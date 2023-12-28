35 Brutal But Funny Questions Gen Z And Millennials Had For Boomers In 2023

Hi again!

John M Lund Photography Inc / Getty Images

We went through X aka Twitter to see what questions people had for boomers in 2023, and here are some of the realest/funniest ones we could find...

As always, there will be a millennial follow-up after this!

1. Lawns:

Why do boomers care so much about lawns — human (@MattRigsNthings) August 4, 2023

Twitter: @MattRigsNthings

2. GPS:

Why do boomers love giving you directions after you already tell them you’re gonna use a GPS — Mike (@MichaelEbert_) December 28, 2023

Twitter: @MichaelEbert_

3. Using their phone with their index finger:

why do boomers use their index finger when they’re using their phone, i feel like it’s more work😭 — her. 🫧 (@soforthelow) November 3, 2023

Twitter: @soforthelow

4. Pronouncing the word "Italian":

Why do boomers say Italian like “eye-talian” — CD (@chadbakerbsm) April 7, 2023

Twitter: @chadbakerbsm

5. Cutting down trees:

Why do boomers have an irrepressible desire to cut down trees in their yard — David 🌲☦️ (@ricohboi) April 21, 2023

Twitter: @ricohboi

Jim Bastardo / Getty Images

6. Looking at bar tabs:

Why do boomers look at their bar tab like they’re deciphering the rosetta stone — emkato? (@EmKatMal) May 8, 2023

Twitter: @EmKatMal

7. Pronouncing "Pokémon":

Why do boomers unfailingly pronounce Pokémon as PokEmon — Arden Foxx (@arden_foxx) June 15, 2023

Twitter: @arden_foxx

8. Calling "computers" machines:

Why do boomers feel the need to call computers “machines” 🤔 — Andrew P. (@apoure25) June 17, 2023

Twitter: @apoure25

Katarzynabialasiewicz / Getty Images

9. Smacking things:

why do boomers think Smacking everything that doesn't Work fix it? — River 🇨🇦 (@Riverpottle) June 28, 2023

Twitter: @Riverpottle

10. Replying all:

why do boomers love the “reply all” option so much — lilz🦋 (@lilyfanali) July 25, 2023

Twitter: @lilyfanali

11. Hating self-checkout:

why do boomers act like having to scan their own items at check out is going to kill them — qjingle (@jdkhow) August 1, 2023

Twitter: @jdkhow

12. Having 5+ TV remotes:

Why do boomers always have 5+ TV remotes — JJ (@dare80music) November 12, 2023

Twitter: @dare80music

Peter Dazeley / Getty Images

13. Slot machine phone games:

why do boomers love slot machine phone games — ashley 🌈 (@ashwenis) July 6, 2023

Twitter: @ashwenis

14. Speaking in emojis:

why do boomers insist on speaking in emojis sometimes ??????? pic.twitter.com/4ZUcAGUBAS — free 🇵🇸 (@ShutUpShira) June 28, 2023

Twitter: @ShutUpShira

15. Sharing health issues on social media:

I'm sorry, but why do Boomers feel the need to share all of their health issues AND include gruesome pictures of them on Facebook?! — Jenn ♊ (@JennxRIOT) November 18, 2023

Twitter: @JennxRIOT

16. Crossing their arms and sighing:

why do boomers think crossing their arms, sighing and shaking their head will make a line move any faster — danni 🎱 BSN, RN (@danniwulf) November 20, 2023

Twitter: @danniwulf

17. Commenting on Facebook videos:

why do boomers comment on facebook videos like they're talking to the people in the videos — Rev. Sunday W. Bones (@sundaybones) November 25, 2023

Twitter: @sundaybones

18. Staring into windows:

Why do boomers get really close to windows of cafes/shops/etc to stare at you? You know we can see you right? It's not a one way mirror — 𝕃𝐨𝕥𝐭𝕚𝐞 (@lotttiiee) December 1, 2023

Twitter: @lotttiiee

Jan Nevidal / Getty Images

19. "...":

Why do Boomers love to put ... After a message — Jonny (@Hennathon) December 6, 2023

Twitter: @Hennathon

20. Sneezing and coughing directly into their hands:

why do boomers love sneezing and coughing directly into their hands… pic.twitter.com/mUIg8I6whB — she 🫵🏾 aint no diva (@blackcindyy) December 14, 2023

Twitter: @blackcindyy

21. Hating roundabouts:

why do boomers hate roundabouts? this isnt a joke im genuinely curious, they are always rageposting about roundabouts on facebook — Brown (@brrowwnn) December 24, 2023

Twitter: @brrowwnn

22. Giving Visa gift cards instead of cash:

why do boomers insist on giving visa giftcards rather than cash ?? like i’m grateful but why include processing fees and extra steps for everybody involved — M (@KYLERafk) December 26, 2023

Twitter: @KYLERafk

23. Disobeying Google Maps:

Why do boomers have the urge to disobey google maps directions?It is like they are trying to prove they know more than the machine — Diego Añez (@diegoanez31) August 8, 2023

Twitter: @diegoanez31

24. Cursive:

Why do boomers care so much about cursive. — Erik (@Renmauzuo) August 18, 2023

Twitter: @Renmauzuo

Halfpoint Images / Getty Images

25. Announcing the ethnicity of anyone non-white:

Why do boomers have to announce the ethnicity of anyone who is non-white? — Tross (@ambertross) January 4, 2023

Twitter: @ambertross

26. Calling "likes" and "views," "hits":

Why do boomers refer to Likes and Views as “hits”? “My post got 20 hits” — AlexisRae (@Uhlexsus_Rae) February 1, 2023

Twitter: @Uhlexsus_Rae

27. Calling weed "pot":

Why do boomers say pot — ♡waifu♡ (@LordZoeee) February 11, 2023

Twitter: @LordZoeee

Violetastoimenova / Getty Images

28. Caring a little too much about the half-time show:

Why do boomers act like they’re the target audience for Super Bowl performances 😭😭 — Anna Jones (@annaajonesss) February 13, 2023

Twitter: @annaajonesss

29. Always calling back:

Why do boomers feel the need to call like just text back??? — 𝕵𝖆𝖈𝖐𝖎𝖊 🖤 (@gl1ttergh0ul) March 3, 2023

Twitter: @gl1ttergh0ul

30. Texting their kids scary news articles:

Why do Boomers randomly text their kids with shit they’ve seen in the media to scare them — Jennifer Nopez (@jloves2cook2) March 9, 2023

Twitter: @jloves2cook2

31. Saying the word "Chipotle" wrong:

Why do boomers think chipotle rhymes with Nick Nolte — George Barr (@georgebarr) February 20, 2023

Twitter: @georgebarr

Rasica / Getty Images

32. Listening to things in public on full volume:

Why do boomers do everything on their phone at top volume — PUNKish (@OrganicGuilt) March 13, 2023

Twitter: @OrganicGuilt

33. Holding your phone when you show them a photo:

Why do boomers need to hold your phone to look at a photo you’re showing them? — Yassified to Maintain Anonymity (@its_skellie) September 10, 2023

Twitter: @its_skellie

34. Capitalizing and putting random words into quotes:

Why do boomers put random words in quotation marks and also randomly capitalise words — acacia ☃️🪴 (@AcaciaBegley) October 9, 2023

Twitter: @AcaciaBegley

35. And lastly...

Why do boomers on social media comment like they're contributing to the nation — Calcium (@soemonegetclap) October 29, 2023

Twitter: @soemonegetclap