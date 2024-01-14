32 ways to style heeled boots, from sleek sock boots to classic knee high styles

When it comes to heeled boots, this style is incredibly versatile. Whether you opt for calf hugging sock boots, daring over the knee styles or easy-to-wear ankle, block heeled boots, there’s a pair that will work for all occasions.

When choosing which style of heeled boots works best for you, there are a few things to consider. If you’ve got a busy day of walking ahead, a block heeled boot should offer a good amount of support, or, for more dressy occasions, switch to pointed stiletto styles instead of your best party heels.

It's also important to consider your frame when selecting the best boots for you. As well as pulling together some great ways to style heeled boots here, we’ve also included advice for styling petite or tall frames. Ready to create some incredible outfits? Click on for all the inspo you need when it comes to styling heeled boots like a pro.