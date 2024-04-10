35 Things That People On X Are Calling "Old People Things"
People on X are posting some of the "old person" things that they do, and I'm sorry, but you're probably guilty of a lot of them.
What’s that “old person” things do you do?
— Austine (@theereal_one) April 9, 2024
Here are the best ones...
1. Judging parents if their kids aren't wearing jackets.
Internally judge parents when they don’t have jackets on their kids in the Fall and Winter. https://t.co/aidyOUevTc
— Rokk_Steady (@rokk_steady1911) April 10, 2024
2. Eating Tums like candy.
Eat tums like they’re candy and go to bed by 9 pm https://t.co/NT39uQtBlZ
— Jerrica Benton (@_jerricab) April 10, 2024
3. Making loud noises when you get up or sit down.
Make loud noises when I get up or sit down😩😩😩 https://t.co/prEqgZg3ay
— S 🖤 (@the_shaun_show) April 10, 2024
4. Printing your boarding pass.
I still print my boarding pass for flights, just in case. https://t.co/eyx3hoObFo
— Loverboy. (@OfficialAP36) April 10, 2024
5. Getting annoyed when the TV is too loud.
Get annoyed when the tv is too loud https://t.co/vUge4p8Jjd pic.twitter.com/kJNzYC8j0v
— J Conundrum (@howsway2020) April 10, 2024
6. Watching the local news.
Watch morning, afternoon, and evening news.I Have my favorite station.I also watch ABC World News Tonight and 20/20. https://t.co/82xJA4DP9d
— Monica (@themonicakay) April 10, 2024
7. Being cold.
It is extremely cold everywhere always https://t.co/CGwYtaVTOh
— Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) April 10, 2024
8. Standing outside stores and waiting for them to open up.
Standing outside stores waiting on them to open up https://t.co/TMTmTIgexo pic.twitter.com/jAtG1VSuGU
— Perfectly Imperfect ♓️💜 (@CurlyShic) April 10, 2024
9. Using a pill organizer.
Randomly rub my hips and legs while sitting down. Use a pill organizer for my vitamins (I even have a travel one lol). https://t.co/82xJA4DP9d
— Monica (@themonicakay) April 10, 2024
10. Using the phrase "Back in my day."
started saying “back in my day” https://t.co/GixoWLeEec
— natty b was here (@possiblynatasha) April 10, 2024
11. After lunch naps.
After lunch nap really feels some what good https://t.co/SnQDNQAxiL pic.twitter.com/QGxhywEKVk
