32 reasons to train your cat

Looking for reasons to train your cat? Well, look no further because you'll find a whole bunch of them right here!

Training can help your cat feel more comfortable getting into their carrier, make grooming that much easier, and ensure those twice-yearly vet checkups are as stress-free as possible. Plus, if you use toys or treats as a reward, you'll help them learn that much faster.

When you ask people the question 'Can you train a cat?', most would answer no — but it turns out that our intelligent feline friends can learn all sorts of new skills, tricks, and behaviors. As long as you use positive reinforcement, you'll find your cat is capable of almost anything.

If you're looking for a little motivation to get you jumping on the training wagon, here are some great reasons to train your cat (and some of them may just surprise you!).