This $33 Lightweight Jacket Is an Amazon Best-seller — and It's One of Oprah's Favorites

It’s the perfect, packable top layer for fall.

Travel + Leisure / Madison Woiten

With every new season comes an onslaught of fresh trends, and this year, shackets (shirt-jackets) are having a moment. Thankfully, Oprah Winfrey (and Amazon) have come in clutch with the best option for nailing this sleek style without breaking the bank. Recently featured on Oprah’s Favorite Things 2023 List and a best-seller at Amazon, the 32 Degrees Lightweight Shirt Jacket is a cozy and packable top layer that’s practically built for cold-weather traveling — and the best part is that it’s just $33 at Amazon.

As for why Winfrey likes it so much, the media icon shared that “a packable little shacket — part shirt, part jacket — will be just the thing for anyone who enjoys the great outdoors.” However, if you’re not the biggest fan of camping or hiking, that doesn’t mean this top layer won’t be a great fit. In fact, she even added that “at this price, the definition of outdoors might include lots of indoor folks.”

Made from lightweight quilted nylon material, this ultra-soft shacket is the perfect outerwear option for everything from fall travels to Europe, or a day trip to your local apple orchard or pumpkin patch. The flattering fit of this coat will make it an instant classic in your closet, and the interior is insulated with Cloudfill recycled polyester that effectively protects your body from the chill of the season.

But, it's the details of this shacket where it really shines, and a tag-free label ensures that you’ll never have to worry about the scratching sensation of added material at your neck. A stylish, folded collar adds an extra layer of protection against the elements, and the coat features four sizable pockets that are secured with snaps so your belongings will remain safe and secure while bustling around during a day of sightseeing. Plus, shoppers have their choice of three winter-ready shades, with sizes ranging from XS to 2XL.

Not only has this versatile shacket earned a stamp of approval from Winfrey, but it's also won over shoppers with its affordable price point and sensible design. The coat is still a relatively new addition to the retailer, but it has quickly gained popularity with customers, as one featured quote on the product page raves that “it is so warm but not bulky.” The shopper also added that it’s “one of the best purchases” that they've made “this season.”

No matter what your plans for the fall and winter include, the 32 Degrees Women’s Lightweight Recycled Poly-Fill Shirt Jacket is the ideal top layer to keep you cozy, comfortable, and stylish, whether you’re embarking on a brisk walking tour or setting up camp in the great outdoors for the evening. A best-seller on Amazon and a recent addition to Oprah’s Favorite Things List, this packable-yet-insulated shacket is the easiest choice that you could make when deciding what to pack in your suitcase — and it’s only $33.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $33.

