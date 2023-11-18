Here are 33 festive Christmas events taking place around Louisville this year
This holiday season, there's no shortage of festive events taking place around Louisville. From Fete de Noel at Paristown and Lights Under Louisville to Christmas teas, wreath-making, and ornament-making, there's something for everyone. So, take a look at the events in date order below and plan your next holiday adventure. It will be sure to add a little holly, jolly to your life.
Happy Holidays!
Lights Under Louisville
WHAT: The 30-minute drive through the winding cavern includes over 40 themed displays, approximately 900 Christmas light displays, four LED light tunnels, two laser sections and over 6.5 million points of light. On the Christmas Express, visitors will be driven through the holiday adventure in the open-air tram.
WHERE: Mega Cavern, 1841 Taylor Ave.
WHEN: Now through Jan. 1. Lights Under Louisville hours: 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Thanksgiving and Christmas, 5:30-10 p.m. Christmas Express hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
MORE INFORMATION: Admission: car, truck, SUV and minivan: $42.99; priority pass standard vehicle, $89.88. Full-size van/limo/RV/small school bus, full-size school bus and motor coach must call 877-614-6342 to order tickets that are only valid Sunday-Thursday. Christmas Express: $21.99. lightsunderlouisville.com.
Fête De Noël: Winter Holiday Festival
WHAT: Start the holiday season at Paristown’s annual Fête De Noël (Festival of Christmas) Winter Holiday Festival, a six-week winter wonderland featuring an outdoor ice-skating rink, photos with Santa, the Brent Street Holiday Market, trackless train rides and so much more. Skate, shop, eat, and drink in the heart of Paristown. Enjoy festive cocktails and refreshments from the four bars, five restaurants, and Jeff's Donuts. Presented by Stock Yards Bank & Trust
WHERE: Christy’s Garden, 720 Brent St.
WHEN: The skating rink opens Nov. 24; Holiday Market and Paristown Express open Nov. 25.
MORE INFORMATION: Presented by Stock Yards Bank & Trust. paristown.com/fetedenoel.
Ice Rink Schedule: A full schedule can be found online. $15 per person, per 60-minute skate session and includes skate rental. Tickets can be purchased in Paristown at Christy’s Garden Skate Shack.
Brent Street Holiday Market: Thanksgiving weekend: Nov. 24-25, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Nov. 26, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. After that: Thursday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (through Dec. 17). Dec. 18-23, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free.
Paristown Express: Take a magical ride around the Paristown Arts District on this fully custom trackless train. Thanksgiving weekend: Nov. 24-26, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. After that Nov. 30: Thursday and Friday, 4-6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (through Dec. 17). Dec. 18 through Jan. 2: Monday and Tuesday, 3-6 p.m.; Wednesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Christmas Eve, noon to 4 p.m.; closed Christmas day; Dec. 26 through Jan. 2, noon to 6 p.m.
Photos with Santa. Hours: Dec. 2-3, 9-10, 16-17-23, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Personal photos are permitted and encouraged. $10 and includes admission for up to six for one ‘take your own’ photo session.
Special events: Movie nights, karaoke on ice, Kentuckiana Pride's 3rd annual "Drag Queens On Ice," Paristown Hall concerts and more. For a full list of events, visit the website.
Design Your-Own Interactive Activity at Flame Run
WHAT: Flame Run offers patrons a chance to try their hands in the art of blown glass by creating a piece of their own alongside an artist. Design your own ornament, snowman, pumpkin, stemless wine glass, bourbon glass, ornament bowl, or vase.
WHERE: Flame Run Gallery, 828 E. Market St.
WHEN: Nov. 24 through Jan. 1. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. by appointment.
COST: Ornament, $40; snowman $50; stemless wine glass, bourbon glass, candy ornament bowl are $65, and vase, $100
MORE INFORMATION: 502-584-5353, 502-584-5332; flamerun.com.
'The Polar Express' at Sauerbeck Family Drive-In
WHAT: The drive-in will show one of the best Christmas movies of all time featuring Tom Hanks in "The Polar Express." See Santa or Mrs. Claus, get treats at the drive-thru treat station (hot chocolate, candy cane, Christmas cookies and Silver Bell) and an on-screen introduction from Santa and Mrs. Claus of a reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas."
WHERE: Sauerbeck Family Drive-In, 3210 D.W. Griffith Lane, La Grange, Kentucky
WHEN: Nov. 24, Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22, 6-8:30 p.m.
