28 worst things about owning a cat

Cats are more popular than dogs in many countries in the world but that's not to say the worst things about owning a cat don't bother feline owners. Cats particularly suit city-dwellers, being unfussed about living in apartments and smaller houses, without a backyard. Cats are comparatively low-maintenance and don’t require regular daily exercise.

However, sharing your home with a feline ball of fluff inevitably has its cons alongside the pros. Cats scratch, they mew, they hiss and however clean they are, they shed hair and make messes.

A cat can make a fantastic companion, but you need to be prepared to embrace the rough with the smooth. And if you can cope with the downsides, the benefits are immense.

Let’s take a look at some of the worst things about owning a cat.



