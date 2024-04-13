27 of the best outdoor dog breeds

All dogs need to be taken outside for walks. They need fresh air and they need to sniff around and explore. Being outside is also great for socializing your pooch and for ensuring they are kept sufficiently mentally and physically stimulated. But some dogs would, if given the choice, prefer to curl up inside while others relish being in the great outdoors.

Here we take a look at the latter: the best outdoor dog breeds. These are dogs who thrive when they’re out of the confines of your home – the dogs which like nothing more than bounding over fields or even taking a plunge in inviting, safe water. There are big dogs and small dogs and lots in between. So let’s take a look at which ones want to get out and about.