31 celebs who embraced going grey

When hints of silver start to appear in your hair, it can feel very daunting to ditch your original colour in favour of the icy hue but we've rounded up some celebs who embraced going grey to inspire and reassure you of just how chic it can look.

Going grey is inevitable and while it can be sad to bid farewell to your previous hair colour, those silvery tones offer the chance to debut a fresh and chic look.

So, if you're toying with the idea of going grey, or perhaps you're sick of colouring your hair to hide the silvery streaks, we've scoured the web for some A-listers who have embraced the grey and offered refreshing and modern ways to rock it...