

Slow Cooker Greek Chicken And Potatoes

Greek chicken and potatoes - Kristen Carli/Mashed

One of the most convenient aspects of a slow cooker is that it allows you to make a whole meal all at once. This recipe produces aromatic, juicy chicken breasts and creamy chunks of potato, the perfect combination for a simple, well-rounded meal.

Because chicken can be pretty bland on its own, recipe developer Kristen Carli has gone all-out with the seasonings, bringing a touch of the sunny Mediterranean to the table with garlic, lemon juice, oregano, and fresh parsley.

Recipe: Slow Cooker Greek Chicken And Potatoes

Slow Cooker Belgian Chicken Booyah

Belgian chicken booyah - Kristen Carli/Mashed

"Booyah" might sound like the exclamation you make when your favorite team scores a touchdown, but in the Midwest, it's more likely to refer to the French and Belgian word "bouillon" that has become synonymous with a certain type of Belgian soup.

Recipe developer Kristen Carli has created a wholesome version of the classic dish made with chuck roast, a host of veggies, chicken thighs, and several spices and herbs. The result is bursting with flavor and nutrients and is bound to resolve your hunger pangs.

Recipe: Slow Cooker Belgian Chicken Booyah

Slow Cooker Cream Cheese Chicken

Cream cheese chicken - Kristen Carli/Mashed

For a creamy pasta dish that is lighter and less cheesy than the usual options, try this creation from recipe developer Kristen Carli. It's mild, silky, and oh-so-delicious. Try it once and you'll probably end up making it over and over.

Instead of relying on milk and cream for the velvety sauce, you'll need cream cheese and cans of cream of chicken soup, which provide a savory, slightly tangy flavor and rich texture without the need for cheese. You'll need to make the pasta separately, but the extra step is completely worth it.

Recipe: Slow Cooker Cream Cheese Chicken

Slow Cooker Mexican Chicken And Rice

Mexican chicken and rice - Kristen Carli/Mashed

Making a Mexican-inspired dinner can be time-consuming. If you go all-in, you'll have multiple dishes to make and lots of ingredients to procure, but this recipe simplifies things, drawing together some of the most delicious aspects of classic dishes to create a complete meal.

All you have to do is dump uncooked rice, chicken, taco seasoning, diced tomatoes, and chicken broth into the slow cooker with cans of yellow corn and black beans. Three hours later, you'll have a delicious meal. Just make sure you have shredded cheese and salsa for serving.

Recipe: Slow Cooker Mexican Chicken And Rice

Slow Cooker French Onion Chicken

French onion chicken - Erin Johnson/Mashed

French onion soup is a classic comfort food that never goes out of style. But it is more often served as a first course or light lunch than a complete dinner. This recipe adds a few twists to make it the perfect main dish, and it's surprisingly easy.

The blandness of chicken breast meat ensures that the iconic mixture of sherry, caramelized onions, and beef stock is left unaltered while broiling the chicken with grated Gruyère pays homage to the usual cheesy top that comes with the soup.

Recipe: Slow Cooker French Onion Chicken

Slow Cooker White Chicken Chili

White chicken chili - Molly Allen/Mashed

The classic chili recipe usually includes ground meat, black beans or kidney beans, and tomatoes, but we have a white bean and chicken variation that we think every chili fan deserves to try. Creamy and comforting, it's perfect for a cold winter evening when you're craving something different.

Great Northern Beans take the place of black beans and kidney beans, lending a buttery quality that you'll fall in love with, while shredding the chicken ensures the texture of the chili is smooth and creamy. Serve it with sour cream and cheese for extra decadence.

Recipe: Slow Cooker White Chicken Chili

Slow Cooker Honey Garlic Chicken

Honey garlic chicken - Susan Olayinka/Mashed

When you need an easy recipe that is guaranteed to knock it out of the park as far as flavor and texture are concerned, this is the recipe you're looking for. Honey, garlic, and chicken are the perfect trio. The sharpness of garlic pairs perfectly with the sweetness of honey, and after several hours of slow cooking, the chicken absorbs their flavors like a sponge.

Serve it on its own or over rice, making sure to garnish it with fresh green onions for an extra kick of flavor.

Recipe: Slow Cooker Honey Garlic Chicken

Slow Cooker Country Captain Chicken

Country captain chicken - Kristen Carli/Mashed

Country Captain Chicken features an unusual blend of flavors that, appropriately enough, comes from an unusual blend of influences. A Southern classic, the dish is supposedly a product of Indian cuisine, but was actually invented in Philadelphia.

