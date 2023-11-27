35 Holiday-Inspired Baby Names

If you're looking for a baby name that invokes the holidays, we have the festive list for you.

It’s time to light the candles, deck the halls, and welcome your new arrival! If you’re one of those people who breaks out the sparkly decor immediately after Halloween and relishes every moment of the winter season, keep those festive feelings going all year long by looking to the holidays for baby name inspiration!

Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Chrismukkah, the winter solstice, or a unique amalgamation of all of the above, these festive baby names definitely bring the wonder and joy to every day—not just in December!

Baby Names Inspired by Christmas

Whether or not you celebrate the religious aspect of Christmas, these baby names will make every day feel like a holiday.

Noel or Noelle - Sure, it’s a little obvious, but Noel or Noelle are classic names that pay subtle homages to Christmas.

Mary - Though this traditional name has dipped in popularity in recent decades, we have a feeling Mary will have a comeback just like other “old-fashioned” names.

Casper - Meaning “bringer of treasure,” Casper (or Jasper) is derived from Gasper, who was one of the Three Wise Men.

Gabriel or Gabrielle - Name your little angel after the archangel of the Christmas story; this Hebrew name translates to “God is my strength.”

Angel - Hark, the herald angels sing! Listen to their choir and choose Angel, a unisex name that remains popular year after year.

Grace - Another classic name that never goes out of style is Grace. According to the Social Security website, Grace was #35 on the most popular baby names list for 2022.

Joy - There’s nothing more joyful than a new baby! Joy is a delightful choice for a first or middle name.

Eve - If your baby is born on December 24, why not lean in and name them Eve? This sweet and simple name means “life” and works well for an elegant first or middle name.

Clara - Is watching The Nutcracker a cherished holiday tradition? Look no further than its heroine for baby name inspiration.

Fritz - Clara’s little brother Fritz is another source of inspo; Fritz is a German name traditionally used as a nickname for Frederick or Frederich.

Emmanuel or Emmanuelle - This Biblical name means “God is with us” and is a truly timeless pick with a deep significance.

Nicholas - Name your little one after jolly old St. Nick himself! Nicholas is a classic name that rarely leaves the top 100 baby names list for good reason.

Claus or Klaus - If you have German ancestry, Klaus or Claus is a fun way to honor both your ancestors and the Christmas icon.

Jovie - This is a relatively newer entry in the Christmas-inspired canon; it’s the name of Zooey Deschanel’s character in the modern Christmas classic Elf.

Marley - Jacob Marley may not have been the nicest person in the world in Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, but the name itself is a total delight.

Baby Names Inspired by Hanukkah

The Festival of Lights is a celebration of miracles, and nothing is more miraculous than your sweet baby.

Judah - The Maccabees are at the center of the Hanukkah story, with Judah (or "Yehuda") and his brothers Shimon, Eliezer, Yonatan and Yochanan all playing an important role in the battle against the Greeks.

Lior - This Hebrew name means “light” or “I have light,” making it the perfect choice to honor the eight nights of Hanukkah.

Uriah - Another name that references “light,” Uriah is a Biblical name meaning “flame of God.”

Orel or Neri - Orel is a gender-neutral choice that means “light of God,” while Neri is a Hebrew name meaning “my light.”

Keren - You guessed it! This Hebrew name also means “light.”

Meira - Meira is a Hebrew name that means “giving light,” which is exactly what a new baby does for your family!

Matan, Matana - Your baby is a gift, so name them as such! Matan/Matana means “present.”

Shai - Like Matan, this gender-neutral Hebrew name means “gift” and works well for a first or middle name.

Golda or Goldie - Many families celebrate Hanukkah with gelt, chocolate coins covered in golden foil. Golda or Goldie is a cute way to reference this beloved tradition.

Baby Names Inspired by Kwanzaa

Kwanzaa is a weeklong holiday that was created in the ‘60s to celebrate African history and culture. Each day of Kwanzaa is dedicated to a specific purpose, including creativity and faith.

Nia - Nia is a popular Swahili name that means “purpose,” one of the seven key principles of Kwanzaa. Actress Nia Long is the most famous Nia in the United States, though it continues to be a popular choice for baby girls. Nya is a variation.

Imani - Imani is another tenant of Kwanzaa, meaning “faith” or “belief.” In 2022, it just about cracked the top 500 baby names in the United States, landing at #503. Amani is a variation.

Kuumba - Kuumba, another principle of the holiday, is the Swahili word for “creativity.”

Baby Names Inspired by Holiday Vibes

If you're just looking for a festive name that isn't necessarily tied to a specific religious or cultural holiday, we've got you covered there too.

Holiday - Go straight to the source with this delightful name that makes every day all the merrier. It has a vintage vibe that conjures images of a swingin’ ‘60s Christmas party.

Holly - It’s not the holidays without a pop of holly! This botanical-inspired name has always been a solid choice, though it previously peaked in popularity in the late ‘70s and ‘80s.

Ivy - You can’t have Holly without Ivy! Ivy is another plant-inspired baby name that subtly references the holiday season.

Snow - Go dashing through the snow with this unique, organic baby name inspired by a winter wonderland.

Solstice - Pay tribute to the winter solstice with this unique baby name. It’s not super common right now, so grab it before it starts trending!

Winter - Celebrate the solstice or the snowy season with this nature-centric name. Nicole Richie chose it for her daughter Harlow, whose middle name is Winter Kate.

Lucia - St. Lucia’s Day is a Scandinavian holiday celebrated near the winter solstice where young girls wear a white dress and wreath of lights on their heads, and the name itself also means “light.”



