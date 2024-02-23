34 Genuinely Terrible Landlords That — Fine, I'm Going To Say It — Need To Get A Real Job

1.This landlord provided THIS as a bed in a furnished apartment.

2.This landlord made it impossible for a tenant to enter their own apartment.

3.This landlord claimed this was "central AC."

4.This landlord replaced a nice fireplace with THIS.

5.This landlord expected a tenant to take out their old oven and install a new one — by themselves.

6.This landlord — who already didn't allow cooking after 8 p.m. — sent this super dramatic text about a tenant cooking with garlic.

7.This landlord provided "open air" laundry.

8.This landlord tried to claim a hat was in an "acid wash" style instead of being covered in mold.

9.This landlord poured concrete right outside a tenant's front door without warning.

10.This landlord "fixed" a hole in the wall WITH A LITERAL PAPER PLATE.

11.This landlord advertised "new wood flooring," then left it unfinished and covered it up with a carpet.

12.This landlord refused to clean up vomit in the lobby.

13.This landlord did the equivalent of offering staff a pizza party over a raise.

14.This landlord tried to evict their own sister.

15.This landlord claimed there was nothing wrong with their water.

16.This landlord is lucky they didn't have a serious fire on their hands.

17.This landlord — who constantly turned off the water, btw — had it turned off for basically a full day with almost no warning.

18.And this landlord didn't warn the tenant until AFTER the shut-off happened.

19.This landlord had ridiculous "guidelines" for tenants, including not having sex in their residence.

20.This landlord asked for a small pot that was being used to weigh down a drying painting to be immediately removed.

21.This landlord literally installed a camera in a tenant's unit.

22.This landlord put up this awful notice, basically saying they can use their image to advertise the apartment in whatever way they want.

23.This landlord gave 10 minutes notice for showing a tenant's apartment.

24.This landlord opened a tenant's package and clearly wore their shoes.

25.This landlord canceled a tenant's lease via a whiteboard message.

26.This landlord made it impossible for this front door to open.

27.This landlord blamed tenants for burst pipes.

28.This landlord thought this was safe.

29.And this landlord was unbothered about the likelihood of starting a fire.

30.This landlord was clearly out of line.

31.This landlord tried to charge tenants for basic service calls, which is the one thing you're not supposed to have to pay for while renting.

32.This landlord PAINTED a BATHTUB.

33.This landlord "fixed" a crack in the parking garage like this.

34.And finally, let's end on the landlord who thought *this* was an acceptable painting job.