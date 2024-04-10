35 Things That People On X Are Calling "Old People Things"

People on X are posting some of the "old person" things that they do, and I'm sorry, but you're probably guilty of a lot of them.

What’s that “old person” things do you do? — Austine (@theereal_one) April 9, 2024

Twitter: @theereal_one

Here are the best ones...

Triloks / Getty Images

1. Judging parents if their kids aren't wearing jackets.

Internally judge parents when they don’t have jackets on their kids in the Fall and Winter. https://t.co/aidyOUevTc — Rokk_Steady (@rokk_steady1911) April 10, 2024

Twitter: @rokk_steady1911

2. Eating Tums like candy.

Eat tums like they’re candy and go to bed by 9 pm https://t.co/NT39uQtBlZ — Jerrica Benton (@_jerricab) April 10, 2024

Twitter: @_jerricab

3. Making loud noises when you get up or sit down.

Make loud noises when I get up or sit down😩😩😩 https://t.co/prEqgZg3ay — S 🖤 (@the_shaun_show) April 10, 2024

Twitter: @the_shaun_show

4. Printing your boarding pass.

I still print my boarding pass for flights, just in case. https://t.co/eyx3hoObFo — Loverboy. (@OfficialAP36) April 10, 2024

Twitter: @OfficialAP36

5. Getting annoyed when the TV is too loud.

Get annoyed when the tv is too loud https://t.co/vUge4p8Jjd pic.twitter.com/kJNzYC8j0v — J Conundrum (@howsway2020) April 10, 2024

Twitter: @howsway2020

6. Watching the local news.

Watch morning, afternoon, and evening news.I Have my favorite station.I also watch ABC World News Tonight and 20/20. https://t.co/82xJA4DP9d — Monica (@themonicakay) April 10, 2024

Twitter: @themonicakay

7. Being cold.

It is extremely cold everywhere always https://t.co/CGwYtaVTOh — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) April 10, 2024

Twitter: @LindseyBoylan

8. Standing outside stores and waiting for them to open up.

Standing outside stores waiting on them to open up https://t.co/TMTmTIgexo pic.twitter.com/jAtG1VSuGU — Perfectly Imperfect ♓️💜 (@CurlyShic) April 10, 2024

Twitter: @CurlyShic

9. Using a pill organizer.

Randomly rub my hips and legs while sitting down. Use a pill organizer for my vitamins (I even have a travel one lol). https://t.co/82xJA4DP9d — Monica (@themonicakay) April 10, 2024

Twitter: @themonicakay

10. Using the phrase "Back in my day."

started saying “back in my day” https://t.co/GixoWLeEec — natty b was here (@possiblynatasha) April 10, 2024

Twitter: @possiblynatasha

11. After lunch naps.

After lunch nap really feels some what good https://t.co/SnQDNQAxiL pic.twitter.com/QGxhywEKVk — Vamsi Krishnan D (@VamsiDKrish) April 9, 2024

Twitter: @VamsiDKrish

12. Speakerphone.

Talk with my phone on speaker https://t.co/9GIrKIH11j — Sundē (@4sunde) April 9, 2024

Twitter: @4sunde

13. Starting conversations with strangers in public.

i start conversations with random ppl in public 😭 https://t.co/aET30lAyCS — Youngzell 🔱 (@youngzell3) April 10, 2024

Twitter: @youngzell3

14. Watching Family Feud religiously.

I watch Family Feud everyday https://t.co/kg4AcNU1XZ — Kevo (@__Kevo35) April 10, 2024

Twitter: @__Kevo35

15. Checking your credit report religiously.

Check my credit report and emails multiple times a day https://t.co/BXInhEVsig — ♡ βØ𝓭𝑒𝕘𝐚 𝐁αℝ𝕓𝒾ⓔ ♡ 🐟♓️ (@Bod3gaBarbi3) April 9, 2024

Twitter: @Bod3gaBarbi3

16. Snapping your fingers when you try to remember something.

Snap my fingers when Im trying to remember names https://t.co/RrFo6VfzKf — DarrelltheTechNerd (@Bumpkin_in_IT) April 10, 2024

Twitter: @Bumpkin_in_IT

17. Leaving the plastic on things to keep them "new."

I leave plastic on things to keep them new 😅 https://t.co/DmtNIlLkPH — PrettyBrown 🤎 (@NaeTall) April 10, 2024

Twitter: @NaeTall

18. Waking up super early without an alarm.

Waking up round 6-7am with no alarm https://t.co/5aDhb61wSX — Ricardo (@EsRicoChico) April 10, 2024

