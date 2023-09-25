32 of the most unusual pets ever owned

The most unusual pets ever owned will have you taking a trip down memory lane. Remember Bubbles the Monkey, Audrey Hepburn’s Pippin the Fawn and Salvador Dali’s anteater who he took for a walk on the wild side (quite literally) when in Paris?

But the rich and famous aren’t the only ones with wild aspirations and dreams of domesticating the most unusual pets ever owned. From sugar gliders and cockroaches to axolotls and bush babies, the world is full of different and unusual but just as wonderful animals, some of which make for the perfect companion.

Just like the rarest dog breeds, or the friendliest dog breeds and small pets or first pets for children — every pet parent has a set of criteria they're looking for when searching high and low for their first (or next) furry friend. But if you’ve landed on this page, the chances are you’re looking for something a bit more unique. So, to find just that, do keep reading to discover the most unusual pets ever owned.

By Becks Shepherd