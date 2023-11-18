Here are 33 festive Christmas events taking place around Louisville this year

This holiday season, there's no shortage of festive events taking place around Louisville. From Fete de Noel at Paristown and Lights Under Louisville to Christmas teas, wreath-making, and ornament-making, there's something for everyone. So, take a look at the events in date order below and plan your next holiday adventure. It will be sure to add a little holly, jolly to your life.

Happy Holidays!

WHAT: The 30-minute drive through the winding cavern includes over 40 themed displays, approximately 900 Christmas light displays, four LED light tunnels, two laser sections and over 6.5 million points of light. On the Christmas Express, visitors will be driven through the holiday adventure in the open-air tram.

WHERE: Mega Cavern, 1841 Taylor Ave.

WHEN: Now through Jan. 1. Lights Under Louisville hours: 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Thanksgiving and Christmas, 5:30-10 p.m. Christmas Express hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION: Admission: car, truck, SUV and minivan: $42.99; priority pass standard vehicle, $89.88. Full-size van/limo/RV/small school bus, full-size school bus and motor coach must call 877-614-6342 to order tickets that are only valid Sunday-Thursday. Christmas Express: $21.99. lightsunderlouisville.com.

The Brent Street holiday market features a collection of vendors with seasonal offerings like fresh cut trees and wreaths during the Fete de Noel Winter Holiday Festival in Paristown. 12/19/20

WHAT: Start the holiday season at Paristown’s annual Fête De Noël (Festival of Christmas) Winter Holiday Festival, a six-week winter wonderland featuring an outdoor ice-skating rink, photos with Santa, the Brent Street Holiday Market, trackless train rides and so much more. Skate, shop, eat, and drink in the heart of Paristown. Enjoy festive cocktails and refreshments from the four bars, five restaurants, and Jeff's Donuts. Presented by Stock Yards Bank & Trust

WHERE: Christy’s Garden, 720 Brent St.

WHEN: The skating rink opens Nov. 24; Holiday Market and Paristown Express open Nov. 25.

MORE INFORMATION: Presented by Stock Yards Bank & Trust. paristown.com/fetedenoel.

Ice Rink Schedule: A full schedule can be found online. $15 per person, per 60-minute skate session and includes skate rental. Tickets can be purchased in Paristown at Christy’s Garden Skate Shack.

Brent Street Holiday Market: Thanksgiving weekend: Nov. 24-25, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Nov. 26, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. After that: Thursday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (through Dec. 17). Dec. 18-23, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free.

Paristown Express: Take a magical ride around the Paristown Arts District on this fully custom trackless train. Thanksgiving weekend: Nov. 24-26, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. After that Nov. 30: Thursday and Friday, 4-6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (through Dec. 17). Dec. 18 through Jan. 2: Monday and Tuesday, 3-6 p.m.; Wednesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Christmas Eve, noon to 4 p.m.; closed Christmas day; Dec. 26 through Jan. 2, noon to 6 p.m.

Photos with Santa. Hours: Dec. 2-3, 9-10, 16-17-23, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Personal photos are permitted and encouraged. $10 and includes admission for up to six for one ‘take your own’ photo session.

Special events: Movie nights, karaoke on ice, Kentuckiana Pride's 3rd annual "Drag Queens On Ice," Paristown Hall concerts and more. For a full list of events, visit the website.

Molten glass is shaped to make a top for hanging an ornament inside the Glassworks’ Flame Run studio space on Friday. Dec. 15, 2018

WHAT: Flame Run offers patrons a chance to try their hands in the art of blown glass by creating a piece of their own alongside an artist. Design your own ornament, snowman, pumpkin, stemless wine glass, bourbon glass, ornament bowl, or vase.

WHERE: Flame Run Gallery, 828 E. Market St.

WHEN: Nov. 24 through Jan. 1. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. by appointment.

COST: Ornament, $40; snowman $50; stemless wine glass, bourbon glass, candy ornament bowl are $65, and vase, $100

MORE INFORMATION: 502-584-5353, 502-584-5332; flamerun.com.

Santa Claus appearances in the Covid era require social distancing, and Sauerbeck Family Drive In is offering a safe and compliant way to enjoy the season while taking in holiday films on the big screen. 11/28/20

WHAT: The drive-in will show one of the best Christmas movies of all time featuring Tom Hanks in "The Polar Express." See Santa or Mrs. Claus, get treats at the drive-thru treat station (hot chocolate, candy cane, Christmas cookies and Silver Bell) and an on-screen introduction from Santa and Mrs. Claus of a reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas."

