120 romantic love messages for the special woman in your life

“There’s a reason people have exchanged love notes and sent love letters from time immemorial,” says Stephanie Manes, LCSW, JD, a couple’s therapist and psychotherapist who teaches at Columbia University.

As Manes elaborates, love letters (or love messages sent via text message, email, or scrawled in a greeting card, for that matter) are a record of this deep feeling someone invokes in us, and of our wish for them to know that. What’s more, as Manes points out, with love messages, you can keep these words and go back to them as a reminder of how much you are loved. “But the benefit of these messages isn’t just for the receiver, it’s also for the sender. He or she is reminding themselves of how much they love, appreciate and desire their partner,” adds Manes. “Whatever we give our attention to grows. So these messages are a way to water our own garden of warmth and love.”

That said, love letters are “a bit of a lost art,” as Manes put it. But that doesn’t mean we should let them fall to the wayside! “There’s nothing like knowing someone really took the time to get out on paper just how much they love you,” says Manes.)

In the modern era, couples probably do (or can) exchange more love “sound bytes” via text message, says Manes. “And those quick communications do add up. It’s pretty easy to send a little love note — even if it’s a few emojis,” she offers. Best of all, per Manes, each love message is like adding to your relationship’s bank of positive experiences, on which healthy relationships rely.

There’s no need to pressure yourself to send love messages ‘round the clock. According to Michelle Mouhtis’, LCSW, a licensed therapist and relationship coach, it’s not so much that people should or shouldn’t be sending enough love messages. “What’s most important is knowing how your partner feels loved by you. And while some partners may appreciate love notes, they may not hit home for her as much as another love language, such as spending quality time with you,” she says. “If your partner’s love language is words of affirmation, it’s important to prioritize sending love messages to your honey above everything else — because that’s how she’ll feel the most connected to and loved by you.”

Ahead, we’ve got something for every kind of Shakespeare in love from messages for long-distance lovers to lovey-dovey song lyrics. Keep reading for 120 love messages to show how much you care.

“Good morning, beautiful. I’m thinking of you today and every day.” A random “good morning” note will start her day with a smile on her face. “She will also appreciate hearing that you are thinking of her, especially if your lives are busy right now," Mouhtis adds.

“I choose you, today and every day for the rest of our lives.” Your partner is the most special person in the world to you, and nobody could ever take her place. Show her that you’re forever devoted to her.

“You know what ... you’re right!” This suggestion from Siera Phillips, M.S.Ed., LCPC, had us laughing, but it’s so true. “Always tell a woman she’s right no matter the circumstances,” Phillips tells TODAY.com.

“I can’t wait to see you later. Be ready in your PJs to watch our show.” “Nothing makes her more excited than knowing she can be her full comfortable self around you," Mouhtis says. "When you reassure her that she can be in her pajamas and you still have a great time with her, you’re saying to her that she can feel safe to be comfortable with you." Plus, this message shows you're eager for a night together. “Telling her that you are excited to see her later will show her that even though you’ve been together for quite some time, coming home to her is still the best part of your day. Excitement keeps the spark alive!”

“Every time I am in your presence it is a reminder of why I'm married to you. I just love being near you.” “This is a good message for your partner because it acknowledges the role of being present in the presence of our partners,” says Dr. Ashley Lowe-Simmons, DSW, LCSW-C, FSW , and host of Convos With a Clinician . Tailor this message to your relationship status. If you’re not married, simply swap in “why you’re my girlfriend” or “why you’re my fiancée” for “why I married you.”

“You are an answered prayer. I had a desire to have three things in a partner and you are all three of those things.” Think about all the qualities you dreamed of in a partner — and see how she stacks up. Lowe-Simmons suggests writing this note and seeing if she can guess what those three things are, or adding a few lines to explain it for yourself.

“I loved you yesterday, I love you today, and I look forward to loving you every day for the rest of my life.” In one succinct sentence, you can sum up how much she means to you. “This love note is a promise to love your partner every day and is just so full of love,” Sameera Sullivan , a matchmaker and relationship expert, tells TODAY.com.

