54 famous quotes about freedom to share on the 4th of July

Nearly 250 years ago, America's Founding Fathers made good on their dream of establishing one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.

On July 4, 1776, they signed The Declaration of Independence, officially declaring the U.S. free from British rule, and we've been observing the anniversary ever since.

However you plan to celebrate the Fourth of July this year — whether it's by enjoying a local fireworks display or spending time with loved ones, take a moment to post or share one of these inspiring freedom quotes in honor of Independence Day.

In the collection below, you'll find famous quotes by luminaries such as George Washington, Eleanor Roosevelt, Robert Frost, Bob Marley and other notable figures in history.

Use one as a Fourth of July caption for Instagram or jot one of these patriotic sayings in a greeting card to send to friends and relatives.

In fact, you can use these freedom quotes however you see fit, including simply reading them over in remembrance of the many sacrifices made by men and women to ensure that America continues to be the land of the free and home of brave.

Whatever you decide, these quotes are certain to have your heart beating red, white and blue on the Fourth of July and every day after.

Freedom Quotes

Freedom Quotes

“I was born an American; I will live an American; I shall die an American!” — Daniel Webster

“Liberty has been planted here; and the more it is attacked, the more it grows and flourishes.” — Samuel Sherwood

“Who ever walked behind anyone to freedom? If we can’t go hand in hand, I don’t want to go.” — Hazel Scott

“I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country.” — Nathan Hale

“This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave.” — Elmer Davis

“In the face of impossible odds, people who love this country can change it.” — Barack Obama

Freedom Quotes

“Better to die fighting for freedom then be a prisoner all the days of your life.” ― Bob Marley

“I am no longer accepting the things I cannot change. I am changing the things I cannot accept.” — Angela Davis

“Doing what you like is freedom. Liking what you do is happiness.” ― Frank Tyger

“May we think of freedom, not as the right to do as we please but as the opportunity to do what is right.” — Peter Marshall

“Freedom is what we do with what is done to us.” — Jean-Paul Sartre

“The secret of happiness is freedom, the secret of freedom is courage.” — Carrie Jones

Freedom Quotes

“You can have peace. Or you can have freedom. Don’t ever count on having both at once.” — Robert Heinlein

“If freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter.” — George Washington

“Freedom is not something that anybody can be given. Freedom is something people take, and people are as free as they want to be.” — James Baldwin

“Conformity is the jailer of freedom and the enemy of growth.” —John F. Kennedy

“He who is brave is free.” — Lucius Annaeus Seneca

“True patriotism springs from a belief in the dignity of the individual, freedom and equality not only for Americans but for all people on earth.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

Freedom Quotes

“Thought is free.” — William Shakespeare, “The Tempest”

“One flag, one land, one heart, one hand, one nation, evermore!” — Oliver Wendell Holmes

“This nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.” — Abraham Lincoln

“Liberty, when it begins to take root, is a plant of rapid growth.” — George Washington

“Freedom is nothing but a chance to be better.” — Albert Camus

“Freedom lies in being bold.” ― Robert Frost

“Those who deny freedom to others, deserve it not for themselves.” ― Abraham Lincoln

Freedom Quotes

“If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.” ― George Orwell

“We must be free not because we claim freedom, but because we practice it.” ― William Faulkner, “Essays, Speeches & Public Letters”

“Human kindness has never weakened the stamina or softened the fiber of a free people.” — Franklin D. Roosevelt

“For to be free is not merely to cast off one’s chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others.” ― Nelson Mandela

“I am no bird; and no net ensnares me; I am a free human being with an independent will.” ― Charlotte Brontë, “Jane Eyre”

“And should we win the day, the Fourth of July will no longer be known as an American holiday, but as the day the world declared in one voice: ‘We will not go quietly into the night!’”— President Thomas Whitmore, “Independence Day”

Freedom Quotes

“Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes.” ― Mahatma Gandhi

“I’ve found that there is always some beauty left — in nature, sunshine, freedom, in yourself; these can all help you. Look at these thing, then you find yourself again” ― Anne Frank, “The Diary of a Young Girl”

“No one loses anyone, because no one owns anyone. That is the true experience of freedom: having the most important thing in the world without owning it.” ― Paulo Coelho, “Eleven Minutes”

“I am not free while any woman is unfree, even when her shackles are very different from my own.” ― Audre Lorde

“Just living is not enough, one must have sunshine, freedom, and a little flower.” — Hans Christian Andersen, “The Complete Fairy Tales”

Freedom Quotes

“Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.” ― Benjamin Franklin

“A free bird leaps / on the back of the wind / and floats downstream / till the current ends / and dips his wing / in the orange sun rays / and dares to claim the sky.” ― Maya Angelou, “The Complete Collected Poems”

“Freedom is something that dies unless it’s used.” ― Hunter S. Thompson

“I have tasted freedom. I will not give up that which I have tasted.” — Harvey Milk

“Nothing speaks so strongly of freedom as the fact that the descendants of those who went through great agony — which, thank Heaven, has passed away — have now full opportunities and can help celebrate my fifty years’ work for liberty.” ― Susan B. Anthony

Freedom Quotes

“She had not known the weight until she felt the freedom!” ― Nathaniel Hawthorne, “The Scarlet Letter”

“If you assume that there is an instinct for freedom, there are opportunities to change things, there’s a chance you may contribute to making a better world. The choice is yours.” — Noam Chomsky

“Freely we serve, Because we freely love, as in our will To love or not; in this we stand or fall.” — John Milton, “Paradise Lost”

“But laws alone cannot secure freedom of expression; in order that every man may present his views without penalty there must be a spirit of tolerance in the entire population.” — Albert Einstein

“You never completely have your rights, one person, until you all have your rights.” — Marsha P. Johnson

Freedom Quotes

“Those who expect to reap the blessings of freedom, must, like men, undergo the fatigues of supporting it.” ― Thomas Paine

“All the great things are simple, and many can be expressed in a single word: freedom, justice, honor, duty, mercy, hope.” ― Winston Churchill

“Let us not seek to satisfy our thirst for freedom by drinking from the cup of bitterness and hatred.” ― Martin Luther King Jr.

“The function of freedom is to free someone else.” ― Toni Morrison

Freedom Quotes

“Give me the liberty to know, to utter, and to argue freely according to conscience, above all liberties.” ― John Milton, “Areopagitica”

“Power can be taken, but not given. The process of the taking is empowerment in itself.” — Gloria Steinem

“Lock up your libraries if you like; but there is no gate, no lock, no bolt that you can set upon the freedom of my mind.” ― Virginia Woolf, “A Room of One’s Own”

“While we are contending for our own liberty, we should be very cautious not to violate the rights of conscience in others.” — George Washington

This article was originally published on TODAY.com