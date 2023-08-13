35 Toxic Jobs That Prove It's A Truly Dystopian Time For Workers

1. This workplace had no windows, so it added in this fake skylight.

2. This workplace charged people to use the microwave in the break room.

3. And this workplace charged employees for coffee.

4. This workplace legit just took away water and coffee cups.

5. This workplace takes screenshots every 10 minutes and counts mouse clicks to make sure you're working all day.

6. This workplace literally wouldn't let you poop in the bathroom.

7. This job seemed to offer perks for good work...then clarified that actually, the items were going back on the shelves and were just there for display purposes.

8. This workplace tried to charge their employee for not giving a full two-week notice.

9. This workplace asked other employees to donate PTO to a hospitalized worker instead of just giving them more PTO.

10. This workplace asked workers injured on the job *not* to go to the hospital, which is definitely illegal.

11. This job straight-up tried to keep their employee from quitting, which is also definitely illegal.

12. This workplace asked for tips for their nurses from patients instead of paying them more.

13. This workplace put up this infuriating poster — and to make things worse, they added a minion meme.

14. This workplace texted an employee who was in the hospital facing surgery telling them they'd have to come into work anyways, because they'd "already paid for an Airbnb in Cleveland."

15. This workplace not only fired an employee, but forced them to choose which other employees were going to get fired.

If you can't read this, it says: "I'm being asked to dig my own grave. I work on a team of 25 people. My management is making me write up a list of 10 people that will be laid off including myself. First time they asked me to do this I refused. They they told me I had until Monday to come up with this list of people we have to lay off. I have zero incentive to do a good job on this. What are they going to, fire me?" u/hear-my-thoughts / Via reddit.com

16. This workplace hired people based on attractiveness — which a prospective employee realized when she saw her job application.

The interviewer wrote: "Found on Facebook. Fits our look when she puts on makeup." u/Spidercheyenne / Via reddit.com

17. This workplace's "break room" didn't even have a place to sit.

18. This workplace got their employee's name wrong on their uniform, then told the employee they'd have to pay for a new uniform if they wanted it fixed.

19. This workplace wanted phones off during work, which isn't all that wild, but then they also refused to let employees charge phones at work, and said if they were caught even once looking at their phone, their pay would be docked $2/hour.

20. And this workplace literally has a cellphone jail that they lock all the cellphones into.

21. This workplace used the thinnest toilet paper I've ever seen...in a building costing $145 million.

22. This workplace gave a pregnant person absolutely zero PTO or maternity leave when they had a child.

If you can't read the above, it says: "My wife is returning to work with zero sick time or PTO after giving birth to our child. USA is backwards. My wife’s employer (healthcare) does not offer any sort of maternity leave. So she was forced to go on short term disability to get six weeks at 60% pay to deliver our child. She then filed for FMLA and got another six weeks unpaid for a total of 12 weeks. Her HR generalist led her to believe that going unpaid was possible, however we learned today that they cashed out all of her sick time and PTO during her FMLA. Now she is returning to work with literally zero sick time or PTO. I just can’t believe that I live in a country that is going to put my wife’s job and my child’s livelihood in jeopardy in the event that she gets sick. Or god forbid, needs a day off. F*** every politician that voted against mandatory paid leave for new parents." u/Code2King / Via reddit.com

23. This business expected Uber Eats drivers to tip their workers instead of just paying their workers more or having customers tip them.

24. This job fired someone for having COVID.

25. This job mailed the final check to an employee that left the company exactly six months after it was actually issued...making it void.

26. This awful restaurant has its employees pay a "tip refund" every time a customer pays with a card.

27. This workplace changed their schedule and put an employee on the day of the week that they said they could never do, didn't tell the employee about it, then got mad when they didn't come in.

28. This job gave employees their tips via rolls of coins.

29. This job posted the most passive aggressive "help wanted" ad ever.

30. This workplace fired a worker for not coming in even though they didn't ask them to until 3:30 a.m. the morning they needed them.

31. This job made employees peddle their donation program (which, btw, is probably for tax purposes) and threatened disciplinary action if you didn't force people to donate.

32. This workplace had this sign up two weeks in a row with no insight into when the problem would be fixed, so employees just straight-up weren't getting paid.

33. This boss asked their employee to work 17 hours on the Fourth of July so that they wouldn't have to work a 12-hour shift.

34. This hospital made ICU workers say why they didn't receive their legally-mandated lunch break, but really only gave the option of "I chose to work" (since you can only click "manager request" if the manager actually requested it in writing, not if you were forced to keep working because a patient was dying and your manager was nowhere to be found).

35. And finally, this workplace called an employee on an approved vacation five days in a row and begged them to come in.

What's the most dystopian thing your job has tried to pull? Let us know in the comments.