“Just a reminder that you'll always be the Pam to my Jim.” Mouhtis suggests this funny love message for fans of The Office, but feel free to swap in any lovebirds from your go-to show. “A character’s on-screen romance says a thousand words, and will be sure to bring a smile on her face."

“I’m your number 1 fan.” “Showing her that you are fanatically infatuated with her will make her smile,” Phillips says. If you want to make this message just a touch longer, consider adding one or two reasons why you’re rooting for her so hard these days.

“I can’t remember what my life was like without you, and I hope I never have to.” Tell your loved one that she makes your life complete.

“I ran your bath water because I know how hard you work. I want to make sure you continue to take good care of yourself.” As Lowe-Simmons puts it, this message "acknowledges the hard work that your partner does for the family." Not only are you showing appreciation for all that she does, but you're taking steps to help reduce her stress levels. “Stress weakens the immune system and increases susceptibility to illness. Partners have to support one another.”

“Aren’t you tired? You’ve been running through my mind all day.” Cheesy as it sounds , a short, flirty message like this one helps to remind her that she's always top of mind.

“This song is the perfect depiction of how you make me feel.” Hear a song that reminds you of her and can’t help but smile? Let her know with this love message from Lowe-Simmons. (Or scroll down for some more love messages inspired by song lyrics to get the wheels turning.)

“You’re my person.” Take a cue from “Grey’s Anatomy” and tell your partner that she will always hold the number one spot in your heart.

“Just when I think it’s impossible to love you more than I already do, you go and prove me wrong.” Tell your sweetheart that your love grows wherever she goes.

“You are strong, confident, and such a great mother. I love the way that you care for our family.” If you’re married with a child, expressing your gratitude for how your wife is both as a partner and mother is always nice to hear. In this short message from Lowe-Simmons, you more than cover that objective in just two brief sentences.

“Darling, you are perfect, and I love you for who you are.” “This message reassures your partner that they are perfect the way they are," Sullivan says.

“I’m so blessed to have a teammate like you. I’ll pass you the ball anytime, because I know that you know how to handle it.” Lowe-Simmons says that this message allows your partner to understand that you need them and life is easier because of them. “This also expresses gratitude for your partner’s action,” she says. “Learning to work together and complement one another is an art. When you acknowledge appreciation it helps both you and your partner continue to put forth effort because it is working.”

“I could be anywhere in the world but the best place for me to be is right here with you.” Another sentimental expression of love from Lowe-Simmons. This one, in particular, reminds your better half how much you savor the quality time you share.

“At night when I lay next to you and you’re sleeping, I lie my hands on your chest and smile. You bring me such joy!” “Your partner knows that they matter when you tell them and show them,” Lowe-Simmons says. “Do not leave room for assumptions, communication is key to all relationships.”

“Your smile lights up a room, your laugh is contagious, and I just can’t get enough of you.” Women love feeling adored, and this message does just that. “Your love will feel absolutely touched that you see her in this light,” Mouhtis says. “Don’t be afraid of being corny. When it’s in the context of your relationship, it’s absolutely poetic.”

“You make the cloudiest days turn into sunshine, and the darkest nights bright.” This note might be brief, but it captures the depth of your love. Pair it with an "I love you" at the end to really seal the deal. “As small as it seems, she loves to hear the entire phrase ‘I love you’ versus ‘Love you,'" Mouhtis adds. “The small details go a long way!”

“Thanks for being my best friend. I love your honesty, enthusiasm, courage, perseverance, and smile. I love you more every day.” This missive from Sullivan will really make her keel over with delight. “This love note not only expresses your love for her but also tells her that she is your favorite person and highlights the qualities you appreciate the most about her,” she says.

“I’m so grateful every single day that I get to call you mine. You have brought meaning to my life in a way that can never be explained. My life was good before you, but my life is beyond my wildest dreams after you.” The beginning of this one may sound corny, but Mouhtis reassures us that “women love corny when it’s coming from you.” In just a few sentences, this love note spells out how much your sweetie has amplified your life in so many ways. “It’ll be sure to make her swoon.”

