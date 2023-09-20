This New 33-Foot Hybrid Tender Is Equipped With Stylish Gullwing Doors

Sturge & Toth has penned a sharp new fleet for fellow British outfit Falcon Tenders.

Named after an ancient Roman sword, the Gladius line will include a number of sleek tenders that can be tailored to seafarers. The first model, known as the Gladius Gullwing Limousine, aims to combine the charm of a Venetian gentleman’s tender with the tech of modern runabouts.

Spanning 33 feet, the hybrid newcomer showcases sleek lines inspired by its namesake. The hull will be crafted from green epoxy composites and finished in high gloss paint that shines bright like a sword. The studio says the limousine also takes design cues from the dynamic swordfish and can move through the water in an equally swift fashion.

The sleek exterior.

The vessel is equipped with a diesel-electric propulsion system and lithium battery banks. It can cruise to up to 10 knots on electricity alone or hit a top speed of 35 knots with diesel power. The setup also reduces emissions, noise, and vibrations while improving fuel efficiency.

Stepping onboard, the convertible cabin is fitted with stylish gullwing doors that add a retro-futuristic feel. Think a DeLorean of the high seas. It also sports a retractable glass top that can be opened up in sunny weather.

The light-filled interior.

The spacious light-filled interior is outfitted with entertainment screens, ambient lighting, Champagne coolers, and plush seating for up to 12 passengers. All fixtures and fittings are made from high-quality materials such as polished 316-grade stainless steel, while the upholstery and finishes can be customized to personal tastes. The studio says its sample library includes selections from the industry’s best suppliers. Highlights include Scottish Muirhead leather sofas, bamboo paneling, and ceramic flooring.

“In this vessel, we have distilled the very essence of our craft, and it stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to beauty, performance, and the relentless pursuit of the extraordinary,” studio cofounder Toby Sturge said in a statement.

Let’s see if the rest of the fleet is as sharp as the inagural limousine.