WHERE: Sauerbeck Family Drive-In, 3210 D.W. Griffith Lane, La Grange, Kentucky

WHEN: Nov. 24, Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22, 6-8:30 p.m.

COST: Pricing is per carload of up to six people. If you have more than six people in your car, you may add up to two additional admissions for $8 each

MORE INFORMATION: sauerbeckfamilydrivein.com.

WHAT: Join witches and wizards as magic is cast onto the Lynn Family Stadium jumbo screen with a holiday movie classic followed by a magical brewfest for kids and adults. Presented by Lynn Family Stadium and A Wizard’s Christmas.

WHERE: Lynn Family Stadium, 350 Adams St.

WHEN: Nov. 25, 4-11 p.m.

Movie, 5-7 p.m.: Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone

Brewfest, 7-11 p.m.: For adults: Walk through a magical alley with fun photo-ops, shop for the perfect holiday gift, enjoy wizard cocktail samples provided by Kroger, (additional cash bar beverages available), dance the night away to a live band, enjoy some up-close magic, purchase tasty treats and enter the costume contest to win amazing prizes. For the kids: Enjoy walking down the brewfest's magical alley market with face paintings, games, and balloon artists, dance to the live music, color wizard masterpieces, and enjoy treats.

COST: Movie tickets: $10, $5 children. Brewfest: $20, $10 children

MORE INFORMATION: worldofwizarding.com/loucitysoccer.

WHAT: Drive through a three-mile dazzling holiday light display with more than a million lights. Visit the Holiday Village featuring visits with Santa, Animal Land, model trains, and more. Presented by Friends of Coal.

WHERE: Kentucky Horse Park, 4075 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky

WHEN: Nov. 24 through Dec. 31. Daily 5:30-10 p.m. (closed Christmas Day).

COST: $35 per carload

MORE INFORMATION: khpfoundation.org/southern-lights.

Santa will arrive at Yuletide at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens

WHAT: See the whimsical train village, holiday trees, sparkling lights, and décor displays with photo opportunities on the lighted path, say hello to Santa, plus, snacks, beverages (for kids and adults), and other surprises. Sponsored by Wilson & Muir Bank & Trust Co. Advance tickets are recommended with limited walkup availability each night.

WHERE: Yew Dell Botanical Gardens, 6220 Old La Grange Road

WHEN: Nov. 24-25. Dec. 1-2, 8-9; 15-16, 5-7 p.m. and 7-9 p.m.

COST: Tickets start at $12, $7 for ages 6-17 and 65 and older, free for ages 5 and younger. Members, $9, $5 for ages 6-17 and 65 and older. Children 5 and younger are free, but they require a ticket for entry

MORE INFORMATION: 502-241-4788; yewdellgardens.org.

The replica of Noah's Ark at the Ark Encounter in Williamstown, Ky. is lighted green in honor of the victims of the coronavirus pandemic on April 11, 2020. The governor asked Kentuckians to light their properties green for the victims. The Ark Encounter remains temporarily closed due to the governor’s order for businesses and attractions to shut down during the pandemic.

WHAT: The Ark will be decorated with colorful lights that will illuminate the life-size 510-foot-long Ark. Enjoy the stunning ‘Encounter the Wonder’ animated show on a 70-foot LED screen, Christmas concerts, camel rides, live animal encounters, dining (available until 7 p.m.), carousel rides, exhibits and more.

WHERE: 1 Ark Encounter Drive, Williamstown, Kentucky

WHEN: Nov. 24 through Dec. 30, 5-8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday (closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day).

MORE INFORMATION: Admission is free. Parking $10. arkencounter.com/christmas.

WHAT: Tour the dazzling garden of lights, reflect on the true meaning of the season at the live nativity, enjoy a special holiday dinner (available until 7 p.m.), see The Christmas Star Planetarium Show ($9, $6 for ages 5-10), children's playground, animals and the Wonder SFX Show.

WHERE: 2800 Bullittsburg Church Road, Petersburg, Kentucky

WHEN: Nov. 24 through Dec. 30, 5-8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday (closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day).

MORE INFORMATION: Admission is free unless noted. Parking $10. creationmuseum.org.

Miracle On Market

WHAT: Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar that serves holiday cocktails in a festive setting. Feature festive original cocktails, over-the-top decorations, and new mug designs.

WHERE: Galaxie Bar, 732 E. Market

WHEN: Through Dec. 31. Sunday-Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight; Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

MORE INFORMATION: miracleonmarketlouisville.com.