So, what are the flavors, you ask? It all comes down to chicken, curry powder, veggies, and currents. If this sounds like a random assortment of ingredients, we recommend trying it. We can't quite explain why it works so well, but there's a reason it's still around after nearly 200 years.

Recipe: Slow Cooker Country Captain Chicken

Slow Cooker Creamy Chicken Nachos

Creamy chicken nachos - Kristen Carli/Mashed

Nachos might not seem like the most obvious dish to convert into a slow cooker recipe, but recipe developer Kristen Carli is a magician at converting hands-on classics into easy, slow-cooked perfection. We are also more than happy to argue that this recipe is an actual meal, not a late-night snack or guilty pleasure.

All you need to do is cook chicken, beans, Rotel, and taco seasoning in your slow cooker. Add cream cheese, shred the chicken, pour it over tortilla chips, cover it with cheese, and you'll have a truly sublime meal.

Recipe: Slow Cooker Creamy Chicken Nachos

Super Simple Slow Cooker Butter Chicken

Butter chicken - Kate Shungu/Mashed

Quick recipes often lack pizzazz. You might throw in a few random spices from your spice rack and switch up the protein source, but ultimately, you'll end up with a dish that tastes a little too close to yesterday's meal. With this super simple butter chicken recipe, however, you can say goodbye to monotonous weeknight dinners.

It only requires five minutes to prepare and three hours of hands-off cooking time. For that, you get a rich, buttery, aromatic dish that you may as well have ordered from a five-star restaurant.

Recipe: Super Simple Slow Cooker Butter Chicken

Slow Cooker Sweet And Sour Chicken Breast

Sweet and sour chicken - Kate Shungu/Mashed

For whatever reason, our taste buds love the sweet and sour contrast. It provides the perfect balance, allowing us to enjoy intense flavors without being overwhelmed by either of them. Too much sugar is cloying, and too much sourness can be genuinely painful, but in this recipe, you'll enjoy just the right equilibrium.

The sweetness comes from pineapple chunks, bell pepper, ketchup, and brown sugar, while the sourness comes courtesy of a ⅓ cup of apple cider vinegar. Onions, garlic, and green onions round out the powerful flavor.

Recipe: Slow Cooker Sweet And Sour Chicken Breast

Slow Cooker Bacon-Wrapped Hunter's Chicken

Bacon-wrapped hunter's chicken - Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Any time the word "bacon" appears in a recipe title, you can be pretty sure it's worth trying, but there is plenty more to recommend in this one than salty strips of fried deliciousness. If you love drizzling your bacon with maple syrup and need a protein-rich entrée for an evening meal, this recipe ticks all the boxes.

Prepared in just five minutes, it combines the lean protein of chicken breasts with the smokiness of bacon and the sweetness of barbecue sauce. Melt some cheese on the top and you'll be in gastronomic heaven.

Recipe: Slow Cooker Bacon-Wrapped Hunter's Chicken

Simple Slow Cooker Coconut Curry Cashew Chicken

Coconut curry cashew chicken - Ting Dalton/Mashed

One delicious aspect of Indian cuisine is the use of coconut milk and nuts to create creamy sauces. Although it's hard to argue against the appeal of dairy and animal fats, coconut milk cashews lend rich, slightly sweet flavors all their own.

This recipe includes chicken to add a savory, meaty foundation to the creamy curry. If you've found Indian food challenging in the past due to the combination of spices, this recipe is the perfect entry point, calling for curry paste instead of a homemade spice blend.

Recipe: Simple Slow Cooker Coconut Curry Cashew Chicken

Spicy Slow Cooker Piri Piri Chicken

Piri Piri chicken - Patterson Watkins/Mashed

When you want to spice up your usual meals, this recipe gets literal. Whether you use Fresno peppers as recipe developer Patterson Watkins suggests, or opt for piri piris, which are more than twenty times hotter than jalapeños, you are bound to get a kick out of this chicken.

Heat isn't the only flavor here, though. With pieces of succulent, bone-in chicken, garlic, cumin, paprika, baby potatoes, and a stewed tomato-butter base, it is overflowing with intense, aromatic flavors. Regardless of how much heat you go for, this one will be memorable.

Recipe: Spicy Slow Cooker Piri Piri Chicken

Read the original article on Mashed.