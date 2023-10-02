32 Cars From a Disgraced YouTuber’s Insane Collection Are Heading to Auction

Crime didn’t pay for this YouTuber, but collectors might be able to benefit from the consequences of his misdeeds.

A collection of vehicles that belonged to car vlogger Omi in a Hellcat will be auctioned off by U.S. Marshals later this month in Maryland, according to Road & Track. Nearly 60 cars and motorcycles are going up for grabs, including multiple Lamborghinis and a Bentley.

In March, Bill Omar Carrasquillo, the man behind the popular Omi in a Hellcat YouTube channel, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison and five years of supervised release for crimes related to a “wide-ranging copyright infringement scheme that involved piracy of cable TV,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Carrasquillo was found guilty of multiple counts, including conspiracy, money laundering, tax evasion and making false statements to banks and law enforcement officers.

2020 Bentley Continental GT V8

In addition to imprisonment, he was also ordered to pay $10.7 million to the affected cable companies, $5 million to the IRS and forfeit over $30 million he made from the scheme. The last part of the punishment is why his collection of vehicles, many of which were the focus of Omi in a Hellcat videos, are now being sold off by Apple Auctioneering Co.

The highlight of the primarily white assortment of vehicles is a quartet of Lamborghinis, including a Urus, two Huracáns and an Aventador with a Might Morphin Power Rangers livery (pictures up top) that featured prominently on the YouTube channel. Other lots of note include a Bentley Continental GT, an Acura NSX and an Audi RS8 Quattro, as well three recent Hellcats. In total 32 cars, 18 motorcycles and seven ATVs will be available during the auction.

2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye

The actual auction will be held on Friday, October 13, in Baltimore. Bidding has been open since Friday through the auctioneer’s website. After just three days, several vehicles are already guaranteed to sell for six-figure sums, including the Aventador, which has garnered by far the most interest and has a high bid of $310,000 as of press time.

