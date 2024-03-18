32 reasons to train your cat
1 / 33
Looking for reasons to train your cat? You'll find plenty in this guide — and some of them may just surprise you!
Looking for reasons to train your cat? You'll find plenty in this guide — and some of them may just surprise you!
Users of Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter) continue complaining the platform is engaging in shadowbanning -- aka restricting the visibility of posts by applying a "temporary" label to accounts that can limit the reach/visibility of content -- without providing clarity over why it's imposed the sanctions. Many users can be seen expressing confusion as to why they're being penalized -- apparently not having been given a meaningful explanation as to why the platform has imposed restrictions on their content. Complaints that surface in a search for the phrase "temporary label" show users appear to have received only generic notifications about the reasons for the restrictions -- including a vague text in which X states their accounts "may contain spam or be engaging in other types of platform manipulation".
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman take a look at the NL East and break down what the division holds for the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, Miami Marlins & Washington Nationals.
Which teams should be most excited after a week of NFL free agency?
Big news gamers I’m going to be filming the largest game show in history and releasing it on Prime Video! Deadline previously reported that this deal was in the works, but regardless, the news doesn't come as a surprise.
Grok is a chatbot trained by xAI to fill the same vaguely defined role as something like ChatGPT or Claude: You ask it, it answers. At any rate, Grok is a modern and functional LLM of significant size and capability, and the more access the dev community has to the guts of such things, the better.
There's a fertility hack that's been swirling around for years: taking Mucinex. Here's what doctors think — and why you shouldn't take it if you're already pregnant.
The Anker Soundcore Space A40 tops our guide to the best budget wireless earbuds, and right now Amazon has the pair on sale for a new low of $49.
Among the top discounts: white gold hoop earrings for just $17, a bestselling air purifier for $140 off and the viral favorite Bissell Little Green vac for under $100.
Score steep discounts on top brands like Apple, Cuisinart and Beats.
The multitasking, No. 1 bestselling Bio-Oil is designed to fade wrinkles, scars and stretch marks.