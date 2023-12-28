35 Brutal But Funny Questions Gen Z And Millennials Had For Boomers In 2023
Hi again!
We went through X aka Twitter to see what questions people had for boomers in 2023, and here are some of the realest/funniest ones we could find...
As always, there will be a millennial follow-up after this!
1. Lawns:
Why do boomers care so much about lawns
— human (@MattRigsNthings) August 4, 2023
2. GPS:
Why do boomers love giving you directions after you already tell them you’re gonna use a GPS
— Mike (@MichaelEbert_) December 28, 2023
3. Using their phone with their index finger:
why do boomers use their index finger when they’re using their phone, i feel like it’s more work😭
— her. 🫧 (@soforthelow) November 3, 2023
4. Pronouncing the word "Italian":
Why do boomers say Italian like “eye-talian”
— CD (@chadbakerbsm) April 7, 2023
5. Cutting down trees:
Why do boomers have an irrepressible desire to cut down trees in their yard
— David 🌲☦️ (@ricohboi) April 21, 2023
6. Looking at bar tabs:
Why do boomers look at their bar tab like they’re deciphering the rosetta stone
— emkato? (@EmKatMal) May 8, 2023
7. Pronouncing "Pokémon":
Why do boomers unfailingly pronounce Pokémon as PokEmon
— Arden Foxx (@arden_foxx) June 15, 2023
8. Calling "computers" machines:
Why do boomers feel the need to call computers “machines” 🤔
— Andrew P. (@apoure25) June 17, 2023
9. Smacking things:
why do boomers think Smacking everything that doesn't Work fix it?
— River 🇨🇦 (@Riverpottle) June 28, 2023
10. Replying all:
why do boomers love the “reply all” option so much
— lilz🦋 (@lilyfanali) July 25, 2023
11. Hating self-checkout:
why do boomers act like having to scan their own items at check out is going to kill them
— qjingle (@jdkhow) August 1, 2023
12. Having 5+ TV remotes:
Why do boomers always have 5+ TV remotes
— JJ (@dare80music) November 12, 2023
13. Slot machine phone games:
why do boomers love slot machine phone games
— ashley 🌈 (@ashwenis) July 6, 2023
14. Speaking in emojis:
why do boomers insist on speaking in emojis sometimes ??????? pic.twitter.com/4ZUcAGUBAS
— free 🇵🇸 (@ShutUpShira) June 28, 2023
15. Sharing health issues on social media:
I'm sorry, but why do Boomers feel the need to share all of their health issues AND include gruesome pictures of them on Facebook?!
— Jenn ♊ (@JennxRIOT) November 18, 2023
16. Crossing their arms and sighing:
why do boomers think crossing their arms, sighing and shaking their head will make a line move any faster
— danni 🎱 BSN, RN (@danniwulf) November 20, 2023
17. Commenting on Facebook videos:
why do boomers comment on facebook videos like they're talking to the people in the videos
— Rev. Sunday W. Bones (@sundaybones) November 25, 2023
18. Staring into windows:
Why do boomers get really close to windows of cafes/shops/etc to stare at you? You know we can see you right? It's not a one way mirror
— 𝕃𝐨𝕥𝐭𝕚𝐞 (@lotttiiee) December 1, 2023
19. "...":
Why do Boomers love to put ... After a message
— Jonny (@Hennathon) December 6, 2023
20. Sneezing and coughing directly into their hands:
why do boomers love sneezing and coughing directly into their hands… pic.twitter.com/mUIg8I6whB
— she 🫵🏾 aint no diva (@blackcindyy) December 14, 2023
21. Hating roundabouts:
why do boomers hate roundabouts? this isnt a joke im genuinely curious, they are always rageposting about roundabouts on facebook
— Brown (@brrowwnn) December 24, 2023
22. Giving Visa gift cards instead of cash:
why do boomers insist on giving visa giftcards rather than cash ?? like i’m grateful but why include processing fees and extra steps for everybody involved
— M (@KYLERafk) December 26, 2023
23. Disobeying Google Maps:
Why do boomers have the urge to disobey google maps directions?It is like they are trying to prove they know more than the machine
— Diego Añez (@diegoanez31) August 8, 2023
24. Cursive:
Why do boomers care so much about cursive.
— Erik (@Renmauzuo) August 18, 2023
25. Announcing the ethnicity of anyone non-white:
Why do boomers have to announce the ethnicity of anyone who is non-white?
— Tross (@ambertross) January 4, 2023
26. Calling "likes" and "views," "hits":
Why do boomers refer to Likes and Views as “hits”? “My post got 20 hits”
— AlexisRae (@Uhlexsus_Rae) February 1, 2023
27. Calling weed "pot":
Why do boomers say pot
— ♡waifu♡ (@LordZoeee) February 11, 2023
28. Caring a little too much about the half-time show:
Why do boomers act like they’re the target audience for Super Bowl performances 😭😭
— Anna Jones (@annaajonesss) February 13, 2023
29. Always calling back:
Why do boomers feel the need to call like just text back???
— 𝕵𝖆𝖈𝖐𝖎𝖊 🖤 (@gl1ttergh0ul) March 3, 2023
30. Texting their kids scary news articles:
Why do Boomers randomly text their kids with shit they’ve seen in the media to scare them
— Jennifer Nopez (@jloves2cook2) March 9, 2023
31. Saying the word "Chipotle" wrong:
Why do boomers think chipotle rhymes with Nick Nolte
— George Barr (@georgebarr) February 20, 2023
32. Listening to things in public on full volume:
Why do boomers do everything on their phone at top volume
— PUNKish (@OrganicGuilt) March 13, 2023
33. Holding your phone when you show them a photo:
Why do boomers need to hold your phone to look at a photo you’re showing them?
— Yassified to Maintain Anonymity (@its_skellie) September 10, 2023
34. Capitalizing and putting random words into quotes:
Why do boomers put random words in quotation marks and also randomly capitalise words
— acacia ☃️🪴 (@AcaciaBegley) October 9, 2023
35. And lastly...
Why do boomers on social media comment like they're contributing to the nation
— Calcium (@soemonegetclap) October 29, 2023