“My love, how do you manage to turn our mundane routine into the most fun-loving adventures? The small yet tender moments we share feel like lifetimes of love in a single second. Thank you for making a regular Wednesday feel like a honeymoon.” To give your significant other some credit, Mouhtis recommends this thoughtful love message for her. “Honor how you notice the small moments that, according to research by John Gottman [a renowned relationship expert, psychologist, and author], are actually the most meaningful parts of relationships — more than the grand gestures.”

“You inspire me every day to be the best person and partner I can be.” Growth and change can bring you even closer together. Tell your sweetheart that she’s your guiding light through all of life’s journeys.

“No matter what happens, there is nothing we can’t face as a team. When I feel like I’m falling apart, you hold me together.” She’s the one you want by your side through the toughest losses and the sweetest victories. Tell her how much you appreciate her support.

“A love note of appreciation for you today and every day — thank you for being you. Wholeheartedly, authentically, and unapologetically you. I love you not in spite of your flaws, but because of them and all you are.” She’ll definitely bookmark this love note for a rainy day. “Being appreciated for all of who she is — including her flaws — allows her to feel safe and comfortable to be herself with you,” Mouhtis says. “And everyone loves to know that they are appreciated."

“The beauty of your mind dazzles me, and I am in awe of your intelligence and creativity.” Show your sweetheart that you cherish her wit and wisdom. So many compliments only focus on superficial qualities, so she will especially appreciate this thoughtful message.

“After meeting you, all those love songs suddenly made sense.” Romance can seem cheesy — until you meet that person that makes you want to doodle hearts and write bad poetry. The right relationship will inspire you to shout your love from the rooftops.

“I will spend the rest of my life thinking of ways to make you smile.” For the woman whose smile lights up the room, show her that you’re devoted to her happiness.

“I know that we can get through anything together, as long as we always love each other first. I know life has dealt us a tough hand right now, but I’m here to keep playing cards with you for the long haul — and make sure we share laughs and steal kisses along the way. Everything is going to be okay because we have each other forever.” “Going through a hard time with your sweetie and want to remind her that you’re in this together? This is the note to share,” Mouhtis advises, stressing that all couples fall on hard times, whether it’s within their relationship or outside forces. “This note will reassure her that your feet are firmly planted in your relationship, and together you can get through the hardest of times — and come out even stronger on the other side.”

“Every day that passes is just a step closer to forever.” When you’re in it for the long haul, the miles between you don’t mean a thing.

“The more years go by, the more I learn new things to love about you.” Getting older isn’t so scary with your soulmate by your side. No matter how long you’ve been with your love, every day brings new reasons to cherish her.

“If my heart was a compass, it would always point towards you.” The right person feels like home, no matter where you are. You will always find your way to the one you love.

“Your smile makes my day the best it can be. I’m so glad I get to choose to be with you every day because it’s the easiest decision I’ve ever made.” “It’s a very sweet yet strong love note telling your partner that they are the best thing that happened to you,” Sullivan says. Also, every woman loves knowing their smile moves someone just so.

“I just want you to know how special you are to me. I love this life we are building together. Being with you have been the best years of my life, and I can’t wait for what’s to come — but for now, I’m thankful to be here and in love with you.” Here is a way to recognize the life you are creating together. “You are also reminding her that your favorite moment is being in the here-and-now with her, while still acknowledging the past and future,” Mouhtis adds.

“I am so lucky to have found my best friend and my soulmate in the same person.” Every day is a new adventure with your sweetheart, whether you’re traveling the world or simply relaxing at home.

“Every day that passes is another day that we are closer to seeing each other again. Just know that you are on my mind every second of every day. I’ll be holding you in my arms before you know it.” She’ll be so moved by this one she won’t know how to respond. “Combining your verbal affection toward your love, reminding her that you’ll be together soon, and spelling out exactly how you want to be with her will help her feel close and connected to you despite the distance,” Mouhtis says. “It’ll also give her something to daydream about throughout her day!”

“I’m counting the seconds until I get to see you again. I love you so much.” In a long-distance relationship, it’s important to remember you are going to see each other again. “When you remind her of this, it allows her to feel more connected to the moment you’ll be reunited and ultimately to you," Mouhtis adds.

