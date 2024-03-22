33 Times Taylor Swift Was a Boss

If there's one musician who really understands the power of her fandom, it's Taylor Swift. She has the ability to release (and re-release) hit songs, go on a record-breaking tour, get people excited for her to show up to a football game to support her boyfriend, and debut some epic street style, all in the same year! Swifties—devoted Swift fans—have an encyclopedic understanding of her music and life, in part because she has had such a long and successful career for such a young age, but also because she deliberately communicates to her fans as friends through social media and through her work. If you want to get lost in a four-hour conversation, ask a Swiftie about their favorite Easter eggs from her music, videos, and life. Swift's ability to connect and hold her fans' interest is unparalleled.

Frankly, it's hard to limit a list of her best decisions; Swift has evolved her style (musical and otherwise) in myriad different ways. The research for this article isn't just limited to her enormous output out in the world—we asked Swifties to weigh in directly about what they loved most about her brilliance. Read on for all the key times Taylor Swift was an absolute boss.