WHAT: Tour the festively decorated 1844 Presley Tyler House and learn about some of the Christmas traditions that began during the 19th century. Tours are led by docents dressed in period attire. Also on display, is a 65-piece Thomas Kincaid Christmas village with a moving train.

WHERE: Blackacre Conservancy, 3200 Tucker Station Road

WHEN: Nov. 26, Dec. 3, 10, 17, 1- 4 p.m.

COST: $7

MORE INFORMATION: blackacreconservancy.org.

Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky

WHAT: Kick off the holiday season at the distillery with family-friendly activities, the lighting of the distillery, and a visit from Santa.

Holiday Lights at the Distillery. Buffalo Trace Distillery drive-through route features lights in various displays that include Santa, elves, reindeer, and buffalos (Nov. 30-Dec. 25).

WHERE: 113 Great Buffalo Trace, in Frankfort

WHEN: Nov. 30-Dec. 25, 5:30-8:30 p.m. (lights will not open on Nov. 30, until 7:30 p.m. to accommodate the Lighting of the Trace).

Lighting of Trace Schedule: Nov. 30

5:30 p.m.: Holiday stories, carols, shopping and more

6:30 p.m.: Lighting of Trace and visit from Santa

7 p.m.: Pictures and cookies with Santa

COST: Free

MORE INFORMATION: Reservations are not needed. buffalotracedistillery.com/events/upcoming.html.

WHAT: Features more than 50 juried artists with ceramics, wood, mixed media, fiber, photography, sculpture, glass, jewelry and more. There will also be food including vegetarian, soups and desserts and an art raffle.

WHERE: All Peoples (formerly Thomas Jefferson Unitarian Church), 4936 Brownsboro Road

WHEN: Dec. 1, 2-7 p.m.; Dec. 2, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

COST: Free

MORE INFORMATION: allpeoplesuu.com.

WHAT: A self-guided walking tour through the gardens' festive lights and illuminated displays including giant flowers, snowflakes, deer and a twinkling archway. Visit Santa and his sleigh in the Graeser Family Education Center and Mrs. Claus' Cottage in the Ellen T. Leslie Botanical Classrooms. There will be holiday beverages for purchase in the Jingle All the Way Cafe. Sponsored by Louisville Public Media, KPFF Consulting Engineers, Brown-Forman, Perkins & Will and Calhoun Construction Services.

WHERE: Waterfront Botanical Gardens, 1435 Frankfort Ave.

WHERE: Dec. 1-2, 7-10, 14-23, 27-30, 5:45-9 p.m.

COST: $17, $10.50 for ages 3-12; members, $12, $8 for ages 3-12, free for ages 2 and younger.

MORE INFORMATION: Reservations must be made in advance online. No admission will be sold at the door. waterfrontgardens.org.

WHAT: The Christmas market will have local artisans displaying unique gifts and hand-crafted items. Holiday music will be playing, and tasty treats will be available for purchase from the Backside Grill.

WHERE: 6300 Old La Grange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky

WHEN: Dec. 1 and 8, 4-9 p.m.; Dec. 2 and 9, 2-9 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION: touroldham.com

WHAT: Tour Victorian mansions, homes and historic buildings in Old Louisville dressed in their holiday finest. The tour will showcase two mansions on South Third Street that have not been open to the public in decades. Patrons must start at will call inside the Visitors Center (1340 S. 4th St.) to receive their brochure, which will serve as an admission ticket, and will include a listing of all nine participating locations.

WHERE: Old Louisville. There are nine participating buildings:

The Beaux Arts Mengel Mansion and Carriage House , 1325 S. Third St.

The Richardsonian Romanesque Conrad-Caldwell House , 1402 St. James Court

The Neoclassical Richard Robinson Mansion, 1375 S. Fourth St.

The Neoclassical Woman’s Club and Carriage House Holiday Boutique, 1320 S. Fourth St.

The Mid-Century Modern Central Park Loft Unit, 1251 S. Fourth St.

The Gothic West End Baptist Church, 1400 S. Fourth St.

The Italianate Charles Aufencamp House on Second St.

The Richardsonian Romanesque Alexander Hous e on Second St.

The Richardsonian Romanesque W. M. Culp House on Second St.

The Victorian-Style Ramos House on Second St.

WHEN: Dec. 2 and 3, noon to 5 p.m.

COST: Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door, at Old Louisville Visitors Center inside Central Park, 1340 S. 4th St., and online

MORE INFORMATION: old-louisville-neighborhood-council.square.site.

