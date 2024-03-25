28 great pets that aren’t cats or dogs

All pets are a massive commitment, with some reptiles living 100+ years and some fish and birds requiring specialist care to keep them happy and healthy. With this in mind, we've collected some of our favorite great pets from the animal kingdom that aren't cats and dogs.

If you're low on space or don't want to exercise an animal like a dog, but still want the companionship of a pet, some other animals are fantastic additions to any household. Highly intelligent pets like birds or fascinating tank-dwellers like fish can be a lot of work, even if they don't need daily walks, so bear this in mind before you take one on.