“If distance has taught me anything, it’s that our love is unbreakable.” When you’ve met your soulmate, nothing can keep your hearts apart.

“Sometimes I pull up your photo on my phone, lay my phone next to me and imagine you are here.” Consider Lowe-Simmons' message proof that distance really does make the heart grow fonder. It also gives her a sweet visual of just how crazy you are about her.

“You may be far away, but no one else is closer to my heart than you are.” Remind your love that no matter the distance, she will always be number one in your heart.

“You, me and our favorite movie on FaceTime tonight. I can’t wait to see your beautiful face.” “A spontaneous date night will help you feel connected despite the distance,” Mouhtis says. “Feel free to change to whatever your favorite long-distance date activity is.”

“I’m counting the days until our next adventure.” Plan some fun activities for you and your sweetheart to do when you’re finally reunited.

“You are my love story with a fairytale ending.” “It’s a cute and simple message for your partner, telling them they are all you have ever wanted," Sullivan says. We especially like this message for those in long-distance relationships since it subtly reminds your sweetheart that good times are ahead. Also, it’s safe to say most people dream of a fairytale romance.

“You’re the first thing on my mind when I wake up each morning, and the last thing I think about before I go to sleep.” You might only see each other in your dreams for now, but the cherished memories you share together will carry you through the distance.

“One day we’ll break the distance, but the distance will never break us!” This lighthearted message will remind her that distance is no match for true love.

“If I could teleport, I’d be in your arms right now.” Remind your sweetheart that there’s nowhere you’d rather be than with her.

“Every time I hear the doorbell ring, I can’t help but hope it’s you.” While missing your loved one is bittersweet, it also shows how much you truly care for each other.

“I see your beautiful face every time I close my eyes.” She'll be happy to know that her smile is always on your mind.

“I know the distance is hard, and I miss you so much it hurts — but we can get through this and anything together.” This message validates her feelings (and yours): Long-distance relationships are tough.“You are seeing and acknowledging her feelings in this way, while also reassuring her that you are both a team and she’s not alone in this,” Mouhtis adds.

“I’d be lying if I said you aren’t everything I think about.” You may be apart, but your sweetheart is constantly on your mind.

“As long as you’re in my heart and I am in yours, there is no distance great enough that our love can’t travel.” They say that love has wings. Even when you’re far apart, your bond will go the distance.

“Roses are red, violets are blue, no one misses you more than I do!” A little cheesy? Maybe, but it’s important to keep the fun going, even from afar.

“Everything good is worth waiting for.” When you find ‘the one,’ nothing in the world can keep you apart. It's hard to be patient, but seeing your partner's face again will heal your heart.

“We might be worlds apart, but our love is bigger than the planet.” No matter the distance, true love stretches across the universe.

“I wish you were here with me, but you’ll always be there in my dreams.” Remind your partner that she’s your dream girl.

“I’m lying here with my pillow in my arms pretending it’s you. And soon it will be.” “Spelling out for your long-distance sweetie exactly what you wish you were doing together will help them imagine what it will be like when you are together again,” Mouhtis says. “The added reminder that you’ll be seeing each other soon is a bonus to help remind your beloved that this distance between you won’t be forever.”

“And here we are in heaven, for you are mine … at last.” This about sums up the feeling of being head over heels for someone. “This simple lyric from the Etta James song ‘At Last’ truly says it all — that even in the mundane, having your sweetie in your life feels like heaven,” Mouhtis says.

“I feel like this is the beginning / Though I’ve loved you for a million years." — Stevie Wonder, “You are the Sunshine of My Life” You know she's the one when every day feels like a new love story. Tell her that your love will last forever with these Stevie Wonder lyrics.

“How do I love thee? Let me count the ways. I love thee to the depths and breadth and height my soul can reach, when feeling out of sight for the ends of being and idea grace.” — William Shakespeare, “Sonnet 43” There’s a reason this poem has been read at thousands of weddings. When your love defies the limits of language, let these lines demonstrate your love.

