29 Movie Star Couples Who Met on Set

It will shock exactly nobody to hear this, but movie, TV sets, and stage shows can be intense places. Spending so much time with the cast and crew, dealing with the pressure of a rigorous schedule, and going through the highs and lows of performances together can either make actors intensely frustrated with each other or...intensely enamored with each other, let's say. The movie star couples who meet and get together on set particularly capture our interest because we get to watch them on screen literally falling in love with each other. It feels like a fairy tale—unless that couple breaks up, of course, and then it's just dramatic.

We've seen some truly epic couplings come out of actors falling in love on projects together. What's amazing is that some of these couples have ended up in relationships for years, even decades. Some of the most iconic Hollywood couples absolutely met on set—and you might not have known, because it was so long ago.