— Vamsi Krishnan D (@VamsiDKrish) April 9, 2024
12. Speakerphone.
Talk with my phone on speaker https://t.co/9GIrKIH11j
— Sundē (@4sunde) April 9, 2024
13. Starting conversations with strangers in public.
i start conversations with random ppl in public 😭 https://t.co/aET30lAyCS
— Youngzell 🔱 (@youngzell3) April 10, 2024
14. Watching Family Feud religiously.
I watch Family Feud everyday https://t.co/kg4AcNU1XZ
— Kevo (@__Kevo35) April 10, 2024
15. Checking your credit report religiously.
Check my credit report and emails multiple times a day https://t.co/BXInhEVsig
— ♡ βØ𝓭𝑒𝕘𝐚 𝐁αℝ𝕓𝒾ⓔ ♡ 🐟♓️ (@Bod3gaBarbi3) April 9, 2024
16. Snapping your fingers when you try to remember something.
Snap my fingers when Im trying to remember names https://t.co/RrFo6VfzKf
— DarrelltheTechNerd (@Bumpkin_in_IT) April 10, 2024
17. Leaving the plastic on things to keep them "new."
I leave plastic on things to keep them new 😅 https://t.co/DmtNIlLkPH
— PrettyBrown 🤎 (@NaeTall) April 10, 2024
18. Waking up super early without an alarm.
Waking up round 6-7am with no alarm https://t.co/5aDhb61wSX
— Ricardo (@EsRicoChico) April 10, 2024
19. Watching Judge Judy every day.
watch judge Judy & eat soup everyday https://t.co/jdUeIn9rSs
— ⚜️Trap Money Jeana Thee Paleontologist™️⚜️ (@jeanaistopnotch) April 10, 2024
20. Saying "What is the world turning into?" whenever you watch the news.
Say "What is this world turning into" whenever I turn on the news https://t.co/mBvQgNzsML
— Not Jolene (@joelyn_n) April 10, 2024
21. Actually laughing at commercials.
one time i laughed at a commercial for laundry detergent https://t.co/kkHuT550j3
— Brice (@dBriceJ) April 10, 2024
22. Asking younger people "How's school?" right after seeing them.
Ask all my younger relatives how’s school right after saying hi. https://t.co/FaZXCq9BQi
— Depressed Knicks Fan (@BryanLopez231) April 10, 2024
23. Wondering why kids aren't in school when you see them in the middle of the day.
Wonder why those kids aren’t in school when I see them in the store with their parents during the middle of the day 😂. https://t.co/LziLpD4j1G
— Taijay Blagrove (@taijay_blagrove) April 9, 2024
24. Standing in doors and looking outside at nothing.
Stand in the door way and look outside without rhyme or reason https://t.co/cDDhsK3kzM
— Mrs. H Loading ❤️ (@Phat_Cheeksz) April 9, 2024
25. Arriving super early to the airport.
Arriving at the airport 3 hours early for domestic/international trips and checking the flight itinerary every 20 minutes for changes https://t.co/VMo5r5h32Q
— Bobby, No Althoff (@JBob_15) April 9, 2024
26. Saying "How do you work this dang thing?"
I say “ how do you work this dang thing” at least 6x a day https://t.co/aFROXoXBhd
— fluorescent beige (@Edith_puthie4) April 10, 2024
27. Raising your eyebrows and judging people in public when they do weird things.
Raise my eyebrows and smirk when I see something crazy in public https://t.co/vOly4xzw8V
— 🐼 (@_____eidnam) April 10, 2024
28. Writing in cursive.
One I don’t think about: I love writing in cursive. It eats every time. https://t.co/1f1yWbGUKo
— Aurelia🕸️🖤🦇 (@fangtasticbaby) April 10, 2024
29. Calling everyone by the wrong name.
Call the children and dogs the wrong names. 😭 https://t.co/NYfcJrr38u
— damita jo (@KiaSpeaks) April 9, 2024
30. Rubbing your legs while rocking back and forth.
Rub my legs while rocking back and fourth https://t.co/yAJ1kHtU42
— BINGBONG🖕🏽YALIFE (@_sophpesos) April 10, 2024
31. Telling servers to "Compliment the chef."
I tell servers to compliment the chef I do this not just at singular restaurants but also chain ones, like Denny’s https://t.co/BamYHfw5OU
— Lorenzo Cortes ✈️ (@Hoyatexas) April 9, 2024
32. Watching the Weather Channel.
I watch the weather channel and call it ‘supper’ not dinner most of the tjme the list goes on I’m completely an old man https://t.co/XIUEWgt1ca
— Kyle Butler (@iblamejorddan) April 9, 2024
33. Extremely early dinners.
dinner is stupidly early now. you ask me on a date that starts at 8pm we are getting chamomile tea https://t.co/pnWZyD4z2G
— Your Fave's Fave 🇵🇷 (@_ItsMarisWorld_) April 9, 2024
34. Just, like, lots of sighing.
sighing as you’re sitting down is top 5 old people things https://t.co/R97ZEH5tQu pic.twitter.com/uCBJgXAREy
— doof 🔬 (@doofinc_) April 9, 2024
35. And lastly, sitting on the porch.
oId people were right sitting on the porch ain’t so bad https://t.co/rPh4xkf6H2 pic.twitter.com/q7EHetCKzv
— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) April 9, 2024