“I’ve got sunshine on a cloudy day / When it’s cold outside / I’ve got the month of May / I guess you’d say / What can make me feel this way? / My girl.” — The Temptations, “My Girl” This charming love song is a perfect way to remind your sweetheart that she lights up your life. Sing these catchy lyrics while you give her a twirl.

“When I see your face / There’s not a thing that I would change /’Cause you’re amazing / Just the way you are / And when you smile /The whole world stops and stares for a while / ‘Cause girl, you’re amazing /Just the way you are.” — Bruno Mars, “Just the Way You Are” In a world that pushes perfection, tell your sweetheart that you cherish her for who she is. Send these lyrics to the woman who lights up every room.

" All of me loves all of you.” Mouhtis recommends this line from John Legend's "All of Me” since it emphasizes what true love is really about: “Loving each other for the entire person, not just parts of them."

“Love me tender, love me sweet / Never let me go / You have made my life complete / And I love you so.” — Elvis Presley, “Love Me Tender” This classic song will show your sweetheart that your love is timeless. It’s also the perfect opportunity to sweep her off her feet for a slow dance.

“Well, I found a woman stronger than anyone I know / She shares my dreams, I hope that someday I’ll share her home.” — Ed Sheeran, “Perfect” When you know, you know, as the saying goes. If you’ve dreamed of a future together since the moment you met, tell her with these lovely lyrics.

“Love is patient, love is kind, love doesn’t give up or give in and love is not forceful.” This riff on the Bible verse is timeless. “Love is the greatest value that we can possess as human beings,” Lowe-Simmons says. This moving phrase exemplifies just all the powerful qualities love possesses.

“Can I go where you go? / Can we always be this close forever and ever?” — Taylor Swift, “Lover” Tell your true-blue lover that you’d follow her anywhere with these short and sweet lyrics from Taylor Swift.

“There’s no need to complicate / Our time is short / This is our fate, I’m yours.” — Jason Mraz, “I’m Yours” Sometimes, love is written in the stars.

“In vain have I struggled. It will not do. My feelings will not be repressed. You must allow me to tell you how ardently I admire and love you.” — Jane Austen, “Pride and Prejudice” Take a cue from one of literature’s greatest romances and court your sweetheart with these famous lines.

“Take my hand, take my whole life too / For I can’t help falling in love with you.” — Elvis Presley, “Can’t Help Falling in Love” This sentimental love song is a perennial classic for a reason. Send these lyrics to the woman you want to spend the rest of your life with.

“If your love were a grain of sand, mine would be a universe of beaches.” — William Goldman, “The Princess Bride” Love can truly be a fairy tale. Share these sweet words with your love to transport her to a romantic fantasy.

“Just let me adore you, like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do.” — Harry Styles, “Adore You” When you find the right person, you could spend hours just staring into each others’ eyes. These simple lyrics will demonstrate your devotion.

“You’re just too good to be true / Can’t take my eyes off of you.” These flirty lyrics from Frankie Valli's "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You" are perfect for a date night text.

“Did my heart love till now? Forswear it, sight! For I ne’er saw true beauty till this night.” — William Shakespeare, “Romeo and Juliet” For the woman who loves literature, there’s nothing more romantic than these famous lines. Shakespeare perfectly captures the breathless moment you first laid eyes on your sweetheart.

"You can hear it in the silence / You can feel it on the way home / You can see it with the lights out / You are in love." Nobody writes about love quite like Taylor Swift. “These lyrics from "You Are In Love" are able to masterfully convey the feelings of true love,” Mouhtis says. Of course, if she's a Swiftie, she’ll be even more over the moon for love-filled message.

“Oh, my love, my darling / I’ve hungered for your touch / A long, lonely time.” — The Righteous Brothers, “Unchained Melody” This song captures the bittersweet feeling of missing your beloved. While time and distance can be challenging, remind her that your love story is a romance worth waiting for.

“I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you directly without problems or pride: I love you like this because I don’t know any other way to love, except in this form in which I am not nor are you, so close that your hand upon my chest is mine, so close that your eyes close with my dreams.” — Pablo Neruda, "One Hundred Love Sonnets: XVII" Nobody writes about love like Pablo Neruda. If you can’t imagine life without her, this deep love poem is perfect for your other half.

