33 Celebrity Couples with 10+ Year Age Gaps

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, 11 Years

Lively, 34, met Reynolds, 45, on set of their 2011 film Green Lantern. The pair tied the knot a year later in 2012 and share 2 children, James and Ines.

Dick Van Dyke and Arlene Silver, 46 Years

Silver, 46 years Van Dyke’s junior, married the 96 year-old actor and comedian in 2012, nearly 6 years after meeting at the SAG Awards where Silver was working as a makeup artist.

Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston, 30 years

Goldblum wed 39-year old Canadian gymnast Emilie Livingston in November 2014, just a few months following their engagement. The 69-year old Jurassic Park star shares 2 sons with Livingston, born in 2015 and 2017.

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor, 31 years

The Emmy-award winning couple first confirmed their relationship back in 2015. Paulson, 31 years Holland’s junior, previously dated Cherry Jones from 2004 to 2009, an American actress 18 years her senior.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, 25 Years

Ironically, this Hollywood couple share a birthday (albeit 25 years apart) and have been married for over 20 years. Zeta-Jones, 52, wed 77-year old Doulgas in November 2000 and shares 2 children with him. The couple split their time between upstate New York and the Spanish island of Mallorca.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camille Morrone

Notorious for his penchant for dating women decades his junior, DiCaprio has been in a relationship with 25-year old Argentinian model Camille Morrone since 2017, beginning their relationship when Morrone was 21 and DiCaprio 43. Though reluctant to share many details of their relationship, Morrone and DiCaprio attended the 2020 Academy Awards together.

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart, 22 years

After meeting at the 2002 Golden Globe awards, Ford, 79, and Flockhart, 57, wed on June 15, 2010. Since tying the knot, the Ally McBeal and Indiana Jones stars have adopted a son together.

Warren Beatty and Annette Bening, 21 years

On set of the 1991 crime drama Bugsy, Bening, 64, met 85-year old actor and director Warren Beatty. The pair have been married for nearly 30 years and have 4 children together.

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, 20 years

Though 20 years apart in age, Huntington-Whiteley and Statham’s relationship has certainly stood the test of time. Since beginning their relationship in 2009, the couple became engaged in late 2016 and later welcomed a son, Jack, in June 2017.

David Cross and Amber Tamblyn, 19 years

After 4 years of dating, Cross proposed to actress and writer Amber Tamblyn in August 2011. Cross, nearly 20 years Tamblyn’s senior, wed the actress in 2012. The couple would later announce the birth of their first child, a daughter, in early 2017.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz, 17 years

German supermodel Heidi Klum first made public her relationship with the Tokio Hotel guitarist in May 2018 following the couple’s appearance at the Cannes Film Festival that same year. Kaulitz, 32, wed the 49 year-old model on a yacht off the coast of Italy in early 2019.

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin, 17 years

Clooney, 61, and Alamuddin, 44, were first introduced in 2013 through mutual friends, initially bonding over their shared advocacy for the return of the Elgin Marbles to their native Greece from the British Museum. Clooney welcomed twins, Ella and Alexander, with the acclaimed human rights attorney in June 2017.

Daryl Hannah and Neil Young, 15 years

After beginning their relationship in 2014, the Kill Bill actress, 57, would later wed Young sometime in 2018. Hannah and the Grammy-award winning musician reportedly held two ceremonies for their nuptials; one on Young’s yacht and another in California.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, 15 years

Degeneres, 64, has been with 49 year-old Australian actress Portia de Rossi since early 2004, but it wasn’t until 2008 when California’s ban on same-sex marriage was overturned that the pair could officially wed.

Matt Bomer and Simon Halls, 13 years

Though married since 2011, Bomer’s marriage to 58 year-old publicist Simon Halls only became known to the public in 2014. The couple share a son, Kit, and a set of twins, Walker and Henry, each conceived through surrogacy.

Kelsey Grammer and Kayte Walsh, 25 years

In late 2010, 67 year-old actor Kelsey Grammer announced his engagement to 43 year-old flight attendant Kayte Walsh, daughter of English football player Alan Walsh. Walsh, almost 25 years Grammer’s junior, is the acclaimed actor’s 4th marriage. The couple wed at The Plaza Hotel on February 25, 2011, 3 weeks after the dissolution of Grammer’s 3rd marriage, and share 3 children.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, 10 years

Jonas, 29, and Chopra, 39, first began dating in May 2018. Just 2 months after beginning their relationship, Jonas proposed to Chopra a day after her birthday on July 19, 2018 while the couple was vacationing on the island of Crete in Greece. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti, via surrogacy in January 2022.

Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer, 13 years

Shortly after meeting on set of the HBO show True Blood, costars Anna Paquin, 39, and Stephen Moyer, 52, began their romantic relationship. The couple would later wed in Malibu, California on August 21, 2010 and would welcome a set of fraternal twins, Charlie and Poppy, 2 years later in September 2012.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee-Furness, 13 years

Married for over 25 years, Jackman, 53, and Furness, 66, met on set of the Australian television show Correlli where Furness was starring as the titular character alongside Jackman. Following 2 miscarriages, Jackman and Furness adopted 2 children together, Oscar and Ava.

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon, 12 years

The 56 year-old How to Get Away With Murder star married 68 year-old actor Julius Tennon in June 2003. After marrying Tennon, Davis became stepmother to Tennon’s 2 children from previous relationships and adopted an infant daughter, Genesis, with the fellow actor in 2011.

Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy, 12 years

After dating sporadically for over 15 years, the Shameless and Desperate Housewives stars finally wed back in 1997. The couple share 2 daughters, Sophia and Georgia. Huffman spent 12 days in jail after being found guilty of mail fraud and honest services fraud in relation to her role in the 2019 college admissions scandal wherein she paid to have daughter Sophia’s SAT scores artificially inflated.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé, 12 years

The Crazy in Love singers began their relationship in 2001 and would go on to wed in early 2008. The couple’s first daughter, Blue Ivy, was born in 2012, followed by twins Rumi and Sir in 2017.

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander, 11 years

Fassbender, 45, first began dating Swedish actor Alicia Vikander, 33, while the pair was filming 2016’s The Light Between Oceans. Since tying the knot in 2017, the couple reside in Lisbon, Portugal and welcomed their first child together in 2021.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo, 10 years

The Maroon 5 singer wed 34 year-old Namibian Victoria’s Secret Angel Behati Prinsloo in a 2014 ceremony officiated by actor Jonah Hill. Prinsloo and Levine share 2 daughters, Gio Grace (born September 21, 2016) and Dusty Rose (born February 15, 2018).

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder, 10 years

Reed, 34, first began her relationship with The Vampire Diaries actor sometime in mid 2014, followed shortly by their engagement in February 2015. Following their Malibu wedding in 2015, Reed announced the birth of the couple’s daughter, Bodhi, via Instagram in mid 2017.

Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally, 11 years

Offerman and Mullally first met when each was cast in the play The Berlin Circle, in 2000 when Mullally was 41 and Offerman was 29. After just 18 months of dating, the couple wed in 2003. In 2019, the comedic duo launched their podcast, In Bed With Nick and Megan, where they conduct intimate interviews with celebrity guests and friends.

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming, 23 years

The 67 year-old Die Hard star wed 46 year-old British-American model and actress Emma Heming on March 21, 2009 in a private ceremony in Turks and Caicos. However, since the ceremony was not legally binding, the couple wed again at a Beverly Hills courthouse less than a week later. The couple welcomed their first daughter in 2012 and a second in 2014.

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster, 26 years

77 year-old musician Rod Stewart first met 51 year-old Penny Lancaster in the late 1990s when he’d agreed to allow her to photograph him while on tour. The pair would later wed in the Italian fishing village of Portofino in 2007 and welcome 2 children together.

Steve Martin and Anne Stringfield, 27 years

Martin shocked the guests of his 2007 wedding to former New Yorker staffer Anne Stringfield when it was revealed the “party” they’d been invited to was actually a wedding. The ceremony took place in Martin’s Los Angeles home with former governor of Nebraska Bob Kerrey officiating and SNL creator Lorne Michaels serving as Martin’s best man. Martin became a first time father at the age of 67 when Stringfield gave birth to their daughter in 2012.

Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher, 18 years

Funnyman Eddie Murphy first began his relationship with 43 year-old Australian model Paige Butcher sometime in 2012. The couple share a son and a daughter and became engaged in September 2018. Murphy’s latest child with Butcher, born in November 2018, would become his 10th.

Patrick Stewart and Sunny Ozell, 38 years

While performing Macbeth at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, 81 year-old actor Patrick Stewart caught the eye of 43 year-old singer and songwriter Sunny Ozell. Though Ozell’s father, who is 5 years Stewart’s junior, initially held reservations about the couple’s relationship, he’d given them his blessing after spending time with Stewart. Though the couple married in a 2013 ceremony officiated by actor Ian McKellen, thye would later wed again in an impromptu Los Angeles ceremony after discovering McKellen’s marriage credentials were invalid in Nevada (the original locale for the event).

Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd, 20 years

Brolin began dating former assistant Kathryn Boyd in March 2003. The pair would later wed on September 24, 2016 in an intimate ceremony in Cashiers, North Carolina. Boyd, 20 years Brolin’s junior, gave birth to the couple’s first daughter in November 2018 and their second just over 2 years later in December 2020.

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith, 11 years

Brosnan met 58 year-old American journalist Keely Shaye Smith on a beach in Mexico back in 1994. The couple began their romantic relationship shortly after and would later marry on August 4, 2001. The pair share 2 sons, Dylan and Paris, born in 1997 and 2001 respectively.

