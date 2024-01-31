31 Valentine's Day Gifts Your Wife Deserves



Can you feel it in the air? Valentine's Day is upon us. It's a day of love, a day of romance, and, let's be honest, a day of last-minute, panic-driven gift buying for many husbands out there. But fear not, dear husbands, because we're flipping the script this year. As a proud wife myself, I'm here to guide you through the perilous journey of finding the perfect Valentine's gift for your better half.

Gone are the days of cliché chocolates and flowers that wilt faster than your enthusiasm for that month-long gym membership. We're diving into a treasure trove of gifts that are sure to win you the “Husband of the Year” award. Whether your wife is a hopeless romantic, a tech-savvy queen, or an adventure enthusiast, we've got you covered. From gorgeous jewelry that will make her heart melt to practical products that will pamper her to the core, this gift guide has it all.

So, buckle up and prepare for a whirlwind tour of gifts that are as unique, delightful, and extraordinary as your wife. Let's make this Valentine's Day one for the books. Or, at the very least, one that doesn't end with a last-minute gas station gift. It's time to show your appreciation and love for the incredible woman who chose to spend her life with you.

Love & Latkes - Caviar Date Night Kit

Valentine’s Day is the ultimate day of decadence, and nothing screams luxury like caviar. Whether planning a cozy night in or hitting the town with a partner, The Caviar Co. is the best internet caviar seller we've found to date.

Shop Now Love & Latkes - Caviar Date Night Kit thecaviarco.com $275.00

Gisele PJ Set

Pajamas are my love language. So, I always appreciate a good pair for an occasion. And one of the best brands has to be Eberjey. Their pjs are buttery soft and even come in a cute pink hue for Valentine’s Day.

Shop Now Gisele PJ Set eberjey.com $138.00

Tank Française 25mm Watch

This watch is on my fashion bucket list, as it is for many wives. So, if you’re looking to make a big splash this year, the Cartier tank watch is the way to go. It’s classic, elegant, and luxurious.

Shop Now Tank Française 25mm Watch net-a-porter.com $15849.00

Bracelet with Heart Pendant

A dainty heart-pendant Gucci bracelet is always going to be a Valentine's Day winner.

Shop Now Bracelet with Heart Pendant gucci.com $250.00

The Hotel Box

Have a travel lover? The Hotel Box by Hotels Above Par (Valentine’s Day Edition) includes eight hand-selected products from boutique hotels worldwide, including limited-edition HAP bathrobes, body lotion from Scribner’s Catskills Lodge, incense from Acre Resort, facemasks by KNESKO from Casa Cipriani, organic tea from Hotel Zena, a birch-scented candle from The Newbury Boston, a puzzle from Cuyama Buckhorn, and drink koozies from The Chloe.

Shop Now The Hotel Box hotelsabovepar.com $139.00

Golden Horseshoe Diamond Necklace

You’re a lucky man, right? So make that statement by gifting a lucky horseshoe necklace made with diamonds and 22 karat gold.

Shop Now Golden Horseshoe Diamond Necklace auvere.com $1400.00

Olson Convertible Tote

A tote more her style? The Olsen tote is a versatile and stylish choice for work or play, featuring timeless leather, antique brass hardware, a removable strap, and ample pockets for organization.

Shop Now Olson Convertible Tote milwaukeebootcompany.com $295.00

Paris Sweatshirt

Say “I love you” and “I want you to be comfy” with this super soft sweatshirt featuring a classic scene from Paris that was designed by a globe-trotting 5-year-old. Its timeless design boasts a snug ribbed crew neck, cozy long sleeves with cuffs, and a sleek flat hem. Featuring a soft fleece interior and a relaxed fit, it promises to be her go-to sweater for all your journeys, both close to home and across the world.

Shop Now Paris Sweatshirt pakreve.com $55.00

Camille Popcorn Cardi Coat

This smoke heather gray popcorn knit cardigan coat isn’t just stylish but also super cozy, making it a thoughtful and versatile gift that can keep her warm and chic on various occasions.

Shop Now Camille Popcorn Cardi Coat toccin.com $345.00

Sauna Blanket Starter Kit

The Sauna Blanket Starter Kit is an ideal gift for the wellness enthusiast who loves the detoxifying sweat and sauna experience. It includes our best-selling Infrared Sauna Blanket, an organic cotton sweat-absorbing Towel Insert, and a Tech Cleaner for a complete spa-level experience. Her radiant glow will show how much she appreciates the gift.

Shop Now Sauna Blanket Starter Kit higherdose.com $799.00

Hybrid 12-Piece Perfect Pots & Pans Set

Okay, buying household items isn’t always the best gift. But if your wife loves to cook, then she’ll appreciate the HexClad set. It's the fastest-growing cookware brand in America which features the only true hybrid (stainless steel and non-stick) cookware with patented laser-etched hexagon design and tri-ply construction. Plus, it’s Gordon Ramsay approved.

