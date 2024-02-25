32 facts about rabbits that might surprise you

If you're wanting to find out as many facts about rabbits as you can, you're far from alone. Super soft and affectionate, bunnies remain one of our all-time favorite pets, and yet they're also one of the most misunderstood animals — which is why getting to know them better is so important.

Whether you're in the throes of figuring out how to care for a house rabbit or you're simply curious about these social and gentle little creatures, you'll find a ton of helpful information here.

For example, did you know that rabbits are unhappy living alone? We didn't!

Keep reading for more fun facts about rabbits that may just surprise you...