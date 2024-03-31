32 ways your dog benefits from swimming

Swimming may not be the first thing you think of when it comes to exercise for dogs. But there numerous ways that your dog benefits from swimming.

Many dog breeds will thrive in the pool and even for the ones that do not automatically like the water they can be persuaded when they see how much fun you have splashing around.

Swimming can be done year-round either at the beach or even swimming pools for dogs. Aside from all the fun your pup will certainly have in the water, swimming is packed with benefits. It improves physical fitness, can help with anxiety, and even support older dogs with joint problems just to name a few.

It is also important to consider water safety while your hound is splashing around. You want to ensure that you are always monitoring your dog, life jackets can also be used to keep your dog safe.

Now, let's dive into all the different ways your dog may benefit from swimming.