Twitter: @EsRicoChico

19. Watching Judge Judy every day.

watch judge Judy & eat soup everyday https://t.co/jdUeIn9rSs — ⚜️Trap Money Jeana Thee Paleontologist™️⚜️ (@jeanaistopnotch) April 10, 2024

Twitter: @jeanaistopnotch

20. Saying "What is the world turning into?" whenever you watch the news.

Say "What is this world turning into" whenever I turn on the news https://t.co/mBvQgNzsML — Not Jolene (@joelyn_n) April 10, 2024

Twitter: @joelyn_n

21. Actually laughing at commercials.

one time i laughed at a commercial for laundry detergent https://t.co/kkHuT550j3 — Brice (@dBriceJ) April 10, 2024

Twitter: @dBriceJ

22. Asking younger people "How's school?" right after seeing them.

Ask all my younger relatives how’s school right after saying hi. https://t.co/FaZXCq9BQi — Depressed Knicks Fan (@BryanLopez231) April 10, 2024

Twitter: @BryanLopez231

23. Wondering why kids aren't in school when you see them in the middle of the day.

Wonder why those kids aren’t in school when I see them in the store with their parents during the middle of the day 😂. https://t.co/LziLpD4j1G — Taijay Blagrove (@taijay_blagrove) April 9, 2024

Twitter: @taijay_blagrove

24. Standing in doors and looking outside at nothing.

Stand in the door way and look outside without rhyme or reason https://t.co/cDDhsK3kzM — Mrs. H Loading ❤️ (@Phat_Cheeksz) April 9, 2024

Twitter: @Phat_Cheeksz

25. Arriving super early to the airport.

Arriving at the airport 3 hours early for domestic/international trips and checking the flight itinerary every 20 minutes for changes https://t.co/VMo5r5h32Q — Bobby, No Althoff (@JBob_15) April 9, 2024

Twitter: @JBob_15

26. Saying "How do you work this dang thing?"

I say “ how do you work this dang thing” at least 6x a day https://t.co/aFROXoXBhd — fluorescent beige (@Edith_puthie4) April 10, 2024

Twitter: @Edith_puthie4

27. Raising your eyebrows and judging people in public when they do weird things.

Raise my eyebrows and smirk when I see something crazy in public https://t.co/vOly4xzw8V — 🐼 (@_____eidnam) April 10, 2024

Twitter: @_____eidnam

28. Writing in cursive.

One I don’t think about: I love writing in cursive. It eats every time. https://t.co/1f1yWbGUKo — Aurelia🕸️🖤🦇 (@fangtasticbaby) April 10, 2024

Twitter: @fangtasticbaby

29. Calling everyone by the wrong name.

Call the children and dogs the wrong names. 😭 https://t.co/NYfcJrr38u — damita jo (@KiaSpeaks) April 9, 2024

Twitter: @KiaSpeaks

30. Rubbing your legs while rocking back and forth.

Rub my legs while rocking back and fourth https://t.co/yAJ1kHtU42 — BINGBONG🖕🏽YALIFE (@_sophpesos) April 10, 2024

Twitter: @_sophpesos

31. Telling servers to "Compliment the chef."

I tell servers to compliment the chef I do this not just at singular restaurants but also chain ones, like Denny’s https://t.co/BamYHfw5OU — Lorenzo Cortes ✈️ (@Hoyatexas) April 9, 2024

Twitter: @Hoyatexas

32. Watching the Weather Channel.

I watch the weather channel and call it ‘supper’ not dinner most of the tjme the list goes on I’m completely an old man https://t.co/XIUEWgt1ca — Kyle Butler (@iblamejorddan) April 9, 2024

Twitter: @iblamejorddan

33. Extremely early dinners.

dinner is stupidly early now. you ask me on a date that starts at 8pm we are getting chamomile tea https://t.co/pnWZyD4z2G — Your Fave's Fave 🇵🇷 (@_ItsMarisWorld_) April 9, 2024

Twitter: @_ItsMarisWorld_

34. Just, like, lots of sighing.

sighing as you’re sitting down is top 5 old people things https://t.co/R97ZEH5tQu pic.twitter.com/uCBJgXAREy — doof 🔬 (@doofinc_) April 9, 2024

Twitter: @doofinc_

35. And lastly, sitting on the porch.

oId people were right sitting on the porch ain’t so bad https://t.co/rPh4xkf6H2 pic.twitter.com/q7EHetCKzv — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) April 9, 2024

Twitter: @kirawontmiss