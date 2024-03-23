27 best exotic pets anyone can own

With their unique looks and their wild-but-wonderful characteristics, the best exotic pets can make for the most unusual of companions.

But what is classified as an exotic pet? Generally speaking, an exotic pet is an animal that is unusual or rare to home as they are generally thought of as a wild species — like a sugar glider, hedgehog or degus — rather than a fully-fledged domesticated creature. If you haven’t got the right care requirements, these loveable creatures can be hard to domesticate and it’s for good reason. After all, many of these wacky wonders were born to be wild, and being out in the open is all they have ever known.

Any pet parent will know that a happy pet is a happy parent. So if you’re considering opening up your home to an exotic animal, it’s important to make sure you can replicate the right living conditions and give them everything (and more) that they need. Plus, it’s also important to note that your ability to own some exotic animals will depend on the state and county in which you live.

Curious to know what other exotic animals you can share your four walls with? Here’s everything you need to know about the best exotic pets.