Shop Now Hybrid 12-Piece Perfect Pots & Pans Set hexclad.com $699.00

Delivery

Or, if you’re married to someone who hates to cook, opt for the Daily Harvest delivery. It offers a variety of custom smoothies, as well as healthy bakes, desserts, bowls, scoops, and more, delivered right to her doorstep, giving her a well-deserved break.

Shop Now Delivery daily-harvest.com $100.00

Eye Want it All Set

Your wife is beautiful as she is. But, if she loves a good skincare routine then get this at-home eye and facial kit. She can achieve firmer skin, a brighter complexion, and a mini eye lift with this all-in-one set.

Shop Now Eye Want it All Set beautybio.com $249.00

MAKE Matcha

Have a matcha lover? Then get her the best. MAKE matcha is premium ceremonial matcha among less than 2 percent of matcha sold worldwide.

Shop Now MAKE Matcha makematcha.co $85.00

Stylematch

Having someone to style and shop for you is godsent for any busy wife. That’s why Stylematch is a great gift option because you can buy a styling package and she’ll get connected with a professional personal stylist to perfect her wardrobe.

Shop Now Stylematch stylematch.co $29.00

Carry On

Perfect for the travel lover, the July carry-on suitcase is practical and chic. You can even buy it in a pinkish hue for Valentine’s Day.

Shop Now Carry On july.com $100.00

Essential Trunk Plus

Or, if she's an over-packer and needs a whole trunk, get her the trunk of her dreams from Rimowa. This new blue hue will standout everywhere she travels to.

Shop Now Essential Trunk Plus $1450.00

Better Together

Whether you're a long-married couple, newlyweds, or just starting to date, this card game offers thought-provoking conversations and fun ideas.

Shop Now Better Together amazon.com $15.00

Shearling Sheepskin Bucket Hat

Help her stay warm and cozy this season with non other than a shearling bucket hat. Perfect for the woman who's just over wearing beanies everywhere in winter.

Shop Now Shearling Sheepskin Bucket Hat overland.com $83.30

Touch Screen Digital Frame

Give your loved one a unique gift with preloaded photo memories and a custom message just for the occasion.

Shop Now Touch Screen Digital Frame amazon.com $109.00

Cutting and Serving Board

Lynn & Liana Designs' customizable boards and platters are a perfect gift for your wife who loves to host, as they not only serve as functional pieces for entertaining but also double as beautiful art in your home. With nine color options and unique eco-friendly resin designs, these boards are sure to make her charcuterie spreads truly one-of-a-kind, just like the ones praised by singer Meghan Trainor in her viral TikTok.

Shop Now Cutting and Serving Board amazon.com $89.95

Bugaboo Dragonfly Seat Stroller

Is your wife also a mom-to-be? Then the Bugaboo Dragonfly stroller is the way to go. A game-changer for city-dwelling families, the new stroller features patented technology that compactly folds into a self-stand position no matter the configuration. It’s like the Mercedes of strollers.

Shop Now Bugaboo Dragonfly Seat Stroller bugaboo.com $899.00

Just Married Scarf

You can never go wrong with Hermès. And this scarf in silk twill with hand-rolled edges features a design paying homage to marriage.

Shop Now Just Married Scarf hermes.com $250.00

Ballet Flats

Classic and elegant, just like your wife.

Shop Now Ballet Flats chanel.com $975.00

Experiences Gift Card

If your wife is more about experiences than things, then opt for the Virgin Experiences gift card. There are over 4,000 options that she can choose from like spa services to learning how to fly.

Shop Now Experiences Gift Card virginexperiencegifts.com $250.00

Restore 2

Give the gift of sleep. Restore 2 by Hatch is the TikTok-favorite dream machine with a gentle sunrise alarm and soothing sleep sounds all in one. This Valentine’s Day, help your loved one sleep more deeply with meditation exercises and sounds that are inspired by nature and backed by science, then rise with the sunrise to support their natural circadian rhythm—without the need for their phone.

Shop Now Restore 2 hatch.co $199.99

Move 2

Invite your spouse to get lost in their favorite music with this brand-new, premium portable speaker by Sonos. With spacious stereo sound, up to 24 hours of battery life, and a durable, water-resistant design, Move 2 is perfect for any indoor or outdoor escape—whether you stay holed up in your bedroom or take a spontaneous trip to the lake.

Shop Now Move 2 sonos.com $449.00

Bodega Bouquets

Literie has the perfect scent for any Valentine's Day shopping list from getaways to bouquets. Plus, the candles last much longer than any floral arrangement.

Shop Now Bodega Bouquets literiecandle.com $45.00

Down Feather Pillow

Bring the five-star hotel experience to your home with FluffCo's best-selling pillows. They have sold officially out over 10 times.

Shop Now Down Feather Pillow fluff.co $99.00

Scuffette Slippers

Speaking of being cozy at bedtime, these slippers will be a big hit too.

Shop Now Scuffette Slippers amazon.com $94.95

Discovery Set

Every woman deserves a signature scent. Help your wife find hers with this Discovery Scent from luxe fragrance brand Le Labo.

Shop Now Discovery Set lelabofragrances.com $107.00