COST: Pricing is per carload of up to six people. If you have more than six people in your car, you may add up to two additional admissions for $8 each
MORE INFORMATION: sauerbeckfamilydrivein.com.
Family Friendly Wizard Brewfest & Movie Night
WHAT: Join witches and wizards as magic is cast onto the Lynn Family Stadium jumbo screen with a holiday movie classic followed by a magical brewfest for kids and adults. Presented by Lynn Family Stadium and A Wizard’s Christmas.
WHERE: Lynn Family Stadium, 350 Adams St.
WHEN: Nov. 25, 4-11 p.m.
Movie, 5-7 p.m.: Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone
Brewfest, 7-11 p.m.: For adults: Walk through a magical alley with fun photo-ops, shop for the perfect holiday gift, enjoy wizard cocktail samples provided by Kroger, (additional cash bar beverages available), dance the night away to a live band, enjoy some up-close magic, purchase tasty treats and enter the costume contest to win amazing prizes. For the kids: Enjoy walking down the brewfest's magical alley market with face paintings, games, and balloon artists, dance to the live music, color wizard masterpieces, and enjoy treats.
COST: Movie tickets: $10, $5 children. Brewfest: $20, $10 children
MORE INFORMATION: worldofwizarding.com/loucitysoccer.
30th Annual Southern Lights Holiday Festival
WHAT: Drive through a three-mile dazzling holiday light display with more than a million lights. Visit the Holiday Village featuring visits with Santa, Animal Land, model trains, and more. Presented by Friends of Coal.
WHERE: Kentucky Horse Park, 4075 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky
WHEN: Nov. 24 through Dec. 31. Daily 5:30-10 p.m. (closed Christmas Day).
COST: $35 per carload
MORE INFORMATION: khpfoundation.org/southern-lights.
Yuletide at Yew Dell
WHAT: See the whimsical train village, holiday trees, sparkling lights, and décor displays with photo opportunities on the lighted path, say hello to Santa, plus, snacks, beverages (for kids and adults), and other surprises. Sponsored by Wilson & Muir Bank & Trust Co. Advance tickets are recommended with limited walkup availability each night.
WHERE: Yew Dell Botanical Gardens, 6220 Old La Grange Road
WHEN: Nov. 24-25. Dec. 1-2, 8-9; 15-16, 5-7 p.m. and 7-9 p.m.
COST: Tickets start at $12, $7 for ages 6-17 and 65 and older, free for ages 5 and younger. Members, $9, $5 for ages 6-17 and 65 and older. Children 5 and younger are free, but they require a ticket for entry
MORE INFORMATION: 502-241-4788; yewdellgardens.org.
The Ark Encounter
WHAT: The Ark will be decorated with colorful lights that will illuminate the life-size 510-foot-long Ark. Enjoy the stunning ‘Encounter the Wonder’ animated show on a 70-foot LED screen, Christmas concerts, camel rides, live animal encounters, dining (available until 7 p.m.), carousel rides, exhibits and more.
WHERE: 1 Ark Encounter Drive, Williamstown, Kentucky
WHEN: Nov. 24 through Dec. 30, 5-8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday (closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day).
MORE INFORMATION: Admission is free. Parking $10. arkencounter.com/christmas.
Christmas Town at Creation Museum
WHAT: Tour the dazzling garden of lights, reflect on the true meaning of the season at the live nativity, enjoy a special holiday dinner (available until 7 p.m.), see The Christmas Star Planetarium Show ($9, $6 for ages 5-10), children's playground, animals and the Wonder SFX Show.
WHERE: 2800 Bullittsburg Church Road, Petersburg, Kentucky
WHEN: Nov. 24 through Dec. 30, 5-8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday (closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day).
MORE INFORMATION: Admission is free unless noted. Parking $10. creationmuseum.org.
Miracle On Market
WHAT: Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar that serves holiday cocktails in a festive setting. Feature festive original cocktails, over-the-top decorations, and new mug designs.
WHERE: Galaxie Bar, 732 E. Market
WHEN: Through Dec. 31. Sunday-Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight; Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.
MORE INFORMATION: miracleonmarketlouisville.com.
Blackacre Holiday House Tour
WHAT: Tour the festively decorated 1844 Presley Tyler House and learn about some of the Christmas traditions that began during the 19th century. Tours are led by docents dressed in period attire. Also on display, is a 65-piece Thomas Kincaid Christmas village with a moving train.