“I miss you!” Manes says this sounds like a no-brainer but for most of the partnered women she works with, this short message is potent. “It not only says that you are thinking about her; it says that you actively want to be with her and wish you weren’t apart,” she says. “Knowing you are missed is especially important when you are both leading busy lives, leaving room for her to feel deprioritized.”

“I love you even more than the day I met you.” “Most of us have at least a little fear that our partner or husband will grow tired of us over time, that the initial love and attraction will wane,” says Manes, noting that it’s wonderful to be reassured by our partner that this is not the case. “It’s even better to hear that we’ve only become more loveable over the years,” she says.

“I’m so proud of you. I love introducing you to my family and friends.” “Acknowledging your partner’s achievements and/or character helps build respect and enhances self-worth,” says Julie Newman, LMHC, therapist and practice owner of Talking with Julie, further commenting that positive reinforcement helps increase motivation and continued feelings of mutual appreciation.

“Your eyes reflect the best in me. Thank you for seeing me wholly and authentically.” As Brianna Paruolo, LCMHC, clinical director and founder of On Par Therapy NYC, highlights, being genuinely seen and accepted by a partner is a profound experience that can be transformative. “It creates a safe space for vulnerability and growth, fostering a deeper connection and sense of self-acceptance,” she says.

“My heart still skips a beat when you get near me.” Rachel Goldberg, MS, LMFT, a psychotherapist in Los Angeles shares that this message is impactful because it conveys that there is still passion and excitement in the relationship. “Often, as lives become more monotonous and novelty wears off, the initial spark fades,” she says. “This message reassures that the spark is still very much alive and serves as a reminder of the excitement felt whenever she is near.”

“I would marry you again today.” “Many women secretly fear that given the option, their long-term mate might trade them in for a new and improved romantic partner,” offers Manes, who admits that there’s no denying that novelty is exciting. “Who doesn’t want to experience the unknown from time to time? It helps for your partner to know that despite this human instinct, the love you have for her is more powerful than any wish for freedom and newness,” she says.

“I just want you to know how grateful I am for everything you do. You are a thoughtful, caring person, and I can’t imagine life without you.” “Practicing gratitude is not only healthy for individuals, but is essential to maintaining strong relationships,” says Barbie Adler, founder and president, Selective Search Matchmaking. “Reminding your partner that you are grateful for all the work they do in the relationship helps them feel seen, valued, and appreciated.”

“I’m feeling extra grateful you’re mine today.” Sometimes a thoughtful expression with no specific reason tied to it (an anniversary, Valentine’s Day, etc.) is just the thing she needs to hear.

“Teach me what it’s like to be in a relationship with me.” A bit of a curveball, but an enlightening offering for your spouse: “Partners need us to be humble, or teachable. Taking a stance of ‘teach me’ is a stance of love and interest,” says Shayne Webber, PhD, LMFT, a psychologist who holds a doctorate in marriage and family therapy. “I want to know you and your experience of me. Listen for what you do right and what you might improve.”

“No matter how much I ever tell you I love you, always know in my heart, that amount will always be unexplainably more.” “People love to be told about the capacities and endlessness of love, but here, you can really drive home the point that even if they think they know, it will always be a little higher,” says Tyler J. Jensen, LMHC, LCMHC, NCC, a psychotherapist in private practice in Iowa City, Iowa. Enter her cue to melt.

“I would rather cry with you than laugh with anyone else.” Renée Zavislak, MS, MA, LMFT, a therapist and host of “Psycho Therapist: The Podcast” believes that this choice phrase is a gift that keeps on giving. “At first read, it is a sweet expression of commitment and love. Even better, it offers ongoing reassurance that the bad times don’t damage your commitment, that you are going to be there when it is hard, and that you love her when she is not at her best,” she says. “So when the tougher days arise, she can remember this and find comfort. These ten words can provide endless instances of reassurance and support.”

“I’m really sorry about earlier. Here’s what I would have said if I could get a do-over.” Showing regret and a willingness to change and learn from your mistakes counts as a love message, right? To some women, it definitely will. “Instead of sweeping things under the rug, come back to them differently so you can repair the disconnect,” says Aaron Steinberg, MA, PCC, certified relationship coach and co-founder of Grow Together.

