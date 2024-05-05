34 Cinco de Mayo food deals for a freebie fiesta

Every year on May 5, we get to celebrate Mexican culture and food (and indulge in a few drinks!) on Cinco de Mayo. This year’s celebration falls on a Sunday and many restaurants are offering discounted drinks, meals and more.

Below, we’ve rounded up a plethora of deals to help you kick off your own Cinco de Mayo festivities. But hurry, they won’t be around for long!

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant

On May 5, Abuelo’s is serving up the following $5 deals while supplies last:

Grande Mexicano draft beer ( served in a 22-ounce stadium cup)

Mexican Flag Margarita (served in a 16-ounce Abuelo’s cup)

La Grandeza Margarita (frozen or on the rocks)

Chile con queso appetizer

Bad Daddy’s

Participating Bad Daddy’s locations will be selling $2.50 LocoRitas May 4 — 5.

Baja Fresh

Baja Fresh rewards members can get $5.55 off online orders of $20 or more (pre-tax) using the code BAJACINCO through May 5.

Bar Louie

Bar Louie is serving several drink deals over Cinco de Mayo weekend, including the following:

$3 Sauza Silver Sidecars

$3 Corona bottles

$4 Modelo draft

$5 Mexican Candy shot

$8 Dos Sauza margaritas

Between May 3 — 5, rewards members will also earn double points on chicken nachos.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s

Participating Beef ‘O’ Brady’s locations will give you free queso when you order chips and salsa.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos

When Bubbakoo’s Burritos loyalty members order a full-price entree on May 5, they’ll get one free. The free entree comes via a coupon redeemable between May 6 — 12.

Through May 5, all customers can also use the code CINCO10 to get 10% off all catering.

California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen has several Cinco de Mayo offers, including an all-day happy hour:

$5 starters, including white corn guacamole and chips and Mexican street corn

$7 drinks, including Casa Paloma, a fresh agave lime margarita and Endless Sunshine

$9 for a 7-inch Green Chili Enchilada Pizza and Spicy Chipotle Chicken Pizza, plus a draft beer

Casey’s

Casey’s customers can take advantage of three deals on Cinco de Mayo:

Large Taco Pizza for $14 (use the code TACO)

Buy-one-get-one 50% off any large single topping pizza (use the code BOGO)

Buy any large pizza, get $3 breadsticks (use the code STICKS)

Chili’s

Chili’s is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with the following offers:

$5 Tequila Trifecta margarita

$6 margarita of the month (this month it’s Tito’s Watermelon Spritz)

Free order of chips and salsa every day when you join the Chili’s rewards program

Chipotle

Through May 5, Chipotle customers can take advantage of a $0 delivery fee when they order on the restaurant’s app or website and use the code CINCO24.

Jose Cuervo

The Jose Cuervo company is running a giveaway and offering one winner the opportunity to take home $1,000.

Dave & Buster’s

Dave & Buster’s is offering customers $5 Tres Tequila Rita margaritas on May 5.

Del Taco

Del Taco has several offers in store to help rewards members celebrate Cinco de Mayo:

May 3 — 5: Spend $10 on the restaurant’s app or website, get a free burrito (limit of one per person, not valid with other deals or third-party delivery)

$0 delivery fee with $15 orders on the restaurant’s app or website (not valid with third-party delivery)

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco has the following deals in store for Cinco de Mayo:

April 29 — May 5: Get $20 off a $100 catering order (Loco Rewards members only)

April 29 — May 5: Buy a $50 eGift card, get a $10 bonus

May 3: Buy a carnitas stuffed quesadilla, get one free (Loco Rewards members only)

May 4: Buy a 2 Carnitas Tacos Combo, get two carnitas tacos free (Loco Rewards members only)

May 5: Get two free shredded chicken crunchy tacos with an in-app purchase of $10 or more and a $0 delivery fee all day long (Loco Rewards members only)

Jack in the Box

Between May 3 — 5, Jack in the Box has the following deals in store for rewards members: free tiny tacos or meat lovers burrito with each order over $5 and two tacos for $0.99.

Kona Grill

Kona Grill is offering customers $5 tacos and drinks on Cinco de Mayo.

Margs

Margs, a brand of sparkling margaritas, is offering TODAY.com readers 20% off all orders between May 5 — 15 using the code TODAYCINCO20.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Moe’s Southwest Grill rewards members can order $5.55 burritos or bowls on May 5 at participating locations. The single-use offer can’t be combined with other deals or rewards.

In addition, the first 30 customers that visit the restaurant on Cinco de Mayo will take home a free T-shirt.

On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

On the Border is serving $5 queso and the following $5 drinks between May 1 — 5: Cinco Rita and Mexican draft beer. There will also be daily premium drink specials starting at $9.99.

Papa Murphy’s

Papa Murphy’s customers can get $5 off a purchase of $20 or more at participating locations on Cinco de Mayo.

Peet’s Coffee

On May 5, Peet’s Coffee customers can take advantage of a flat fee on the chain’s Southwest Breakfast Burrito when they buy any barista beverage.

Pokeworks

Between May 4 — 5, Pokeworks is offering customers $2 off a regular or large Poke Your Way burrito in-store or online using the code POKEROLL.

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe

In honor of Cinco de Mayo, Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe is serving $5 frozen margaritas and $6 flavored margaritas.

Simple Times Mixers

Simple Times Mixers brand is discounting its Margarita Bundle by $10 (no code required) for Cinco de Mayo.

Smokey Bones

Smokey Bones will have drink specials starting at $5 on Cinco de Mayo.

STK Steakhouse

STK Steakhouse is serving $5 tacos and tequila shots on May 5.

Taco Bell Cantina

When you buy two beers at Taco Bell Cantina on May 5, you’ll get two free tacos. In addition, the restaurant is offering $2 off an additional shot on Twisted Freeze drinks.

Taco John’s

If you’re a member of the Taco John’s rewards program, you can score a free beef Taco Bravo when you spend $5 or more on Cinco de Mayo in-store or in the restaurant’s app. To take advantage of the offer, you have to join the loyalty program and download the app by May 4.

TGI Fridays

TGI Fridays will extend its $5 happy hour to Sunday, May 5, in honor of Cinco de Mayo. The restaurant is also offering $5 chips and queso.

The Brass Tap

The Brass Tap is giving away free chips and salsa at participating locations when you make any purchase on Cinco de Mayo.

The Greene Turtle

On May 5, The Greene Turtle is pouring $1 classic margaritas, $4 Coronas and $6 Teremana Reposado shots at participating locations.

Tocaya Modern Mexican

Tocaya is running five days of giveaways on social media in honor of Cinco de Mayo. Prizes include free drinks and appetizers, a $500 Tocaya gift card and free catering.

Truly

TODAY.com readers can use the code TrulyFiesta20 on GiveThemBeer.com to save 20% on the brand’s Truly Fiesta Pack, which comes with Truly Tequila Soda in each flavor, chamoy-dusted gummy worms, Truly taco holders and Truly pennant flags.

Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks has several offers in store for Cinco de Mayo, including a wide array of drinks ranging in price from $5 to $12.50. The restaurant will also offer $17 import beer buckets and a $20.50 Cincoro Hall of Fame margarita.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com