WHERE: Blackacre Conservancy, 3200 Tucker Station Road
WHEN: Nov. 26, Dec. 3, 10, 17, 1- 4 p.m.
COST: $7
MORE INFORMATION: blackacreconservancy.org.
Buffalo Trace Lighting of the Trace/Holiday Lights at the Distillery
WHAT: Kick off the holiday season at the distillery with family-friendly activities, the lighting of the distillery, and a visit from Santa.
Holiday Lights at the Distillery. Buffalo Trace Distillery drive-through route features lights in various displays that include Santa, elves, reindeer, and buffalos (Nov. 30-Dec. 25).
WHERE: 113 Great Buffalo Trace, in Frankfort
WHEN: Nov. 30-Dec. 25, 5:30-8:30 p.m. (lights will not open on Nov. 30, until 7:30 p.m. to accommodate the Lighting of the Trace).
Lighting of Trace Schedule: Nov. 30
5:30 p.m.: Holiday stories, carols, shopping and more
6:30 p.m.: Lighting of Trace and visit from Santa
7 p.m.: Pictures and cookies with Santa
COST: Free
MORE INFORMATION: Reservations are not needed. buffalotracedistillery.com/events/upcoming.html.
33rd Annual WinterFair
WHAT: Features more than 50 juried artists with ceramics, wood, mixed media, fiber, photography, sculpture, glass, jewelry and more. There will also be food including vegetarian, soups and desserts and an art raffle.
WHERE: All Peoples (formerly Thomas Jefferson Unitarian Church), 4936 Brownsboro Road
WHEN: Dec. 1, 2-7 p.m.; Dec. 2, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
COST: Free
MORE INFORMATION: allpeoplesuu.com.
Gardens Aglimmer at Waterfront Botanical Gardens
WHAT: A self-guided walking tour through the gardens' festive lights and illuminated displays including giant flowers, snowflakes, deer and a twinkling archway. Visit Santa and his sleigh in the Graeser Family Education Center and Mrs. Claus' Cottage in the Ellen T. Leslie Botanical Classrooms. There will be holiday beverages for purchase in the Jingle All the Way Cafe. Sponsored by Louisville Public Media, KPFF Consulting Engineers, Brown-Forman, Perkins & Will and Calhoun Construction Services.
WHERE: Waterfront Botanical Gardens, 1435 Frankfort Ave.
WHERE: Dec. 1-2, 7-10, 14-23, 27-30, 5:45-9 p.m.
COST: $17, $10.50 for ages 3-12; members, $12, $8 for ages 3-12, free for ages 2 and younger.
MORE INFORMATION: Reservations must be made in advance online. No admission will be sold at the door. waterfrontgardens.org.
3rd Turn Oldham Gardens Christmas Market
WHAT: The Christmas market will have local artisans displaying unique gifts and hand-crafted items. Holiday music will be playing, and tasty treats will be available for purchase from the Backside Grill.
WHERE: 6300 Old La Grange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky
WHEN: Dec. 1 and 8, 4-9 p.m.; Dec. 2 and 9, 2-9 p.m.
MORE INFORMATION: touroldham.com
45th Annual Old Louisville Holiday Home Tour
WHAT: Tour Victorian mansions, homes and historic buildings in Old Louisville dressed in their holiday finest. The tour will showcase two mansions on South Third Street that have not been open to the public in decades. Patrons must start at will call inside the Visitors Center (1340 S. 4th St.) to receive their brochure, which will serve as an admission ticket, and will include a listing of all nine participating locations.
WHERE: Old Louisville. There are nine participating buildings:
The Beaux Arts Mengel Mansion and Carriage House, 1325 S. Third St.
The Richardsonian Romanesque Conrad-Caldwell House, 1402 St. James Court
The Neoclassical Richard Robinson Mansion, 1375 S. Fourth St.
The Neoclassical Woman’s Club and Carriage House Holiday Boutique, 1320 S. Fourth St.
The Mid-Century Modern Central Park Loft Unit, 1251 S. Fourth St.
The Gothic West End Baptist Church, 1400 S. Fourth St.
The Italianate Charles Aufencamp House on Second St.
The Richardsonian Romanesque Alexander House on Second St.
The Richardsonian Romanesque W. M. Culp House on Second St.
The Victorian-Style Ramos House on Second St.
WHEN: Dec. 2 and 3, noon to 5 p.m.
COST: Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door, at Old Louisville Visitors Center inside Central Park, 1340 S. 4th St., and online
MORE INFORMATION: old-louisville-neighborhood-council.square.site.