“How is it that you get more gorgeous every day?” Get ready to elicit a smile with only 10 words.“This message expresses ongoing admiration for the partner’s beauty, suggesting that the recipient is not only aging gracefully but is becoming even more beautiful in the speaker’s eyes,” says Goldberg.

“Sometimes I wonder what I did in my past life to get so lucky to have you be a part of this one.” If you feel so darn lucky to be with your lady, tell her. These words express a profound sense of gratitude and add “a layer of timelessness and destiny to the relationship,” shares Goldberg.

“Coming home to you brings peace to my heart. You are my steady ground in an unpredictable world.” This message says so much in just two sentences. “In a world filled with stressors and uncertainties, having a supportive partner who provides stability and comfort is crucial for mental well-being,” says Paruolo. “This sense of security allows for emotional healing and resilience.”

“As long as we’re together, I know we’ll have a great time.” These words can be fitting to share with your significant other before a vacation or night on the town, but they also make a nice gesture of reassurance if you’re going to a group outing or event she’s not looking forward to and feeling a little anxious.

“Your brilliant mind is a constant source of wonder. I am in awe of the way you think and create.” “Engaging in meaningful, intellectually stimulating conversations with a partner can be incredibly fulfilling,” says Paruolo, noting that this type of deep connection nourishes the mind and soul, “promoting personal growth and fostering a strong bond between partners.” Plus, who doesn’t love to be told they have a brilliant mind?

“I love the way you think.” For a shorter version of the above, you could also use this succinct phrasing. “This statement is a meaningful love message because it shows deep appreciation for your partner’s unique perspective and intellect,” says Natalie Rosado, LMHC, founder and owner of Tampa Counseling Place, LLC, noting that it acknowledges and values their thoughts, ideas and problem-solving abilities, reinforcing that you admire not just who they are, but how they approach and understand the world. It may only be a sentence, but “this kind of appreciation can strengthen the emotional bond and respect within the relationship,” she continues.

“I just imagined…with you. Just wanted to share.” Fill in the blank with a fun adventure or returning to a special place together. “We lead such busy lives, and tend to assume that our partner already knows the positive things we feel about them, so it’s common not to say out loud the sweet thoughts that go through our heads,” says Steinberg. “But connection is actually forged in lots of little moments, not just the grand gestures, so sharing compliments or fun fantasies helps to create an ongoing sense of happiness between you.”

“Life is more fun with you by my side.” Short, sweet and to the point. You might think this is obvious to her, but trust us when we say she always likes to hear it.

“Alert: If missing you is a mountain, I’m at the peak right about now.” A little playful, a little corny, a lot of smiling on her end after she gets this message. (If she’s more of a water gal, try “Alert: If missing you is the ocean, I’m drowning right about now.”)

“I’m sad you’re not with me for…” Insert whatever you’re missing her for at the end of this phrase to express just how much you wish she was beside you. Plus, being a little vulnerable is always nice, fellas.

“FYI: Missing you is constant, darling.” Put it on the line and let your better half know you miss her — even if it’s only been a few hours.

“Every minute I spend with you is my favorite minute.” Get the husband or boyfriend of the year award with words like this. Since it emphasizes time spent together, your gratitude for your sweetheart is palpable in this concise message.

“You make my heart feel at home.” This message simultaneously touches on comfort, security, and love. What more could you want out of seven words?

“I love that I am the one you choose to love. I will always strive to be the partner you deserve.” As Webber explained, letting your partner know that you’re glad they chose and continue to choose you is a powerful message of love. “It’s good for both the receiver and the messenger to express appreciation,” he says.

“I love how we can communicate without words, just with a glance or a smile.” Rosado calls this a special love message because it highlights the deep, intuitive connection between partners. “It signifies a level of understanding and intimacy where non-verbal cues are enough to convey feelings and thoughts, showing how in sync and emotionally attuned you are to each other,” she says, adding that this unique bond strengthens the relationship, emphasizing the closeness and mutual empathy that words often cannot fully express.

