Fantastic Lob Haircuts to Add to Your Mood Board

We know you’re still thinking about that short hairstyle you’ve had on your mind for months now. But allow us to present the perfect middle ground: a lob, also known as a long bob. Lobs are the one haircut that somehow flatter virtually all hair types and face shapes (they're basically the jeans from Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, but for hair). Proof: Each of the celebrities in the following gallery have vastly different face shapes, hair lengths, and textures, and yet each of their long bobs—ahem, lobs—look positively gorgeous.

Which all means you really, truly can't go wrong taking a chance and chopping off some hair. That Instagram saved collection you’ve been adding to is collecting dust, and so is your stylist’s chair. Need more convincing? Let these photos speak for themselves.

By Julia Marzovilla