18th Annual Nature of Christmas in Goshen
WHAT: Pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus (1:30-3 p.m.), silent auction, booths, crafts, face painting and free food (chili, hot dogs, smores, marble brownie cookies, and hot chocolate).
WHERE: Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve, 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky
WHEN: Dec. 2, noon to 3 p.m.
COST: Free
MORE INFORMATION: creaseymahannaturepreserve.org.
Cookies with Captain Santa
WHAT: The Mary M. Miller riverboat transforms into a winter wonderland. This family-friendly event includes a meet-and-greet with Santa and Mrs. Claus, cookies and hot cocoa, and plenty of festive activities.
WHERE: Mary M. Miller, Fourth and River Road
WHEN: Dec. 2, 9 and 16. Board at noon; cruise from 12:30-3 p.m.
COST: Tickets are $39.99 for ages 15-64; $38.99 for ages 65 and older; $24.99 for ages 5-14; free for ages 4 and younger.
MORE INFORMATION: belleoflouisville.org.
Conrad-Caldwell House 17th Annual Holiday Victorian Tea
WHAT: The museum will be fully decorated for the holiday season. The traditional High Tea will feature a variety of teas, provided by the Louisville Tea Company, and a sampling of savory and sweet treats. Proceeds to benefit the Conrad-Caldwell House Museum.
WHERE: Conrad-Caldwell House Museum, 1402 St. James Court
WHEN: Dec. 2 and 3, 11 a.m., 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.
COST: Tickets are $45, $25 for ages 13 and younger.
MORE INFORMATION: 502-636-5023; conrad-caldwell.org.
Locust Grove Christmas on the Farm
WHAT: The Christmastide event features music from Lincoln Elementary School (in the morning) and caroling from the Pride of Kentucky Chorus (in the afternoon), interpretative performances, crafts with hands-on demonstrations, refreshments, and more.
WHERE: Loust Grove, 561 Blankenbaker Lane
WHEN: Dec. 2, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
COST: $10, $5 for ages 17 and younger, free for ages 6 and younger
MORE INFORMATION: locustgrove.org.
Bernheim Holiday Open House
WHAT: Enjoy a festive day of shopping at Bernheim’s Visitor Center. Browse a selection of gifts, locally made crafts, Kentucky Proud goods, and other unique gifts for the nature lover in your life. Also, hot mulled cider and refreshments, hourly door prize drawings, holiday specials, and a 20% discount for all Bernheim members in the gift shop.
WHEN: Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest, 2075 Clermont Road, Clermont, Kentucky
WHEN: Dec. 2, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
COST: $15 per car for non-members
MORE INFORMATION: bernheim.org.
Walker's Exchange Breakfast with Santa
WHAT: Visit Santa and enjoy a breakfast buffet that includes French toast, breakfast casserole, scrambled eggs, country ham, cinnamon rolls, and more. The holiday train will be set up.
WHERE: Walker’s Exchange, Galt House, 2nd floor, 140 N. Fourth St.
WHEN: Dec. 3, 10, 17, 9 a.m. to noon
COST: $30, $12 for ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and younger
MORE INFORMATION: walkerslouisville.com.
Blackacre Country Christmas
WHAT: Blackacre State Nature Preserve & Historic Homestead Old Time Christmas includes hayrides, a visit (and photo) with Santa, tours of the holiday house and 60-piece Thomas Kinkade 1930s village with train exhibit, nature craft, story with Miss Prim, wood chopping demonstration, cocoa and cookies, and the Giving shop. Donations received help with conservation, preservation, and education programs.
WHERE: Blackacre Conservancy, 3200 Tucker Station Road
WHEN: Dec. 2, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
COST: $20 per car includes a digital photo with Santa
MORE INFORMATION: Pay at the entrance. blackacreconservancy.org.
2nd Annual Christmas Holiday Open House & Christmas Bazaar
WHAT: Features crafts and unique items, a visit with Santa, music by the Thomas Family Brass Duo, and light refreshments.
WHERE: Howard Steamboat Museum,1101 East Market Street, Jeffersonville, Indiana
WHEN: Dec. 3, noon to 4 p.m.
COST: $5
MORE INFORMATION: howardsteamboatmuseum.org.
KMAC Museum Martinis and Mistletoe
WHAT: KMAC Shop's signature holiday shopping event features an array of artfully curated gifts. Enjoy martinis and holiday shopping. Proceeds to benefit the museum and its programming.