“Your support means so much to me.” You can bet she’ll be happy to know that her encouragement is special to you. You could also try, “Your support means the world to me.”

“I love how we can just be ourselves together. It’s a really hard thing to find.” These two sentences convey the authenticity you both display in your relationship. It also touches on what a rare occurrence this is, further reminding her of the singularity of your bond.

“I see everything you contribute to our family, and I am extremely grateful. I love being on this team with you.” In long-term relationships, Steinberg shares that it’s very common that both people feel they are contributing more than they are receiving. “A very simple fix to this is to give much more appreciation to each other than you do by default; it makes a huge difference,” he says. “Make sure you make a point to authentically share those moments of gratitude and see not just what you are doing for the family, but what your partner is as well.”

“Even before you tell me, I miss you before you are gone.” Jensen stresses the importance of sharing with your partner how much impact she has over our lives. If you are with a significant other that impacts you in such a positive way, whenever distance is created, you will miss them on a deeper level than first imagined, he says.

“You inspire me every day, but today I’m particularly grateful that you…” Why not tell her how much she’s influenced your character or actions? Fill in the ellipsis with your gratitude for the great advice she gave you over coffee this morning, or the email she sent you before your big presentation at work.

“How am I doing, and how can I do better? I want to be the best partner to you that I can be.” What is love without a sense of safety and security? “Partners need to be able to safely provide us feedback. Asking for and humbly accepting feedback takes courage and is a strong statement of love,” says Webber.

“I know you’ve been having a tough day, and I just want you to remember that I’m here for you. I love you, and we’re in this together.” If your partner is having a difficult day, Adler says a simple message of encouragement can be the push they need to turn it around. “Reminding them that you’re on their team and willing to work through their issues alongside them helps them feel less alone and gives them a sense of hope,” she says. “Sending such a message is a gesture of empathy and compassion that can communicate much more than the words themselves.”

“I know we haven’t made weekend plans yet, but I preemptively made a reservation at the restaurant we’ve been meaning to check out!” Score for team husband or boyfriend. “Making plans ahead of time helps build connection and excitement within your relationship,” says Newman. “This action shows your partner how much you value spending time with them. Bonus points if it’s at a new spot where you can create more memories together.”

“I’m having a crazy day today, but I’m thinking of you lots. I can’t wait to give you big hugs and kisses when I’m home.” “Especially for partners who get anxious when long periods of time go by without hearing from you, this short text will take 30 seconds to type but will make her feel at ease for the rest of her day,” says Mouhtis. “You’re acknowledging that even when you’re busy, she’s still top of mind for you,” she further comments of this “small, quick gesture that goes a very long way.”

“You’re on my mind lots today, and I’m missing you already. Dreaming about fast-forwarding to when we’re sitting down to eat dinner and I can hear all about your day.” Portraying an active interest in your partner’s life will make her feel oh-so-adored.“This message shows how much you love the simple, mundane, and every day moments with your partner,” says Mouhtis. “Finding meaning and connection in the day-to-day, like sitting down to eat dinner together sans distractions, keeps the spark alive in your relationship more than sporadic grand gestures.”

“If I don’t notice your new haircut or lipstick or shirt, it is never because I’m not looking. It’s because all I see when I look at you is everything I love.” Often, per Zavislak women misinterpret men not noticing these changes as indifference, when, “according to almost every heterosexual male client with whom I have discussed it, it’s because they see us as they did when we met — forever!” Zavislak describes this as an incredibly comforting idea to women, especially on the days when women don’t feel great about how they look. “This message will not only communicate the transcendent nature of your love, it will also bail you out the next time you miss that new haircut,” she quips.

“I was reminiscing about our first date today. It feels like it was just yesterday, but it also feels like I’ve known you forever.” A trip down memory lane always makes for a sentimental gesture. “Sending your love a reminder of a specific memory from your relationship is a perfect way to give them a moment of pause during their day. It allows them to relive the warmth of past experiences while also building excitement for the future,” says Adler. “No matter how their day is going, a text like this can brighten it through the affirmation of your love.” Feel free to swap the reference to your first date to any meaningful recollections from your early days together.