WHAT: Pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus (1:30-3 p.m.), silent auction, booths, crafts, face painting and free food (chili, hot dogs, smores, marble brownie cookies, and hot chocolate).

WHERE: Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve, 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky

WHEN: Dec. 2, noon to 3 p.m.

COST: Free

MORE INFORMATION: creaseymahannaturepreserve.org.

WHAT: The Mary M. Miller riverboat transforms into a winter wonderland. This family-friendly event includes a meet-and-greet with Santa and Mrs. Claus, cookies and hot cocoa, and plenty of festive activities.

WHERE: Mary M. Miller, Fourth and River Road

WHEN: Dec. 2, 9 and 16. Board at noon; cruise from 12:30-3 p.m.

COST: Tickets are $39.99 for ages 15-64; $38.99 for ages 65 and older; $24.99 for ages 5-14; free for ages 4 and younger.

MORE INFORMATION: belleoflouisville.org.

Docents Beth Caldwell, left, and Jil Hickey, answer questions in a bedroom of the Conrad-Caldwell House Museum as they and the Brennan House on Fifth Street downtown join up for a Victorian Holiday Tour. Dec. 13, 2014

WHAT: The museum will be fully decorated for the holiday season. The traditional High Tea will feature a variety of teas, provided by the Louisville Tea Company, and a sampling of savory and sweet treats. Proceeds to benefit the Conrad-Caldwell House Museum.

WHERE: Conrad-Caldwell House Museum, 1402 St. James Court

WHEN: Dec. 2 and 3, 11 a.m., 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.

COST: Tickets are $45, $25 for ages 13 and younger.

MORE INFORMATION: 502-636-5023; conrad-caldwell.org.

WHAT: The Christmastide event features music from Lincoln Elementary School (in the morning) and caroling from the Pride of Kentucky Chorus (in the afternoon), interpretative performances, crafts with hands-on demonstrations, refreshments, and more.

WHERE: Loust Grove, 561 Blankenbaker Lane

WHEN: Dec. 2, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

COST: $10, $5 for ages 17 and younger, free for ages 6 and younger

MORE INFORMATION: locustgrove.org.

WHAT: Enjoy a festive day of shopping at Bernheim’s Visitor Center. Browse a selection of gifts, locally made crafts, Kentucky Proud goods, and other unique gifts for the nature lover in your life. Also, hot mulled cider and refreshments, hourly door prize drawings, holiday specials, and a 20% discount for all Bernheim members in the gift shop.

WHEN: Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest, 2075 Clermont Road, Clermont, Kentucky

WHEN: Dec. 2, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

COST: $15 per car for non-members

MORE INFORMATION: bernheim.org.

Walker's Exchange at the Galt House Hotel features several dining rooms with tables ranging from 2-person cafe style to traditional banquet size. The restaurant offers views of and entry from the adjacent Belvedere Plaza. 11/6/19

WHAT: Visit Santa and enjoy a breakfast buffet that includes French toast, breakfast casserole, scrambled eggs, country ham, cinnamon rolls, and more. The holiday train will be set up.

WHERE: Walker’s Exchange, Galt House, 2nd floor, 140 N. Fourth St.

WHEN: Dec. 3, 10, 17, 9 a.m. to noon

COST: $30, $12 for ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and younger

MORE INFORMATION: walkerslouisville.com.

WHAT: Blackacre State Nature Preserve & Historic Homestead Old Time Christmas includes hayrides, a visit (and photo) with Santa, tours of the holiday house and 60-piece Thomas Kinkade 1930s village with train exhibit, nature craft, story with Miss Prim, wood chopping demonstration, cocoa and cookies, and the Giving shop. Donations received help with conservation, preservation, and education programs.

WHERE: Blackacre Conservancy, 3200 Tucker Station Road

WHEN: Dec. 2, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

COST: $20 per car includes a digital photo with Santa

MORE INFORMATION: Pay at the entrance. blackacreconservancy.org.

The Howard Steamboat Museum in Jeffersonville. This is a 9-bed, 3-bath, 15,000-square-foot Richardsonian Romanesque Victorian mansion that was built in 1894.

WHAT: Features crafts and unique items, a visit with Santa, music by the Thomas Family Brass Duo, and light refreshments.

WHERE: Howard Steamboat Museum,1101 East Market Street, Jeffersonville, Indiana

WHEN: Dec. 3, noon to 4 p.m.