WHERE: 715 W. Main St.
WHEN: Dec. 7, 5-8 p.m.
COST: Free
MORE INFORMATION: kmacmuseum.org.
35th Annual Christmas Gift & Decor Show
WHAT: The show features more than 700 booths with Christmas decor, crafts, jewelry, handmade items, electronics and more. Bring your camera or phone for pictures with Santa.
WHERE: South Wing C, Kentucky Exposition Center, 937 Phillips Lane
WHEN: Dec. 8, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Dec. 9, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Dec. 10, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
COST: Admission is free. Parking $12
MORE INFORMATION: 502-367-5000; kyexpo.org.
Butler Traditional High School Arts and Crafts Show and Auction
WHAT: The holiday show features arts and crafts and Christmas décor with decorated Christmas trees and décor being auctioned off.
WHERE: 2222 Crums Lane
WHEN: Dec. 7, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
MORE INFORMATION: 502-485-8220
Treats from Santa at Vintage Fire Museum
WHAT: Visit with Santa on a vintage fire truck and enjoy treats.
WHEN: Vintage Fire Museum and Safety Education Center, 706 Spring St., Jeffersonville, Indiana
WHEN: Dec. 9, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
COST: $3.50, $2 for children
MORE INFORMATION: vintagefiremuseum.org.
Christmas Cocktail Class at the Galt House
WHAT: Learn how to craft three holiday-inspired cocktails with the Galt House Hotel's Beverage Curator, Frances Leary. Light appetizers from the restaurant will be served.
WHERE: Down One Bourbon Bar & Restaurant, Galt House, 140 N. Fourth St.
WHEN: Dec. 12, 6-7:30 p.m.
COST: $40
MORE INFORMATION: gotolouisville.com/events-calendar/christmas-cocktail-class-at-down-one-bourbon-bar/
Conrad-Caldwell Candlelight Christmas Tours
WHAT: Louisville's grandest Victorian mansion will be decorated for the holiday for this self-guided tour. Tours leave every 20 minutes. Light refreshments will be available for purchase and the gift shop will be open.
WHERE: Conrad-Caldwell House Museum, 1402 St. James Court
WHEN: Dec. 13-17, 5-9 p.m.
COST: Tickets are $15, $13 for seniors and military, $11 for ages 5-17. Anyone who brings an item needed by Norton Children's Hospital with them will receive free admission to Candlelight Christmas Tours.
MORE INFORMATION: A list of items needed by Norton Children's Hospital can be found on its website. Proceeds to benefit Norton Children's Hospital. conrad-caldwell.org.
Whitehall Holiday Wreath Workshop
WHAT: Join Amy Streeter, owner of Susan's Florist and create a beautiful holiday wreath. A grapevine wreath, mixed greens, pinecones, ribbon, and other fun textures to inspire creativity will be provided. Participants will also learn how to make a festive bow for all gift-giving and some design tips on using holiday greens throughout their homes.
WHERE: 3110 Lexington Road
WHEN: Dec. 14, 6-8 p.m.
COST: $75
MORE INFORMATION: 502-897-2944 or historicwhitehall.org.
Winter Wonderland in Shawnee Park
WHAT: OneWest and community partners will transform Shawnee Park into a magical drive-thru festival featuring more than 200,000 twinkling lights, musical performances, festive tunes, and holiday displays.
WHERE: Shawnee Park, 4501 W. Broadway
WHEN: Dec. 15-17, 6-10 p.m.
MORE INFORMATION: Free.onewest.org.
Ugly Sweater Party at Down One Bourbon Bar
WHAT: Join the party Down One and create your own ornament, cookie decorating, photo booth, specialty drinks will be offered, and classic movies will be playing on the TVs.
WHERE: Down One Bourbon Bar & Restaurant, Galt House, 140 N. Fourth St.
WHEN: Dec. 21, 7 p.m.
MORE INFORMATION: downonebourbonbar.com
Christmas Movie in The Conservatory
WHAT: "The Grinch" and "Elf" play on the big screen. Parents can enjoy cocktails at The Conservatory Bar and kids can indulge in light snacks. A take-home gift will also be provided to children.
WHERE: Conservatory, Galt House, 140 N. Fourth St.
WHEN: Dec. 22, 6-10 p.m. "The Grinch" starts at 6 p.m. and "Elf" at 8 p.m.
COST: Free
MORE INFORMATION: galthouse.com/the-conservatory/
