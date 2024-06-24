317 Project: The church clerk who calls a 114-year-old congregation her 'safe haven'

The 317 Project tells stories of life in Indianapolis’ vibrant neighborhoods – 317 words at a time. Have a tip for a story in one of Indianapolis’ neighborhoods? Let us know at 317project@indystar.com.

When the wind moves through the steeple of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church at the edge of the 16 Tech neighborhood, eerie whistling echoes throughout the building.

Rose Konaré, the church clerk, is often there alone, in her office across from the sanctuary, where the whistling is the loudest.

Most times, she ignores the background noise. The 114-year-old congregation is her home.

“I’m here all the time by myself,” Konaré said. “It feels safe. It feels like a safe haven.”

Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1003 W 16th St., in the 16 Tech Innovation District on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, in Indianapolis.

Konaré, 81, was drawn to Mount Olive because it had the same name as her childhood church in Gary, Indiana. She became a member in October 1985.

“You had to get here early, or you might not get a seat!” Konaré shared.

The youngest of nine children, she’s the only one living. Other family members live in different states. More than a home, Mount Olive has become her family.

Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1003 W 16th St., in the 16 Tech Innovation District, celebrates its 114th anniversary with a commemorative billboard on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, in Indianapolis.

Konaré has been the church’s clerk since 2010 after she retired from teaching. As clerk, she tracks membership and plans events. Konaré is in the office twice a week but pops in as needed.

It was hard staying away at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. She missed fellowship. She missed hearing their pastor, Carl Liggins Sr., preach in person. Her monthly book club met outside but didn’t fill the void.

Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church Clerk, Rose Konare, 81, has been the church's clerk for 14 years and a member for over 30 years, at the church located at 1003 W 16th St., in the 16 Tech Innovation District on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, in Indianapolis. Here she sits in a pew in the sanctuary.

Konaré was pleased to return to in-person services in Spring 2023. This year, she worked to organize the annual Women’s Symposium for the holiday.

Konaré doesn’t want folks to worry about things like microphones or batteries during events. She does her best to handle the details so people can mourn loved ones, celebrate marriages and worship in peace.

The sanctuary features a spacious balcony at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1003 W 16th St., in the 16 Tech Innovation District on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, in Indianapolis.

As she works at her desk, the whistling continues.

“Some people say it’s creepy,” she said. “This place is very comforting to me.”

