See How a $14 Find Completely Transforms This Boring Console

Sarah Everett
·2 min read
Empty beige wall before DIYing floating console and hanging television.
This apartment dweller was looking for a long console table to take up the majority of her wall. Credit: Elim Shanko Credit: Elim Shanko
Long rectangular burl wood media console with TV above it
Burl wood console with candelabra on top
Living room with burl wood console and pendant

ABOUT THIS BEFORE & AFTER

HOME TYPE: Apartment

PROJECT TYPE: Furniture

STYLE: Mid-Century Modern, Modern

SKILL LEVEL: DIY

RENTAL FRIENDLY: Yes

If you’re a serial DIYer (or a serial AT reader), you probably know what an IKEA hack is. But hacks aren’t limited to the Swedish retailer. You can upgrade any big-box furniture with inexpensive finds to make it look more custom and expensive, like DIYer Elim Shanko (@apartmentondamen) did with an Amazon console.

“We bought the console brand-new, so this was not a transformation of anything old but was basically a dupe of what we wanted,” she says. “There was a burl wood console I really wanted (that I found on Pinterest), but when I saw the price, it was like $5,000. I COULD NOT afford that! So I was looking for ways to get the elevated look for a fraction of the cost.”

The console offered a lot of bang for its buck.

Elim ordered a 95-inch console from Amazon for her project. She says she and her partner were looking for a console that took up most of the wall and was completely closed, and this one fit the bill. “It came with a bunch of extra shelves and consoles that honestly were pretty good value for money,” she adds.

Burl wood console with candelabra on top

Contact paper made it look even more expensive.

She made the $340 console look even more expensive by giving it a burl wood look with contact paper. (And that was only $14 on Amazon!) “The whole thing was a budget-friendly endeavor,” she says.

Her best advice for applying cheap contact paper to get an expensive-looking finish is to go slowly and make sure you smooth out all of the air bubbles. “Use a blow-dryer, squeegee, and X-ACTO knife” for a precise finish, she says.

And even though it was time-consuming, it was worth the effort and is now a burl wood beauty that looks three times the price. “It’s absolutely beautiful,” Elim says.