COST: $5

MORE INFORMATION: howardsteamboatmuseum.org.

WHAT: KMAC Shop's signature holiday shopping event features an array of artfully curated gifts. Enjoy martinis and holiday shopping. Proceeds to benefit the museum and its programming.

WHERE: 715 W. Main St.

WHEN: Dec. 7, 5-8 p.m.

COST: Free

MORE INFORMATION: kmacmuseum.org.

WHAT: The show features more than 700 booths with Christmas decor, crafts, jewelry, handmade items, electronics and more. Bring your camera or phone for pictures with Santa.

WHERE: South Wing C, Kentucky Exposition Center, 937 Phillips Lane

WHEN: Dec. 8, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Dec. 9, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Dec. 10, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

COST: Admission is free. Parking $12

MORE INFORMATION: 502-367-5000; kyexpo.org.

Butler Traditional High School Arts and Crafts Show and Auction

WHAT: The holiday show features arts and crafts and Christmas décor with decorated Christmas trees and décor being auctioned off.

WHERE: 2222 Crums Lane

WHEN: Dec. 7, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION: 502-485-8220

WHAT: Visit with Santa on a vintage fire truck and enjoy treats.

WHEN: Vintage Fire Museum and Safety Education Center, 706 Spring St., Jeffersonville, Indiana

WHEN: Dec. 9, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

COST: $3.50, $2 for children

MORE INFORMATION: vintagefiremuseum.org.

WHAT: Learn how to craft three holiday-inspired cocktails with the Galt House Hotel's Beverage Curator, Frances Leary. Light appetizers from the restaurant will be served.

WHERE: Down One Bourbon Bar & Restaurant, Galt House, 140 N. Fourth St.

WHEN: Dec. 12, 6-7:30 p.m.

COST: $40

MORE INFORMATION: gotolouisville.com/events-calendar/christmas-cocktail-class-at-down-one-bourbon-bar/

Printed Victorian figures adorn Christmas trees at the Brennan House as they and the Conrad-Caldwell House Museum on St. James Court join up for a Victorian Holiday Tour of their mansions.

WHAT: Louisville's grandest Victorian mansion will be decorated for the holiday for this self-guided tour. Tours leave every 20 minutes. Light refreshments will be available for purchase and the gift shop will be open.

WHERE: Conrad-Caldwell House Museum, 1402 St. James Court

WHEN: Dec. 13-17, 5-9 p.m.

COST: Tickets are $15, $13 for seniors and military, $11 for ages 5-17. Anyone who brings an item needed by Norton Children's Hospital with them will receive free admission to Candlelight Christmas Tours.

MORE INFORMATION: A list of items needed by Norton Children's Hospital can be found on its website. Proceeds to benefit Norton Children's Hospital. conrad-caldwell.org.

WHAT: Join Amy Streeter, owner of Susan's Florist and create a beautiful holiday wreath. A grapevine wreath, mixed greens, pinecones, ribbon, and other fun textures to inspire creativity will be provided. Participants will also learn how to make a festive bow for all gift-giving and some design tips on using holiday greens throughout their homes.

WHERE: 3110 Lexington Road

WHEN: Dec. 14, 6-8 p.m.

COST: $75

MORE INFORMATION: 502-897-2944 or historicwhitehall.org.

Winter Wonderland in Shawnee Park

WHAT: OneWest and community partners will transform Shawnee Park into a magical drive-thru festival featuring more than 200,000 twinkling lights, musical performances, festive tunes, and holiday displays.

WHERE: Shawnee Park, 4501 W. Broadway

WHEN: Dec. 15-17, 6-10 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION: Free.onewest.org.

WHAT: Join the party Down One and create your own ornament, cookie decorating, photo booth, specialty drinks will be offered, and classic movies will be playing on the TVs.

WHERE: Down One Bourbon Bar & Restaurant, Galt House, 140 N. Fourth St.

WHEN: Dec. 21, 7 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION: downonebourbonbar.com

WHAT: "The Grinch" and "Elf" play on the big screen. Parents can enjoy cocktails at The Conservatory Bar and kids can indulge in light snacks. A take-home gift will also be provided to children.

WHERE: Conservatory, Galt House, 140 N. Fourth St.

WHEN: Dec. 22, 6-10 p.m. "The Grinch" starts at 6 p.m. and "Elf" at 8 p.m.

COST: Free

MORE INFORMATION: galthouse.com/the-conservatory/

Reach features news clerk Gege Reed at greed@courier-journal.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Christmas events taking place in Louisville in 2023